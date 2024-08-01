MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of MediaAlpha, Inc. (“MediaAlpha” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MAX). Investors who purchased MediaAlpha securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/MAX.



Investigation Details

On June 24, 2024, Wolfpack Research published an article entitled “MAX: Our Investigation Reveals MAX Is Participating in Consumer Fraud.” The article stated that it was “short the insurance lead generator, MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) following our research into the company’s [Health Insurance] segment[.]” and that it believed “[MediaAlpha] uses dishonest and sometimes outright fraudulent ads along with deceptive websites to trick consumers into providing their personal information in exchange for a health insurance ‘quote.’ [MediaAlpha] then sells this information as raw lead data or uses it to generate clicks or calls for its lead-buying partners. Our investigation indicates as much as 78% of [MediaAlpha’s] Health [Insurance] lead-buying partners are running boiler room health insurance scams or are flagrantly violating laws concerning telemarketing.” Following this news, MediaAlpha stock dropped 5.3% on June 24, 2024, and 6.8% on June 25, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased MediaAlpha securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/MAX. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

