EagleView Hires Mark MacDonald as VP of Enterprise Business Development

Rochester, NY, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today EagleView, a leading provider of aerial imagery, announces the hiring of Mark MacDonald as VP of Enterprise Business Development. In this role, MacDonald will oversee the growth of new key accounts in a moment when the use cases for and interest in aerial imagery continues to grow.

“We are at a crucial moment of growth,” said CEO of EagleView Piers Dormeyer. “And, bringing Mark to the team means that we will effectively be able to take advantage of this moment and continue to scale it even further, faster. We are thrilled to have him join.”

Mark comes to EagleView after an impressive career. He spent 13 years of service in the United States Navy as a member of the SEAL Teams. After which he joined Rockwell Collins where he led Program Management managing product development through to production, specializing in Research and Development. After 12 years with Rockwell Collins, Mark transitioned to Sherwin-Williams (formerly Valspar) where he managed regional sales and new product innovation for Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group, Coil Building Products North America.

"I joined EagleView because it's an industry leader. The technology and innovation I've seen from the company over the past 2 years has been a gamechanger, and I wanted to be a part of it,” said Mark MacDonald. “I'm excited to contribute to their acceleration."

To learn more about EagleView , please visit: https://www.eagleview.com/

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView is renowned for its geospatial data and extensive imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.



