AVITA Medical Names Robin VanDenburgh as SVP of U.S. Commercial Sales

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on first-in-class devices for wound care management and skin restoration, is pleased to announce that industry leader Robin VanDenburgh has joined as Senior Vice President of U.S. Commercial Sales, effective August 6, 2024. VanDenburgh, who most recently served as Vice President of Key Accounts at Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN), will spearhead AVITA Medical’s efforts to expand its market presence and drive sales growth in the U.S.



“Robin brings a wealth of experience in leading and developing high-performing sales teams,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “Her proven ability to drive new product adoption and growth across multiple specialties makes her the ideal leader to expand the treatment capabilities of RECELL GO and advance our innovative portfolio of wound care solutions. We are confident that her strategic vision and industry expertise will be instrumental in driving our U.S. commercial success and accelerating growth.”

VanDenburgh is an accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience building sales teams and driving revenue growth in the healthcare industry. During her 12-year tenure at Smith & Nephew, she held senior-level sales management positions of increasing responsibility with cross-functional responsibility within their advanced wound division, which included medical devices, biologics, and dressings. Prior to that, she held a sales management position at Aureon Biosciences, where she managed and developed a new sales team, 60% of whom were her direct hires. She also held regional and divisional management roles at St. Jude Medical and Ethicon Endo-Surgery, a Johnson & Johnson company.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company transforming the standard of care in wound care management and skin restoration with innovative devices. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects, and for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. RECELL harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, delivering a transformative solution at the point-of-care. This breakthrough technology serves as the catalyst for a new treatment paradigm enabling improved clinical outcomes. AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, in the United States.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, full-thickness skin defects, and vitiligo. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE-mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “look forward,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “project,” “continue,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “future,” and similar words or expressions, and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the potential for future growth of our business and our ability to achieve financial goals. These statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these statements, except as required by law. For additional information and other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, please see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other publicly available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

