Linerless Labeling Market Report & Company Directory 2024

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Linerless Labeling Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Linerless labeling technologies are now viewed as a real opportunity by many laminate producers. Linerless labels are gaining an increasing share of the pressure-sensitive label market, and show promising growth in VIP and primary product pressure-sensitive labels. This report brings you up to speed on new developments, growth areas and the applications in which linerless labels are used.
Linerless pressure-sensitive labels are not a new technology. The ability to produce them has been around for many years. Over the last eight years, however, there has been significant interest in, and growing use of the technology. Adoption and continued interest in the technology is being driven by several factors: avoidance of waste/sustainability; cost and developments in application machinery. Linerless labels offer advantages in these aspects over traditional linered pressure-sensitive laminate, but there are limitations as well.
Linerless labels have found success in several areas such as prime label applications where intricate die-cut shapes are not needed, such as sleeves for fresh foods and meats and postage stamps, and for variable information labeling where high-speed dispensing is not required, in mobile printing, retail/weigh-scale labels and fast-food outlets.
This new report provides current market data and the latest developments for linerless labels. It offers market information for the global market and includes market data for the regional markets.
What is in it for you?
- In-depth Market Insights
- Drivers, Trends and Forecast
- Detail Market Segmentation
- Technology Review
- Demand Outlook and Opportunities
- Company Directory
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Defining the Linerless Market Space
4. Labeling Market Overview
4.1 Pressure-sensitive Label Market Overview
5. Linerless Label Market
5.1 Historical Context: The Evolution of Linerless Labels
5.2 Linerless Labels: An Overview
5.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Linerless Labels
5.4 The Linerless Label Value Chain
5.5 Market Segmentation and Applications
6. Global Linerless Labeling Market overview
6.1. Global Linerless Label Market
6.2. Linerless Label Market Segmentation
6.2.1. Application Categories
- VIP
- Primary Product
6.2.2. End-use Market Segmentation
- Weighscaling
- Transportation & Warehousing
- Fast Food
- Tape Branding
- Postal Services
- Wrap/Sleeve Food Packaging
- Glass & Windows
- Extended Content
- Beverage
- Home & Personal Care
6.2.2.1. End-use Segments for VIP Linerless Labels
6.2.2.2. End-use Segments for Primary Product Linerless Labels
6.2.3. Regional Market Segmentation
6.2.4. Material-Substrate Segmentation
- Paper
- Film
6.3. Market Summary
7. Regional Markets for Linerless Labels
8. Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Overview
9. Market Drivers and Trends
10. Demand Outlook and Opportunities
10.1. A New Approach for Brand Owners and Retailers
10.2. Advanced Track-and-trace Applications
10.3. Transportation & Warehousing End-use Segment
10.4. Price Weigh-scale Application
10.5. Linerless Material Trends
10.6. Diecutting Issues
11. Linerless Technology Overview
11.1 Pre-coated Linerless Labelstock
11.2 Pre-printing Prior to Silicone and Adhesive Coating
11.3 Adhesive Coating
11.4 Release Coating
11.5 Die-cutting
11.6 Solutions Providers for Linerless Label Systems
12. Emerging Technologies
13. Company Directory
13.1. Suppliers
13.2. Converters
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9fydx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.