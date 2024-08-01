Sustainability in the Metaverse Growth Forecasts to 2029: Growth Opportunities in Eco-friendly NFTs or Greener Alternatives, Processes for Governance and Investing in the Energy Metaverse

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability in the Metaverse, Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The metaverse is defined as a network of persistent 3D worlds and simulations in which end users possess a sense of social presence and spatial awareness and can participate in an extensive virtual economy. The central concept of the metaverse is straightforward but intriguing: A persistent 3D world in which an infinite number of people can interact with one another in real time.



This virtual interaction will not end with consumers; forward-looking businesses already use digital tools to build customer relationships. For these players, the metaverse is a natural next step that offers improved capabilities through immersive experiences, live customer interactions, and personalization features.



Metaverse will reduce our reliance on physical tasks such as attending meetings or conferences, traveling to educational institutions, and commuting for events or recreation, decreasing the environmental footprint of many of these activities. Energy-efficient technology or the use of renewable energy sources can help with issues associated with providing the energy needed to set up the metaverse infrastructure (compute power and storage).



Although the metaverse is still in its infancy, it offers potential opportunities to develop sustainable practices and contribute to addressing today's environmental challenges. This analysis examines the metaverse's three pillars of sustainable development, key drivers and restraints, and how global companies address social sustainability challenges. It also discusses important technology trends and initiatives across key industry verticals, including healthcare and life sciences, retail and eCommerce, and manufacturing, to generate new revenue streams and growth opportunities by investing in a greener metaverse.



Key Topics Covered:

Sustainability in the Metaverse: An Overview

Sustainable Development

Metaverse Explained

Sustainability in the Metaverse: An Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Sustainability in the Metaverse: Three Approaches

Environmental Sustainability in the Metaverse

Social Sustainability in the Metaverse

Economic Sustainability in the Metaverse

Sustainability in the Metaverse: Analysis by Verticals

Sustainability in the Metaverse: Key Technology Trends

Sustainable Metaverse: Key Technology Trends

Key Technology Trends: Data Centers

Key Technology Trends: Artificial Intelligence

Key Technology Trends: Digital Twins

Key Technology Trends: Blockchain and NFT

Key Technology Trends: Semiconductor Components and XR Hardware

Examples of Sustainability Initiatives by Key Metaverse Players

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Consider Eco-friendly NFTs or Greener Alternatives

Growth Opportunity 2: Create Systems and Processes for Governance

Growth Opportunity 3: Invest in the Energy Metaverse

