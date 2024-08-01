Travere Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Received 521 new patient start forms (PSFs) for FILSPARI® (sparsentan) in the quarter representing the sixth consecutive quarter of PSF growth; Total of 2,484 PSFs received since launch

Net product sales of FILSPARI totaled $27.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 representing 37% growth over the previous quarter

Company well-positioned for September 5, 2024 PDUFA target action date for conversion of the U.S. accelerated approval of FILSPARI to full approval in IgAN

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $54.1 million, including net product sales of $52.2 million

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, as of June 30, 2024, totaled $325.4 million

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today reported its second quarter 2024 financial results and provided a corporate update.

“The second quarter represents our most successful quarter to date for the FILSPARI launch in the U.S. We again achieved new highs in patient start forms and revenue driven by more nephrologists upgrading the standard of care to FILSPARI for their patients. This strong performance is particularly timely as we finalize our preparations to be ready for full approval in IgAN with the upcoming PDUFA target action date next month,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “Additionally, we are continuing to make progress in bringing FILSPARI to patients globally. Our partner CSL Vifor remains on track to initiate the launch of FILSPARI in Europe shortly, and Renalys Pharma recently dosed the first patient in their registrational trial to support regulatory submissions in Japan. We also continue our work to identify a potential regulatory pathway for sparsentan in FSGS, and we are advancing the Phase 3 program for pegtibatinase with the goal of delivering the first disease modifying therapy for classical homocystinuria.”

Financial Results for Continuing Operations for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

The following financial results discussion compares Travere’s continuing operations. All periods unless otherwise specified have been adjusted to exclude discontinued operations related to the divestiture of the bile acid product portfolio completed on August 31, 2023.

Net product sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $52.2 million, compared to $29.5 million for the same period in 2023. The change is primarily attributable to increased sales from the ongoing commercial launch of FILSPARI.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $54.3 million, compared to $66.5 million for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, R&D expenses were $103.8 million, compared to $124.7 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease is largely attributable to our previously announced restructuring initiatives and a decline in costs associated with the development of sparsentan as our Phase 3 programs advance towards completion. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, R&D expenses were $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $59.5 million for the same period in 2023.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $64.8 million, compared to $68.2 million for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, SG&A expenses were $129.0 million, compared to $134.2 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease is primarily driven by our restructuring and other cost saving initiatives. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, SG&A expenses were $48.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $49.7 million for the same period in 2023.

Total other expense, net, for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.9 million, compared to total other income, net, of $2.1 million for the same period in 2023. The difference is primarily attributable to a non-cash charge to other expense during the second quarter related to the Renalys Pharma collaboration announced earlier in 2024.

Net loss including discontinued operations for the second quarter of 2024 was $70.4 million, or $0.91 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $85.6 million, or $1.13 per basic share for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net loss including discontinued operations was $206.5 million, compared to $172.0 million for the same period in 2023. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, net loss including discontinued operations for the second quarter of 2024 was $50.1 million, or $0.65 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $60.1 million, or $0.79 per basic share for the same period in 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $325.4 million.

Program Updates

FILSPARI® (sparsentan) – IgAN

On February 17, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to FILSPARI to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN at risk of rapid disease progression, generally a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥1.5 g/g. FILSPARI became commercially available the week of February 27, 2023. Commercial progress in the ongoing launch has resulted in: 521 new patient start forms (PSFs) received in the second quarter of 2024; a total of 2,484 PSFs have been received since the accelerated approval of FILSPARI. Net product sales of $27.1 million during the second quarter, totaling $76.2 million in net product sales since the beginning of the launch.





In May 2024 the FDA granted Priority Review of the Company’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to convert FILSPARI from accelerated approval to full approval for the treatment of IgAN in the U.S. The FDA assigned a PDUFA target action date of September 5, 2024.





