Retrieve Medical, Inc. and OnPoint Healthcare Partners, Inc., Announce Revolutionary Integration Partnership

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrieve Medical, Inc. (retrievemedical.com) today announced a technology partnership with OnPoint Healthcare Partners, Inc. (onpointhealthcarepartners.com), aimed at integrating the AI-powered Retrieve Medical engine into OnPoint's proprietary IRIS platform technology. This collaboration enables a significant advancement in the realm of healthcare technology, highlighting the extraordinary synergy between these two industry leaders.



The integration of Retrieve Medical's cutting-edge engine with OnPoint's IRIS platform is set to create one of the most groundbreaking healthcare innovations of the AI revolution. By combining Retrieve Medical's advanced analytics and data processing capabilities with the comprehensive and intuitive IRIS clinical documentation (Artificial Intelligence combined with Clinical Intelligence) platform, this collaboration is poised to redefine the way Physicians/Providers capture clinical data in their Electronic Health Record (EHR).

OnPoint partners with like-minded innovation companies, such as Retrieve Medical, that make a business out of improving healthcare documentation and reporting. The growth of the administrative documentation burden on today’s physicians and healthcare providers is an unsustainable trend and a primary driver of healthcare delivery cost and provider burnout.

“One of the outcomes of this integration is the potential to dramatically improve the documentation process and patient care efficiency,” says Jim Boswell, CEO of OnPoint Healthcare. “Physicians will now be able to manage complicated disease state data more quickly and reduce patient visit times by up to 50%. This new partnership creates a significant improvement in encounter workflow efficiency and patient throughput. The time savings allows healthcare providers to devote more attention to each patient's needs, thereby improving quality of care.”

“The partnership between Retrieve Medical and OnPoint Healthcare Partners represents a union of exceptional technologies and expertise,” stated Mark Rosenberg, Chairman of Retrieve and Past President of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “Together, these organizations will be setting a new standard in healthcare technology, leading the charge towards a more efficient, effective, and patient-centric healthcare system.”

In addition to enhanced efficiency, the integrated system excels in the identification and management of chronic conditions that are embedded within the chart, but not immediately actionable at the encounter level. The combined technologies provide healthcare professionals with more accurate and timely insights into patients' health, leading to better management of chronic diseases and better patient outcomes.

About Retrieve Medical, Inc.

Retrieve Medical is a leading innovator in healthcare technology, dedicated to improving the delivery of patient care through advanced software solutions. With a focus on empowering physicians and enhancing diagnostic accuracy, Retrieve's proprietary platform is poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry. Retrieve's software seamlessly integrates with Epic Systems and Oracle Cerner, two of the world's leading electronic medical record providers.

About OnPoint Healthcare Partners

Founded in 2020, OnPoint Healthcare Partners is a fast-growing tech-enabled services provider that offers a platform of solutions that address physician burnout, optimizing the financial and operational efficiency of provider organizations. OnPoint’s mission is to improve patient access to care, and quality of care delivered to each patient, by allowing Physicians/Providers to focus on their patients and not just the process of documentation. OnPoint’s solutions include pre-visit patient summary and comprehensive documentation of patient visits, in-basket (EHR) management, coding services, referral management, prior authorizations and RCM, all within their IRIS platform. The Company’s unique international workforce is empowered by its proprietary cloud-based technology ecosystem (“IRIS”), which includes Remote Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence capabilities. This combination of technology and people enables OnPoint to partner with their customers at the point of highest need, while ensuring a smooth change management process.

For more information, visit Retrieve Medical, Inc. at www.retrievemedical.com and OnPoint Healthcare Partners at www.onpointhealthcarepartners.com.