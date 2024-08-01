Research Frontiers Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its second quarter of 2024. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

 Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
 Date/Time: Thursday, August 1, 2024, 4:30 PM ET
 Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
 Replay: Available on Friday, August 2, 2024 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/
   

Key Comments:

1. Fee income during the second quarter of 2024 increased by over 165% from the same period last year, and increased by 56% from the first quarter of this year as a result of higher royalties from the automotive and aircraft markets. Revenues were up 69% in calendar year 2023 compared to 2022, and the second quarter of 2024 marked Research Frontiers’ sixth consecutive quarter of quarterly revenue growth from the same period in the prior year.
2.The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.
3.Total expenses during the second quarter of 2024 were approximately $105,000 lower than the same period last year, bringing the Company’s net loss for the second quarter to $94,000 ($0.00 per share).
4.At June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.9 million, and working capital of $2.8 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.
  

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

  June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)		  December 31, 2023
(See Note 1)		 
Assets      
       
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $1,906,502  $2,475,958 
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2024 and 2023, respectively  1,078,500   1,003,404 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  204,682   96,784 
Total current assets  3,189,684   3,576,146 
         
Fixed assets, net  26,801   39,598 
Operating lease ROU assets  107,229   178,715 
Deposits and other assets  56,066   56,066 
Total assets $3,379,780  $3,850,525 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of operating lease liability $163,825  $212,359 
Accounts payable  60,968   50,880 
Accrued expenses  40,212   14,192 
Deferred revenue  125,000   - 
Total current liabilities  390,005   277,431 
         
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  -   55,363 
Total liabilities  390,005   332,794 
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,517,787 in 2024 and 33,509,287 in 2023  3,352   3,351 
Additional paid-in capital  127,787,890   127,779,221 
Accumulated deficit  (124,801,467)  (124,264,841)
Total shareholders’ equity  2,989,775   3,517,731 
         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,379,780  $3,850,525 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  Six months ended June 30,  Three months ended June 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
             
Fee income $802,972  $433,215  $489,594  $185,040 
                 
Operating expenses  1,110,285   1,152,493   476,898   564,694 
Research and development  278,571   294,832   128,830   145,610 
Total expenses  1,388,856   1,447,325   605,728   710,304 
                 
Operating loss  (585,884)  (1,014,110)  (116,134)  (525,264)
                 
Net investment income  49,258   57,822   22,112   31,614 
                 
Net loss $(536,626) $(956,288) $(94,022) $(493,650)
                 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share $(0.02) $(0.03) $(0.00) $(0.01)
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding  33,514,097   33,397,968   33,517,787   33,509,287 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024

  Common Stock  Additional       
  Shares  Amount  Paid-in
Capital		  Accumulated
Deficit		  Total 
                
Balance, January 1, 2023  33,150,396  $3,315  $127,150,027  $(122,356,477) $4,796,865 
                     
Exercise of warrants  358,891   36   484,466   -   484,502 
Net loss  -   -   -   (956,288)  (956,288)
Balance, June 30, 2023  33,509,287  $3,351  $127,634,493  $(123,312,765) $4,325,079 


  Common Stock  Additional       
  Shares  Amount  Paid-in
Capital		  Accumulated
Deficit		  Total 
                
Balance, January 1, 2024  33,509,287  $3,351  $127,779,221  $(124,264,841) $3,517,731 
                     
Exercise of options  8,500   1   8,669   -   8,670 
Net loss  -   -   -   (536,626)  (536,626)
Balance, June 30, 2024  33,517,787  $3,352  $127,787,890  $(124,801,467) $2,989,775 


For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024

  Common Stock  Additional       
  Shares  Amount  Paid-in
Capital		  Accumulated
Deficit		  Total 
                
Balance, March 31, 2023  33,509,287  $3,351  $127,634,493  $(122,819,115) $4,818,729 
                     
Net loss  -   -   -   (493,650)  (493,650)
Balance, June 30, 2023  33,509,287  $3,351  $127,634,493  $(123,312,765) $4,325,079 


  Common Stock  Additional       
  Shares  Amount  Paid-in
Capital		  Accumulated
Deficit		  Total 
                
Balance, March 31, 2024  33,517,787  $3,352  $127,787,890  $(124,707,445) $3,083,797 
                     
Net loss  -   -   -   (94,022)  (94,022)
Balance, June 30, 2024  33,517,787  $3,352  $127,787,890  $(124,801,467) $2,989,775 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  For the six months ended June 30, 
  2024  2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(536,626) $(956,288)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  12,951   13,661 
Realized gain on marketable securities  -   (26,375)
ROU asset amortization  71,486   73,308 
Bad debt recovery  -   (5,000)
Change in assets and liabilities:        
Royalty receivables  (75,096)  (71,558)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (107,898)  (130,791)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  36,108   (35,741)
Deferred revenue  125,000   12,794 
Operating lease liability  (103,897)  (96,925)
Net cash used in operating activities  (577,972)  (1,222,915)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of fixed assets  (154)  (1,304)
Purchases of marketable securities  -   (2,965,160)
Sales of marketable securities  -   2,991,535 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (154)  25,071 
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Net proceeds from exercise of options and warrants  8,670   484,502 
Net cash provided by financing activities  8,670   484,502 
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (569,456)  (713,342)
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  2,475,958   4,230,916 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $1,906,502  $3,517,574 

