Dermal Filler Market to Reach $16.8 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 10.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dermal Filler Market by Type (Hyaluronic Acid (HA), Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA) , Poly L lactic Acid, and Others), Gender (Male and Female), and Service Provider (Specialty and Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the dermal filler market was valued at $6.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $16.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in number of dermal filler procedures, rise in female population, and rise in awareness regarding aesthetic appearance are the major factors that drive the growth of the dermal filler market growth. However, high costs associated with dermal filler procedures such as fat face, and polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres restrict the market growth. Moreover, increase in the number of key players that manufacture advanced dermal filler products offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global dermal filler market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size In 2023 $6.3 Billion Market Size In 2033 $16.8 Billion CAGR 10.3% No. Of Pages In Report 248 Segments Covered Type, Gender, Service Provider, And Region. Drivers Increase In Number Of Dermal Filler Procedures Rise In Female Population Rise In Awareness Regarding Aesthetic Appearance Opportunity Increase In Number Of Key Manufacturers Of Dermal Filler Products Restraint High Costs Associated With Dermal Filler Procedure





Segment Highlights

The hyaluronic acid (HA) segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By type, the hyaluronic acid (HA) segment generated the largest revenue in the dermal fillers market in 2023 owing to increase in adoption of dermal fillers by all age groups and rise in awareness about advantages of non-invasive aesthetic procedures among the population. On the other hand, the botulinum toxin segment is expected to witness considerable market growth during the dermal filler market forecast period, owing to increase in R&D activities in medical aesthetic sector and growth in number of therapeutic and aesthetic indication of botulinum toxin.

The female segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By gender, the female segment dominated the dermal fillers market in 2023, owing to increase in number of female population and rise in demand for correction of facial line among female population. In addition, advancements in dermal filler formulations and techniques made treatments safer, more effective, and more customizable, catering to the diverse needs and aesthetic goals of female patients.

The hospitals segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By service provider, the hospitals segment generated the largest revenue in the dermal fillers market in 2023. This is attributed to hospitals typically having access to advanced medical equipment and facilities, ensuring high-quality care and safety standards for patients undergoing dermal filler procedures. However, ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in the prevalence of skin conditions such as hyperpigmentation, acne, scars, stretch marks and increase in the number of professionals who provide treatment of facial aesthetics in dermatology clinics.

Regional Outlook

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

North America dominated the market share in 2023, owing to advanced healthcare systems, rise in prevalence of chronic pain conditions, and greater accessibility to healthcare services. These regions also witness significant R&D activities, leading to the introduction of innovative pain management therapies and medications. However, Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth driven by increase in healthcare expenditure, expansion of pharmaceutical industries, and rise in awareness about dermal fillers.

Key Players

Teoxane Laboratories

Cutera Inc

Elan aesthetics Inc

Bioxis pharmaceutical

AbbVie Laboratories

Sinclair Pharma,

Sosum Global

Revance Therapeutics

Galderma SA

Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dermal filler market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaboration, agreement, product approval, product launch, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Recent Developments in Dermal Filler Market Worldwide

In December 2023, SYMATESE entered into an exclusive Licensing agreement with EVOLUS. SYMATESE broadens its commercial territories in Europe and UK for ESTYME FILLERS, based on its Next-Generation generation HA technology EVOLUS neurotoxin, NUCEIVA will be marketed in France by SYMATESE subsidiary.

In May 2023, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, announced the U.S. FDA approval of SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM to improve skin smoothness of the cheeks in adults over the age of 21 SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM is the first and only hyaluronic acid (HA) intradermal microdroplet injection for skin smoothness available in the U.S. with results lasting through six months with optimal treatment.

In February 2022, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company announced the FDA approval of JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC for improvement of infraorbital hollows in adults over the age of 21.

In February 2022, AbbVie announced the FDA approval of JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC, which is the first dermal filler used for the treatment of infraorbital hollows.

In January 2021, Merz announced the collaboration with Candela Corporation, one of the leading global medical device companies, for provision of injectable and skincare portfolios globally.

