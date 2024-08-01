Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Global Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2030 - New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand, Manufacturers Expand into Training Services

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial and Military Flight Simulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the flight simulation market is driven by several factors that align closely with evolving technological capabilities, geopolitical scenarios, and market demands. Firstly, the increasing complexity of modern aircraft systems necessitates more sophisticated simulation systems that can accurately mimic these technologies. This need is particularly pronounced in the military sector, where new aircraft types and updates to existing fleets require modular and upgradable simulators. Secondly, global increases in defense spending have led to expanded pilot training programs, which in turn boost demand for advanced military simulators.



The commercial sector is similarly influenced by expanding global airline fleets, especially in emerging markets where rapid growth in air travel demands efficient pilot training programs. Lastly, the push towards reducing carbon emissions in aviation training has made simulators an essential part of training regimens, as they offer a significant reduction in the carbon footprint compared to traditional flight training methods. These drivers ensure sustained investment and innovation within the flight simulation industry, promising continued growth and evolution.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Flight Training Devices (FTD) segment, which is expected to reach US$3.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The Flight Mission Simulators (FMS) segment is also set to grow at 4.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.2% CAGR to reach $734.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Cubic Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 478 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Commercial and Military Flight Simulation

Historical Perspective

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Flight Training Devices (FTD): The Largest Segment

Full Flight Simulators Remain Relevant

An Insight into the Development Phases of Full Flight Simulators

Surging Demand for Flight Training Services

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Alliances and Collaborations: Key Competitive Factors

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth

Commercial Aviation Emerges as Major End-Use Sector for Flight Simulation

Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region (in Units)

Demand for Civil Aviation Pilots Set to Accelerate in the Future - An Indication of Opportunity in Store for Commercial Flight Simulation Market

Regulatory Safety Compliance Drives Demand for Flight Simulators in the Commercial Aviation Sector Aviation Sector

Multi Crew Pilot Licensing Process to Support Demand for Simulators

Opportunities in Military Aviation Sector

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Rising Global Security Concerns Propel Growth of Military Flight Simulator

Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Military Flight Simulation market

New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation Products & Services in Commercial & Military Aviation Sectors

Sophisticated Avionics Create New Opportunities for Flight Simulators

Technology Advancements Instigate Robust Market Momentum

Focus on Select Flight Simulator/Device Models

Select Technology Innovations

A Note on Importance of Flight Simulator Evaluation

Aviation Training Devices - A Review

Online Simulation Based Aviation Pilot Training Grows in Popularity

Simulator Manufacturers Expand into the Training Services Field to Expand Revenue Opportunities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 88 Featured)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Cubic Corporation

ECA Group

Leonardo SpA

Adacel Technologies Ltd.

CS SOFT a.s.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Airbus Group SE

Bluedrop Training & Simulation

FAAC, Inc.

FlightSafety International, Inc.

HAVELSAN A.S.

Nautical Simulation

Lufthansa Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d45d1v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment