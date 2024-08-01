Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for August 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for August 2024. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the August regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the July rate of $0.890 per GJ to $0.936 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for August supplies of approximately $0.864 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.072 per GJ for July and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for August, based on an average 2 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $77 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the August regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the July rate of $0.890 per GJ to $0.936 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for August supplies of approximately $0.864 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.072 per GJ for July and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for August, based on an average 2 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $62 in the South.