In the second quarter, the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to FILSPARI for the treatment of adults with primary IgAN with a urine protein excretion ≥1.0 g/day (or urine protein-to-creatinine ratio ≥0.75 g/g). The CMA is granted for all member states of the European Union, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. The first launch of FILSPARI in Europe by its commercial partner, CSL Vifor, is expected soon. The Company expects to receive a $17.5 million milestone payment from CSL Vifor upon conversion of the CMA to full approval, as well as an additional milestone payment in 2025 upon achievement of market access milestones in certain countries.





In July 2024, the Company’s partner Renalys Pharma announced the first patient was dosed in its registrational Phase 3 clinical trial of sparsentan for the treatment of IgAN in Japan. Topline results are expected in the second half of 2025 to support a submission for approval to Japanese regulators.





At the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Spring Clinical Meetings and the 61st European Renal Association (ERA) Congress in the second quarter, the Company presented abstracts including data demonstrating:



Treatment with FILSPARI resulted in a slower rate of kidney function decline compared to irbesartan, despite irbesartan being associated with a slower rate of kidney function decline than real world standard of care treatment in the RaDaR or NefIgArd studies in IgAN

Patients with IgAN treated with FILSPARI over two years had one of the slowest annual rates of kidney function decline seen in Phase 3 clinical trials in IgAN FILSPARI as a first-line treatment in patients newly diagnosed with IgAN was effective in reducing proteinuria and controlling blood pressure





In 2024, the Company anticipates inclusion of FILSPARI into the draft Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of Glomerular Diseases.



FILSPARI® (sparsentan) – FSGS

In 2024, the Company is conducting additional analyses of FSGS data with plans to engage with regulators to evaluate potential regulatory pathways for a sparsentan FSGS indication.



Pegtibatinase (TVT-058) – Classical HCU

In December 2023, the Company initiated the pivotal Phase 3 HARMONY Study to support the potential approval of pegtibatinase for the treatment of HCU. The HARMONY Study is a global, randomized, multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of pegtibatinase as a novel treatment to reduce total homocysteine (tHcy) levels. In the beginning of 2024, the first patients were dosed in the HARMONY Study and topline results are expected in 2026.





During the second quarter of 2024, the Company initiated the ENSEMBLE Study, a Phase 3b, open-label, long-term extension, that will evaluate the ongoing efficacy and long-term safety of pegtibatinase in participants with HCU following their completion of the Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study or the HARMONY Study. ENSEMBLE includes an optional protein tolerance modification sub-study that will evaluate if eligible participants can increase their natural dietary protein intake and maintain an acceptable level of metabolic control while receiving pegtibatinase.



Conference Call Information

Travere Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast today, Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss company updates as well as second quarter 2024 financial results. To participate in the conference call, dial +1 (888) 256-1007 (U.S.) or +1 (323) 701-0225 (International), confirmation code 3391866 shortly before 4:30 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families, and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

About FILSPARI (sparsentan)

FILSPARI (sparsentan) is a once-daily, oral medication designed to selectively target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgAN (endothelin-1 and angiotensin II) and is the first and only non-immunosuppressive therapy approved for the treatment of this condition. FILSPARI is a prescription medicine indicated to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN at risk of rapid disease progression, generally a UPCR ≥1.5 g/g.

TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,291 $ 58,176 Marketable debt securities, at fair value 293,105 508,675 Accounts receivable, net 24,466 21,179 Inventory 5,976 9,410 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,139 19,335 Total current assets 368,977 616,775 Long-term inventory 37,004 31,494 Property and equipment, net 6,580 7,479 Operating lease right of use assets 16,467 18,061 Intangible assets, net 105,174 104,443 Other assets 16,919 10,661 Total assets $ 551,121 $ 788,913 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,843 $ 41,675 Accrued expenses 79,641 118,991 Deferred revenue, current portion 5,378 7,096 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 5,163 4,909 Other current liabilities 5,243 5,237 Total current liabilities 121,268 177,908 Convertible debt 378,125 377,263 Deferred revenue, less current portion — 1,835 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 19,938 22,612 Other non-current liabilities 16,643 8,485 Total liabilities 535,974 588,103 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 76,456,562, and 75,367,117 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 8 7 Additional paid-in capital 1,348,865 1,327,881 Accumulated deficit (1,332,092 ) (1,125,622 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,634 ) (1,456 ) Total stockholders' equity 15,147 200,810 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 551,121 $ 788,913 Note: Certain adjustments / reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to current year presentation.





TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Net product sales: Tiopronin products $ 25,051 $ 26,050 $ 45,201 $ 47,224 FILSPARI 27,125 3,461 46,959 6,465 Total net product sales 52,176 29,511 92,160 53,689 License and collaboration revenue 1,940 2,685 3,330 9,395 Total revenue 54,116 32,196 95,490 63,084 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 2,061 1,452 3,565 5,597 Research and development 54,330 66,492 103,750 124,654 Selling, general and administrative 64,776 68,203 128,999 134,153 In-process research and development — — 65,205 — Restructuring 653 — 912 — Total operating expenses 121,820 136,147 302,431 264,404 Operating loss (67,704 ) (103,951 ) (206,941 ) (201,320 ) Other (expense) income, net: Interest income 4,420 5,128 10,452 8,774 Interest expense (2,788 ) (2,843 ) (5,588 ) (5,693 ) Other (expense) income, net (3,495 ) (201 ) (3,257 ) (114 ) Total other (expense) income, net (1,863 ) 2,084 1,607 2,967 Loss from continuing operations before income tax provision (69,567 ) (101,867 ) (205,334 ) (198,353 ) Income tax provision on continuing operations (85 ) (65 ) (276 ) (143 ) Loss from continuing operations, net of tax (69,652 ) (101,932 ) (205,610 ) (198,496 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (757 ) 16,302 (860 ) 26,535 Net loss $ (70,409 ) $ (85,630 ) $ (206,470 ) $ (171,961 ) Per share data: Net loss per common share $ (0.91 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (2.67 ) $ (2.38 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 77,500,245 76,001,801 77,318,369 72,109,573 Note: Certain adjustments / reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to current year presentation.





TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating loss $ (67,704 ) $ (103,951 ) $ (206,941 ) $ (201,320 ) R&D operating expense (54,330 ) (66,492 ) (103,750 ) (124,654 ) Stock compensation 3,774 4,616 7,431 9,097 Amortization & depreciation — 2,420 — 4,814 Subtotal non-GAAP items 3,774 7,036 7,431 13,911 Non-GAAP R&D expense (50,556 ) (59,456 ) (96,319 ) (110,743 ) SG&A operating expense (64,776 ) (68,203 ) (128,999 ) (134,153 ) Stock compensation 6,147 6,988 12,247 16,271 Amortization & depreciation 10,340 11,482 20,220 18,634 Subtotal non-GAAP items 16,487 18,470 32,467 34,905 Non-GAAP SG&A expense (48,289 ) (49,733 ) (96,532 ) (99,248 ) Subtotal non-GAAP items 20,261 25,506 39,898 48,816 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (47,443 ) $ (78,445 ) $ (167,043 ) $ (152,504 ) GAAP net loss $ (70,409 ) $ (85,630 ) $ (206,470 ) $ (171,961 ) Non-GAAP operating loss adjustments 20,261 25,506 39,898 48,816 Income tax provision 85 65 276 143 Non-GAAP net loss (1) $ (50,063 ) $ (60,059 ) $ (166,296 ) $ (123,002 ) Per share data: Net loss per common share $ (0.65 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (2.15 ) $ (1.71 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 77,500,245 76,001,801 77,318,369 72,109,573 (1) Non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income from discontinued operations but excludes non-GAAP adjustments for the effect of discontinued operations. Note: Certain adjustments / reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to current year presentation.



