Research Frontiers Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its second quarter of 2024. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.
|Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
|Date/Time: Thursday, August 1, 2024, 4:30 PM ET
|Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
|Replay: Available on Friday, August 2, 2024 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/
Key Comments:
|Fee income during the second quarter of 2024 increased by over 165% from the same period last year, and increased by 56% from the first quarter of this year as a result of higher royalties from the automotive and aircraft markets. Revenues were up 69% in calendar year 2023 compared to 2022, and the second quarter of 2024 marked Research Frontiers’ sixth consecutive quarter of quarterly revenue growth from the same period in the prior year.
|The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.
|Total expenses during the second quarter of 2024 were approximately $105,000 lower than the same period last year, bringing the Company’s net loss for the second quarter to $94,000 ($0.00 per share).
|At June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.9 million, and working capital of $2.8 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.
For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.
About Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.
CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2023
(See Note 1)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,906,502
|$
|2,475,958
|Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2024 and 2023, respectively
|1,078,500
|1,003,404
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|204,682
|96,784
|Total current assets
|3,189,684
|3,576,146
|Fixed assets, net
|26,801
|39,598
|Operating lease ROU assets
|107,229
|178,715
|Deposits and other assets
|56,066
|56,066
|Total assets
|$
|3,379,780
|$
|3,850,525
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|$
|163,825
|$
|212,359
|Accounts payable
|60,968
|50,880
|Accrued expenses
|40,212
|14,192
|Deferred revenue
|125,000
|-
|Total current liabilities
|390,005
|277,431
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|-
|55,363
|Total liabilities
|390,005
|332,794
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,517,787 in 2024 and 33,509,287 in 2023
|3,352
|3,351
|Additional paid-in capital
|127,787,890
|127,779,221
|Accumulated deficit
|(124,801,467
|)
|(124,264,841
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|2,989,775
|3,517,731
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|3,379,780
|$
|3,850,525
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Six months ended June 30,
|Three months ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Fee income
|$
|802,972
|$
|433,215
|$
|489,594
|$
|185,040
|Operating expenses
|1,110,285
|1,152,493
|476,898
|564,694
|Research and development
|278,571
|294,832
|128,830
|145,610
|Total expenses
|1,388,856
|1,447,325
|605,728
|710,304
|Operating loss
|(585,884
|)
|(1,014,110
|)
|(116,134
|)
|(525,264
|)
|Net investment income
|49,258
|57,822
|22,112
|31,614
|Net loss
|$
|(536,626
|)
|$
|(956,288
|)
|$
|(94,022
|)
|$
|(493,650
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|33,514,097
|33,397,968
|33,517,787
|33,509,287
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)
For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024
|Common Stock
|Additional
|Shares
|Amount
|Paid-in
Capital
|Accumulated
Deficit
|Total
|Balance, January 1, 2023
|33,150,396
|$
|3,315
|$
|127,150,027
|$
|(122,356,477
|)
|$
|4,796,865
|Exercise of warrants
|358,891
|36
|484,466
|-
|484,502
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(956,288
|)
|(956,288
|)
|Balance, June 30, 2023
|33,509,287
|$
|3,351
|$
|127,634,493
|$
|(123,312,765
|)
|$
|4,325,079
|Common Stock
|Additional
|Shares
|Amount
|Paid-in
Capital
|Accumulated
Deficit
|Total
|Balance, January 1, 2024
|33,509,287
|$
|3,351
|$
|127,779,221
|$
|(124,264,841
|)
|$
|3,517,731
|Exercise of options
|8,500
|1
|8,669
|-
|8,670
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(536,626
|)
|(536,626
|)
|Balance, June 30, 2024
|33,517,787
|$
|3,352
|$
|127,787,890
|$
|(124,801,467
|)
|$
|2,989,775
For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024
|Common Stock
|Additional
|Shares
|Amount
|Paid-in
Capital
|Accumulated
Deficit
|Total
|Balance, March 31, 2023
|33,509,287
|$
|3,351
|$
|127,634,493
|$
|(122,819,115
|)
|$
|4,818,729
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(493,650
|)
|(493,650
|)
|Balance, June 30, 2023
|33,509,287
|$
|3,351
|$
|127,634,493
|$
|(123,312,765
|)
|$
|4,325,079
|Common Stock
|Additional
|Shares
|Amount
|Paid-in
Capital
|Accumulated
Deficit
|Total
|Balance, March 31, 2024
|33,517,787
|$
|3,352
|$
|127,787,890
|$
|(124,707,445
|)
|$
|3,083,797
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(94,022
|)
|(94,022
|)
|Balance, June 30, 2024
|33,517,787
|$
|3,352
|$
|127,787,890
|$
|(124,801,467
|)
|$
|2,989,775
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(536,626
|)
|$
|(956,288
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,951
|13,661
|Realized gain on marketable securities
|-
|(26,375
|)
|ROU asset amortization
|71,486
|73,308
|Bad debt recovery
|-
|(5,000
|)
|Change in assets and liabilities:
|Royalty receivables
|(75,096
|)
|(71,558
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(107,898
|)
|(130,791
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|36,108
|(35,741
|)
|Deferred revenue
|125,000
|12,794
|Operating lease liability
|(103,897
|)
|(96,925
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(577,972
|)
|(1,222,915
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of fixed assets
|(154
|)
|(1,304
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|-
|(2,965,160
|)
|Sales of marketable securities
|-
|2,991,535
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(154
|)
|25,071
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Net proceeds from exercise of options and warrants
|8,670
|484,502
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|8,670
|484,502
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(569,456
|)
|(713,342
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|2,475,958
|4,230,916
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|1,906,502
|$
|3,517,574