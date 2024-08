ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc



Transaction in own shares



1 August 2024

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announces that, on 1 August 2024, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:

No.

purchased Price paid

per share % of class

in issue Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each 1,412,470 50.54p 0.45%

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 7845 7820

