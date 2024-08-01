Australian Oilseeds Announces Appointment of New Independent Auditor

Cootamundra New South Wales, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company (“Australian Oilseeds” or “Pubco”) (NASDAQ: COOT) today announced the appointment of BDO Global as its independent auditor. BDO is a leading provider of global audit, advisory, and tax services firm headquartered in Brussels. Their appointment is effective July 24th, 2024. “I am pleased to welcome BDO as our new independent auditor. BDO’s reputation for excellence and integrity makes them an outstanding addition to Australia Oilseeds, and we believe that the values they reflect resonate strongly with those of AOI,” said Gary Seaton, Chief Executive Officer of AOI.

About Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd.

Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd. (the “Company”) is an Australian proprietary company that, directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, is focused on the manufacture and sale of sustainable oilseeds (e.g., seeds grown primarily for the production of edible oils) and is committed to working with all suppliers in the food supply chain to eliminate chemicals from the production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products to customers globally. The Company engages in the business of processing, manufacture and sale of non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market, through sourcing materials from suppliers focused on reducing the use of chemicals in consumables in order to supply healthier food ingredients, vegetable oils, proteins and other products to customers globally. Over the past 20 years, the Company’s cold pressing oil plant has grown to become the largest in Australia, pressing strictly GMO-free conventional and organic oilseeds.

Stuarts Humphries (Cayman Islands) represents Australian Oilseeds in connection with Cayman Islands law matters. Rimon P.C. serves as United States counsel to Australian Oilseeds in the Business Combination.

