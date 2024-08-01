Set-Top Boxes (STB) Market to Reach $31.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Set-Top Boxes (STB) Market by Technology (Satellite, IPTV, Cable and Others), Resolution (SD, HD, UHD, 4k and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Application (Residential and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the set-top boxes (Stb) market was valued at $22.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $31.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2032.



Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A71014

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, and Potential)

152 -Tables

64 -Charts

250 -Pages

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global Set-Top Box (STB) market has experienced growth due to the rise in popularity of Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming services, video-on-demand (VOD) platforms, and internet-based content. However, competition from streaming services serves as a significant restraint for market growth to some extent. Moreover, the integration of STBs with smart home ecosystems and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms presents significant growth opportunities for the expansion of the global Set-Top Box (STB) market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $22.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $31.8 billion CAGR 4.2% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Technology, Resolution, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region. Drivers Ongoing digitalization of television broadcasting and the transition from analog to digital formats worldwide The rise in popularity of Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming services, video-on-demand (VOD) platforms, and internet-based content Opportunities Integration of STBs with smart home ecosystems and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms Expansion of 4K and HDR Content Restraint Competition from Streaming Services

Segment Highlights

By technology, the Satellite/DTH segment accounted for more than half of the market share due to the widespread availability and accessibility of satellite broadcasting infrastructure that enable seamless distribution of television signals to a vast audience, overcoming geographical limitations and reaching remote or underserved areas. Moreover, the Satellite/DTH technology offers a diverse range of channels and content options, including high-definition (HD) and 4K programming, sports events, movies, and international channels, catering to diverse consumer preferences and interests.

By resolution, the HD segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the Set-Top Box (STB) market Share due to the increasing consumer demand for superior viewing experiences, characterized by sharper images, vibrant colors, and immersive audio, is propelling the adoption of HD STBs. The HD resolution offers significantly enhanced picture quality compared to standard definition (SD) , making it the preferred choice for consumers seeking a more engaging entertainment experience.

On the basis of distribution channel, offline channel has the highest market share in 2023, as the offline channel offers personalized assistance from sales representatives, allowing consumers to make informed purchase decisions and receive immediate support for installation and troubleshooting. Moreover, the offline channel facilitates hands-on product demonstrations, fostering consumer confidence and trust in the quality and functionality of STBs, thereby driving higher sales volumes through physical retail outlets.

On the basis of application, the residential sector, has the highest market share in 2023, owing to the widespread adoption of digital television services in residential households drives the demand for STBs to access broadcast, cable, satellite, and internet-based content. Moreover, the increasing popularity of high-definition (HD) , ultra-high-definition (UHD) , and 4K television sets among consumers necessitates compatible STBs to deliver enhanced viewing experiences.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A71014

Regional Outlook

On the basis of region Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as rapidly expanding population, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes drive the demand for digital entertainment services, fueling the adoption of STBs across residential and commercial sectors. Moreover, the increasing penetration of digital television broadcasting, satellite TV, and broadband internet services in emerging economies like China, India, and Southeast Asian countries creates substantial opportunities for STB manufacturers and service providers.

Key Players: -

Advance Digital Broadcast (ADB)

Commscope (ARRIS International, plc)

Coship Electronics Co.Ltd.

Echostar Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

KaonMedia

Sagemcom SAS

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Technicolor SA

LG CNS Co., Ltd

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Set-Top Box (STB) market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A71014

Recent Development:

In August 2023, Reliance Jio announced launch of Jio set top box (STB) along with introduction of Jio Smart Home Services and Jio Router at Reliance Jio 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) . Jio STB is anticipated to offer various services including TV channel streaming, games, streaming platforms, and applications such as JioCinema and JioTV+.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Set-Top Boxes Market Analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing set-top boxes (STB) market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the set-top boxes (STB) market segmentation assists to determining the prevailing Settop box market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Cable Set Top Box market.

Set-Top Boxes Market Share by Companies positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes an analysis of regional as well as global set-top boxes (STB) market trends, Set-Top boxes for U.S., market Set-Top boxes company list, Set-Top boxes manufacturer, market segments, application areas, Set-Top boxes market forecast, Set-top boxes market data, Set-Top boxes sector analysis, and market growth strategies.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/Set-Top-Boxes-Market

Set-Top Boxes (STB) Market Key Segments:

By Technology

Satellite

IPTV

Cable

Others

By Resolution

SD

HD

UHD

4k

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

Organic LED Market was valued at $32,463.5 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $203,069.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.7% from 2020 to 2027

Smart Display Market was valued at $3.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $18.25 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2028

Head-Up Display (Hud) Market was valued at $6.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $19.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.1% from 2020 to 2027

Micro-LED Display Market size was valued at $56.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $23.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 77.1% from 2021 to 2030

Narrow Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2031

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com