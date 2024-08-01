TRCC Launches Refreshed Website to Enhance User Experience and Accessibility

DALTON, Ga., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRCC is pleased to announce the launch of its newly refreshed website, trcc.com, designed to provide an enhanced digital experience for its customers, partners, and employees. The new website is part of a comprehensive rebranding initiative that aligns with TRCC’s new visual identity and business unit structure.



As part of the TRCC rebrand, which included the integration of six of its North American-based groups into four solution-focused business units, the following websites have been redirected to trcc.com:

TRCC Charlotte (trccnc.com)

TRCC Coatings & Adhesives (coatingsadhesivesdiv.com)

TR Polymers Group (trpolymersgroup.com)

Tiarco Chemical (tiarco.com and tiarcochem.com)

ULTRAPAVE® (ultrapave.com)



TRCC’s patented polyurethane attached cushion product website, Kanga (kangaback.com), continues as its own digital presence.

The new TRCC website provides digital access to its markets and product solutions for all of TRCC’s business units, subsidiaries, and affiliates. The new digital format showcases a range of features aimed at improving accessibility, usability, and responsiveness across all platforms and devices. The redesign focuses on creating an enhanced digital resource that makes it easier for visitors to learn about TRCC’s served markets and innovative product solutions, and quickly access customer service support.

“The refreshed website, a key component of our recent rebranding efforts, represents TRCC’s commitment to our customers, product development and innovation, along with exceptional customer service and technical support,” said Terry Wilson, Vice-President of Marketing for TRCC. “Our primary goal during the website redesign process was to create a valuable customer-centric and responsive resource. Specifically, we focused on providing an easy-to-navigate platform that allows our customers to quickly access valuable information about our markets, products, technical expertise, customer support and solutions that support their specific end-use product application goals,” he continued.

We invite everyone to explore the new website and experience the enhanced digital presence by visiting trcc.com.

About TRCC

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, TRCC began as a supplier of latex to the emerging tufted carpet and rug industry in 1951. Since then, TRCC’s global reach has grown, allowing the company to export to all continents and establish manufacturing and distribution facilities around the world. With a mission to develop and deliver innovative product solutions by investing in technical expertise, cutting-edge research and development, and exceptional customer service to support their customers' success through responsible business practices, TRCC remains on the cutting edge of technology. Learn more at trcc.com .



Contact:

Cheryl Musial, 678-737-7325