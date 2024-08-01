Anxiety Treatment Centre Melbourne Launched by Avive Health Best Private Mental Health Hospital Mornington Peninsula

Melbourne, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melbourne, Victoria -

Avive Clinic Mornington Peninsula today announced its deep concerns about the prevalence of mental illness in Australia, as highlighted by the 2020-2022 National Study of Mental Health and Well-being. This study revealed that a staggering 8.5 million Australians (43% of the population) had experienced a mental illness at some point in their lives, with 4.3 million (22%) reporting such experiences within the past year. For more information visit https://avivehealth.com.au/locations/mornington-peninsula.

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health challenge, affecting an estimated 3.4 million Australians (17%), followed by affective disorders (1.5 million, 8%) and substance use disorders (650,000, 3%). These figures underscore the critical need for accessible and effective mental health support services in Melbourne and nationwide.

Australia's latest integrated private mental health services business, Avive Health, delivers mental health care using modern, patient-centred, holistic approaches that differ significantly from the level of support patients get through traditional avenues.

The progressive approach used by the Avive Clinic at Mornington Peninsula, Melbourne, was devised by a team of co-founders that includes two experienced senior healthcare executives and a leading psychiatrist. The professional multidisciplinary team delivers better patient outcomes by embracing the latest health design principles, technology-integrated care, and trauma-aware programmes.

"We've established Avive Health such that it goes beyond just a hospital stay; although hospitals are a key part of our business, we're focused on delivering evidenced-based services throughout a person's mental health and wellness journey," said co-founder and co-Chief Executive Officer, Greg Procter.

The types of anxiety disorders treated by the clinical team at Avive Health's Top Private Mental Health Hospital in Melbourne include:

Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD): Chronic, exaggerated worry about routine events.

Panic Disorder: Sudden, intense fear with physical symptoms like chest pain and dizziness.

Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD): Intense fear of social situations due to fear of embarrassment or judgement.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): Severe anxiety after exposure to a traumatic event.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD): Unwanted thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviours (compulsions).

Specific phobias: Extreme fear of a particular object or situation.

The company delivers personally tailored treatment programs through its Avive Clinic Brisbane and Avive Clinic Mornington Peninsula facilities, investing a project value of $70m to provide 123 more private beds for mental health treatment to Australia's health sector.

Social anxiety disorder is a particular focus for the team as it affects hundreds of thousands of Australians. A person with social anxiety feels intense symptoms of fear and anxiety in social situations, such as job interviews, meeting new people, taking part in discussions, or even talking to cashiers while shopping. Individuals can fear being judged, rejected or embarrassed in front of others, preventing them from engaging in everyday activities such as going to work or school, or socialising with family and friends.

Traditional treatments for anxiety disorders include medications such as antidepressants, which can take many weeks to become effective, have potential side effects, and are not suitable for everyone. Avive Health takes a different, holistic approach that recognises the interconnectedness of physical, emotional, and psychological health.

The modern, cutting-edge facilities are designed to promote well-being through quality therapy, nutrition, invigorating exercise, and restorative sleep. The restful surroundings are the foundation for a perfectly tailored recovery journey, providing a supportive environment where patients can thrive and achieve lasting well-being.

To learn more about Avive Health's Melbourne Clinic and its mental health treatment programmes, visit: https://avivehealth.com.au/conditions-we-treat/

About Avive Health:

Avive Health, offers a network of inpatient private hospitals and outpatient clinics designed to focus on clinical excellence and trauma-informed care. The company is committed to staying at the forefront of emerging research and evidence-based practices that ensure patients receive the highest quality of care possible. The Avive Health team believes everyone deserves access to exceptional healthcare, and it strives to deliver nothing less.

###

For more information about Avive Health Melbourne, contact the company here:



Avive Health Melbourne

Michelle Lawrence

+61408204337

michellelawrence@avivehealth.com.au

1 St Johns Lane

Mount Eliza VIC 3930

Australia