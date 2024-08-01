United States Mint 2024 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (S) Available August 7

WASHINGTON, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will accept orders for 2024 American Eagle Silver Proof Coins minted at its San Francisco facility beginning on August 7 at noon EDT. Orders are limited to 25 coins per household for the first 24 hours of sale, subject to availability.



The American Eagle Silver Proof Coins are collector versions of the official United States Mint American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins. Minted since 1986, these coins were updated in 2021 with a refreshed obverse (heads) and a completely redesigned reverse (tails) to mark the 35th anniversary of the American Eagle Coin Program.

Like its counterpart minted at the West Point facility, the obverse of the San Francisco-minted coin features Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. The Mint returned to its original historical assets to render a closer reflection of Weinman’s original vision and detail that include the addition of his traditional artist mark. Inscriptions are "LIBERTY," "IN GOD WE TRUST," and "2024."

The reverse features an eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch, as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "E PLURIBUS UNUM," "1 OZ. FINE SILVER," and "ONE DOLLAR." Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Emily Damstra created the design that retired Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso sculpted.

In addition to the enhanced design details on the obverse and the redesigned reverse, the American Eagle Silver Coins include a reeded edge variation. The Mint benchmarked its efforts against anti-counterfeiting programs implemented by major mints around the world.

The 2024 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof (S) Coin is priced at $95. To set up a “Remind Me” alert, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/american-eagle-2024-one-ounce-silver-proof-coin-24EM.html (product code 24EM).

The American Eagle Silver Proof (S) Coin is also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the enrollment is cancelled. For details, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions/.

This product is included in the Mint’s Numismatic Bulk Purchase Program and the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP). Products listed in the ABPP will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix in the product code, and carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

The American Eagle Silver Proof (S) Coin will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

Additional coins in the American Eagle Coin Program are available at: https://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-programs/american-eagle-coins/

Please use the Mint’s catalog site at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of August 7, 2024, at noon EDT.

