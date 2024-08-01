Alignment Healthcare Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Reports $681.3 million in total revenue, up 47.3% year-over-year

Records strong Medicare Advantage membership growth, up 56.1% year-over-year to approximately 175,100 members, beating expectations

Increases year-end membership and revenue guidance, and maintains full-year adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA guidance



ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“Our exceptional health plan membership growth and strong margin results in the second quarter show we’re doing Medicare Advantage right,” said John Kao, founder and CEO. “With the scale we have added year-to-date and strong execution on our margin objectives, we're now at an inflection point on both growth and profitability. I’m confident that the progress we’re making in 2024 is firmly positioning us for another robust year in 2025.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended June 30, 2023

Health plan membership at the end of the quarter was approximately 175,100, up 56.1% year over year

Total revenue was $681.3 million, up 47.3% year over year. Revenue excluding ACO REACH was $682.0 million, up 57.8% year over year

Adjusted gross profit was $76.8 million and loss from operations was $(18.4) million Adjusted gross profit excludes depreciation and amortization of $6.5 million and selling, general, and administrative expenses of $87.9 million (which includes $16.0 million of equity-based compensation). Adjusted gross profit also excludes $0.02 million of restructuring costs and an additional $0.8 million of equity-based compensation recorded within medical expenses Medical benefits ratio based on adjusted gross profit was 88.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.0 million and net loss was $(24.0) million

Adjusted Gross Profit is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Loss from operations $ (18,382 ) $ (23,659 ) $ (59,488 ) $ (56,148 ) Add back: Equity-based compensation (medical expenses) 762 1,767 1,895 4,291 Depreciation (medical expenses) 46 69 98 130 Restructuring costs (medical expenses)(1) 21 — 796 — Depreciation and amortization 6,493 5,195 12,470 10,116 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 87,863 70,199 178,375 140,607 Total add back 95,185 77,230 193,634 155,144 Adjusted gross profit $ 76,803 $ 53,571 $ 134,146 $ 98,996

(1) Represents severance and related costs incurred as part of a corporate restructuring designed to streamline our organizational structure and drive operational efficiencies.

Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Net loss $ (24,003 ) $ (28,494 ) $ (70,578 ) $ (65,865 ) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (7 ) 17 47 104 Adjustments: Interest expense 5,691 5,262 11,118 10,281 Depreciation and amortization 6,539 5,264 12,568 10,246 Income taxes 22 1 22 2 Equity-based compensation(1) 16,784 15,636 37,638 37,614 Acquisition expenses(2) 12 548 12 680 Litigation costs (3) 401 — 721 — (Gain) loss on ROU assets(4) — (289 ) 143 (289 ) Restructuring costs(5) 595 — 2,363 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,034 $ (2,055 ) $ (5,946 ) $ (7,227 )

(1) Represents equity-based compensation related to grants made in the applicable year, as well as equity-based compensation related to the timing of the IPO, which includes previously issued stock appreciation rights ("SARs") liability awards, modifications related to transaction vesting units, and grants made in conjunction with the IPO.

(2) Represents acquisition-related fees, such as legal and advisory fees, that are non-capitalizable.

(3) Represents litigation costs considered outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company's overall litigation strategy.

(4) Represents gains or losses related to ROU assets that were terminated or subleased in the respective period.

(5) Represents severance and related costs incurred as part of a corporate restructuring designed to streamline our organizational structure and drive operational efficiencies.

Outlook for Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024

Three Months Ending

September 30, 2024 Twelve Months Ending

December 31, 2024 $ Millions Low High Low High Health Plan Membership 176,000 178,000 178,000 180,000 Revenue 655 665 2,610 2,640 Adjusted Gross Profit(1) 75 81 280 310 Adjusted EBITDA(2) — 6 (12) 12

_______________________

Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as loss from operations before depreciation and amortization, clinical equity-based compensation expense, clinical restructuring costs and selling, general, and administrative expenses. We cannot reconcile our estimated ranges for adjusted gross profit to loss from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and cannot provide estimated ranges for loss from operations, without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact loss from operations, including equity-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as net loss before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition expenses, certain litigation costs, gains or losses on right of use ("ROU") assets, restructuring costs and equity-based compensation expense. We cannot reconcile our estimated ranges for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and cannot provide estimated ranges for net loss, without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact net loss, including equity-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. EDT today to discuss these results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/ . At the start of the conference call, participants may access the webcast at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kd6mifpg . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web links, and will remain available for approximately 12 months.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health offers more than 50 benefits-rich, value-driven Medicare Advantage plans that serve 53 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVAⓇ. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024 and year ending December 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to attract new members and enter new markets, including the need for certain governmental approvals; our ability to maintain a high rating for our plans on the Five Star Quality Rating System; our ability to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with care providers that service our members; risks associated with being a government contractor; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; risks related to our indebtedness, including the potential for rising interest rates; changes in market or industry conditions and receptivity to our technology and services; results of litigation or a security incident; and the impact of shortages of qualified personnel and related increases in our labor costs. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the other periodic reports we file with the SEC. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

(Unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 339,007 $ 202,904 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $95 at June 30, 2024 and $0 at December 31, 2023) 183,214 119,749 Investments - current 24,701 115,914 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,191 44,970 Total current assets 599,113 483,537 Property and equipment, net 62,430 51,901 Right of use asset, net 8,085 9,959 Goodwill 34,826 34,826 Intangible Assets, net 5,201 5,252 Other assets 6,603 6,405 Total assets $ 716,258 $ 591,880 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Medical expenses payable $ 315,369 $ 205,399 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 23,336 23,511 Accrued compensation 32,834 34,112 Total current liabilities 371,539 263,022 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 211,742 161,813 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 8,179 8,974 Total liabilities 591,460 433,809 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 191,236,747 and 188,951,643 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 191 189 Additional paid-in capital 1,074,303 1,037,015 Accumulated deficit (950,789 ) (880,258 ) Total Alignment Healthcare, Inc. stockholders' equity 123,705 156,946 Noncontrolling interest 1,093 1,125 Total stockholders' equity 124,798 158,071 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 716,258 $ 591,880





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Earned premiums $ 674,094 $ 456,877 $ 1,295,650 $ 891,689 Other 7,192 5,502 14,237 9,845 Total revenues 681,286 462,379 1,309,887 901,534 Expenses: Medical expenses 605,312 410,644 1,178,530 806,959 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 87,863 70,199 178,375 140,607 Depreciation and amortization 6,493 5,195 12,470 10,116 Total expenses 699,668 486,038 1,369,375 957,682 Loss from operations (18,382 ) (23,659 ) (59,488 ) (56,148 ) Other expenses: Interest expense 5,691 5,262 11,118 10,281 Other income, net (92 ) (428 ) (50 ) (566 ) Total other expenses 5,599 4,834 11,068 9,715 Loss before income taxes (23,981 ) (28,493 ) (70,556 ) (65,863 ) Provision for income taxes 22 1 22 2 Net loss $ (24,003 ) $ (28,494 ) $ (70,578 ) $ (65,865 ) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (7 ) 17 47 104 Net loss attributable to Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ (24,010 ) $ (28,477 ) $ (70,531 ) $ (65,761 ) Total weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 190,891,787 185,991,460 189,948,725 184,560,652 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.36 )





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net loss $ (70,578 ) $ (65,865 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for credit loss 95 51 Loss (gain) on right of use assets 143 (289 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,568 10,246 Amortization-investment discount (1,762 ) (1,716 ) Amortization-debt issuance costs 612 734 Equity-based compensation 37,638 37,614 Non-cash lease expense 930 1,348 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (63,560 ) 3,914 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,221 ) (35,077 ) Other assets 92 (112 ) Medical expenses payable 109,970 37,063 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,373 (8,996 ) Deferred premium revenue (310 ) 147,169 Accrued compensation (1,278 ) (1,632 ) Lease liabilities (1,421 ) (2,165 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,291 122,287 Investing Activities: Purchase of investments (40,000 ) (156,943 ) Maturities of investments 132,525 36,150 Acquisition of property and equipment (22,854 ) (15,845 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 69,671 (136,638 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 50,000 — Debt issuance costs (512 ) — Payment of employment taxes related to release of restricted stock (350 ) — Contributions from noncontrolling interest holders 15 60 Net cash provided by financing activities 49,153 60 Net increase (decrease) in cash 136,115 (14,291 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 204,954 411,299 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 341,069 $ 397,008 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 10,247 $ 8,986 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of property in accounts payable $ 122 $ 42

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total above:

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 339,007 $ 395,258 Restricted cash in other assets 2,062 1,750 Total $ 341,069 $ 397,008

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of these financial measures are considered “non-GAAP” financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors. To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose the following non-GAAP measures: Medical Benefits Ratio, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit as these are performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because these measures facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition expenses, certain litigation costs, gains or losses on right of use ("ROU") assets, restructuring costs and equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA in lieu of net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Medical Benefits Ratio (MBR)

We calculate our MBR by dividing total medical expenses, excluding depreciation, equity-based compensation and clinical restructuring costs, by total revenues in a given period.

Adjusted Gross Profit

Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as loss from operations before depreciation and amortization, clinical equity-based compensation expense, clinical restructuring costs and selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Adjusted gross profit should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of adjusted gross profit in lieu of loss from operations, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term adjusted gross profit may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

