[Latest] Global Bioplastics Packaging Market Size/Share Worth USD 51,357.1 Million by 2033 at a 12.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Bioplastics Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Starch Blends, Others), By Type (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging), By Application (Bottles, Films & Sheets, Bags & Pouches, Trays & Containers, Others), By End-User Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Consumer Goods, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Bioplastics Packaging Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 15,815.2 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17,728.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 51,357.1 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Bioplastics Packaging Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Environmental Concerns: Growing awareness about environmental issues, including plastic pollution and the need for sustainable packaging solutions, is a significant driver for the bioplastics packaging market. Consumers, businesses, and governments are increasingly favouring bioplastics over traditional plastics due to their biodegradability, composability, and reduced carbon footprint.

Regulatory Support and Policies: Stringent regulations and policies aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable packaging solutions are driving the adoption of bioplastics. Governments worldwide are implementing bans on single-use plastics and incentivizing the use of biodegradable and bio-based materials through regulations, taxation, and subsidies.

Shift Towards Circular Economy: The transition towards a circular economy, where resources are used more efficiently and waste is minimized, is fueling the demand for bioplastic packaging. Bioplastics offer the potential for closed-loop systems, where products are designed to be recycled, composted, or biodegraded after use, thereby reducing reliance on finite fossil resources and mitigating environmental impacts.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts in bioplastic materials and processing technologies are driving innovation in the bioplastic packaging market. Advancements in biopolymer formulations, processing techniques, and additive technologies are improving the performance, functionality, and cost-effectiveness of bioplastics, making them more competitive with conventional plastics.

Growing Market Demand: Increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products and sustainable packaging options is driving market growth for bioplastic packaging. Companies across various industries, including food and beverage, cosmetics, and consumer goods, are incorporating bioplastics into their packaging portfolios to meet consumer preferences for environmentally responsible products and differentiate their brands in the market.

Expanding End-Use Applications: Bioplastics packaging is being utilized across a diverse range of end-use applications, including bottles, films, bags, trays, and containers. The versatility and compatibility of bioplastics with existing packaging processes and equipment enable their adoption across various industries and applications. Additionally, ongoing research and development are expanding the functional properties and application possibilities of bioplastics, further driving market growth.

Bioplastics Packaging Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, LG Chem Ltd., Korea’s largest chemical firm, has partnered with US-based Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) to construct two manufacturing plants in Illinois, US. These facilities will produce biodegradable plastics for food packaging applications, reflecting a commitment to sustainable solutions.

In 2022, Taghleef Industries partnered with the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) to foster environmental protection and sustainable community development in the Middle East. EEG, comprising professionals, focuses on environmental education, action programs, and community engagement to safeguard the environment.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 17,728.8 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 51,357.1 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 15,815.2 Million CAGR Growth Rate 12.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Material, Type, Application, End-User Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Bioplastics Packaging Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Bioplastics Packaging Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the availability of raw materials and logistics for bioplastics production. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and border closures hampered transportation and logistics operations, causing delays in the delivery of bioplastic products, and increasing production costs.

Shift in Consumer Behavior: The pandemic has influenced consumer behavior, leading to changes in purchasing patterns and preferences. While there has been increased demand for packaged goods, particularly in the food and healthcare sectors, consumers have also become more conscious of hygiene and safety concerns, favoring packaging materials perceived as safer and more sustainable, such as bioplastics.

Investment in R&D: Continued investment in research and development is essential for driving innovation in bioplastics technology, improving product performance, and expanding application possibilities. Developing bioplastics with enhanced properties such as barrier properties, mechanical strength, and heat resistance can help meet evolving market demands and compete effectively with traditional plastics.

Diversification of Supply Chains: To mitigate the risks associated with supply chain disruptions, companies in the bioplastics packaging market can diversify their supplier base and establish strategic partnerships with multiple suppliers. Implementing robust supply chain management practices, including inventory optimization, demand forecasting, and contingency planning, can enhance resilience and ensure continuity of operations during crises.

Adoption of Digitalization: Embracing digital technologies such as automation, data analytics, and digital supply chain platforms can improve operational efficiency, agility, and transparency in the bioplastics packaging industry. Digitalization facilitates remote collaboration, real-time monitoring of production processes, and optimization of resource utilization, enabling companies to adapt quickly to changing market conditions and customer requirements.

Focus on Sustainability: Strengthening commitments to sustainability and circular economy principles can enhance the resilience and competitiveness of the bioplastics packaging market. Companies can optimize resource use, minimize waste generation, and promote the recycling and composting of bioplastic products to reduce environmental impacts and meet regulatory requirements.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Bioplastics Packaging Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Bioplastics Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

The Bioplastics Packaging Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, bioplastic packaging trends include a focus on sustainability and innovation. There’s a growing demand for bio-based and compostable packaging solutions driven by consumer preferences and regulatory initiatives. Additionally, investments in research and development are leading to the development of advanced bioplastic materials and packaging technologies.

Europe: Europe leads in regulatory support and adoption of bioplastic packaging. The region emphasizes circular economy principles, driving the demand for recyclable and biodegradable packaging solutions. Trends include the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes, incentivizing the use of bio-based materials and promoting eco-design principles to reduce plastic waste.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, rapid industrialization and urbanization are driving the demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Trends include the expansion of bioplastics production capacity, particularly in countries like China and India, to meet the growing market demand. Additionally, increasing consumer awareness and government initiatives to combat plastic pollution are accelerating the adoption of bioplastic packaging.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): The LAMEA region is witnessing a growing interest in bioplastic packaging due to rising environmental concerns and regulatory pressures. Trends include partnerships and collaborations between local governments, businesses, and international organizations to promote sustainable packaging solutions. Investments in infrastructure for bioplastics production and waste management are also driving market growth in the region.

Bioplastics Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Starch Blends, Others), By Type (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging), By Application (Bottles, Films & Sheets, Bags & Pouches, Trays & Containers, Others), By End-User Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Consumer Goods, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

List of the prominent players in the Bioplastics Packaging Market:

NatureWorks LLC

BASF SE

Corbion NV

Novamont S.p.A.

Braskem S.A.

Arkema S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Biome Bioplastics Ltd.

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Danimer Scientific

Cardia Bioplastics Limited

Plantic Technologies Limited

Total Corbion PLA

Innovia Films Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Others

The Bioplastics Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Starch Blends

Others

By Type

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

By Application

Bottles

Films & Sheets

Bags & Pouches

Trays & Containers

Others

By End-User Industry

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Consumer Goods

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

