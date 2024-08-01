Gunderson Dettmer Welcomes Jason Cummings as a New Partner in Atlanta

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer, a global leader in the innovation economy, is delighted to announce the addition of Jason Cummings as a new partner based in Atlanta. Jason brings with him a wealth of experience from his previous roles at Arthur Ventures, an early growth equity firm, and Morris, Manning and Martin LLP, a prominent law firm headquartered in Atlanta.



"We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our firm," says Jeff Higgins, Gunderson Dettmer's Managing Partner. "Our approach has always been to grow where our clients are, and with over 100 emerging company clients in Atlanta and the Southeast, Jason's expertise will be invaluable. In fact, since 2020 alone, we have handled more than 200 financings with a value of $3.7 billion for companies in the region. His extensive corporate experience and track record make him an excellent addition to our team, aligning perfectly with our continued investment in the region."

Jason is highly sought after by dynamic emerging companies and tech investors seeking practical and strategic advice on a wide range of business issues, including finance transactions, strategic investments, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic business matters. With extensive experience representing tech companies and a wide range of tech investors, Jason brings a unique perspective to the table.

“Jason represents both sides of the package for us,” says Adam Reuben, a lead partner for the Atlanta region, “He is a trusted advisor to innovative companies and has deep experience working with tech investors, including, within a growth equity firm. His understanding of the nuances of venture capital investment, combined with his strategic insights, will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate their growth. We are excited to welcome Jason to our team and look forward to the exceptional value he will bring to our practice.”

"I am excited to join Gunderson Dettmer and be part of a team that shares my passion for the tech ecosystem," says Jason. "I've spent the last 16 years partnering with and driving value for fast-growing tech companies – both with Arthur Ventures and at my prior law firm. Gunderson’s reputation is exceptional and I am excited to support the growth of the firm’s presence in Atlanta and beyond."

With Jason’s addition, Gunderson Dettmer continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in the innovation economy. The firm has consistently been ranked by PitchBook as the top law firm for venture capital and has been recognized as the most active law firm in the Southeast Region for the past three years. The Gunderson Dettmer team is proud to partner with Atlanta Tech Village, Atlanta’s startup hub, and other key players in the region. The firm's extensive network of offices in key venture markets around the world allows it to provide comprehensive guidance to venture-backed companies at every stage of their business journey.

