LeMaitre Q2 2024 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q2 2024 results, announced a $0.16/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.

Q2 2024 Financial Results

  • Sales $55.8mm, +11% (+12% organic) vs. Q2 2023  
  • Gross margin 68.9%, +490 bps
  • Op. income $14.4mm, +52%
  • Op. margin 26%
  • Net income $11.8mm, +46%
  • Earnings per diluted share $0.52, +44%
  • Cash up $4.8mm sequentially to $113.1mm

Allografts (+30%), bovine patches (+12%) and carotid shunts (+22%) led Q2 sales growth. APAC sales increased 20%, EMEA 13% and the Americas 10%.

The gross margin increased to 68.9% (vs. 64.0% in Q2 2023), driven by manufacturing efficiencies and higher average selling prices.

Operating income of $14.4mm was up 52% vs. Q2 2023. Operating expenses grew 6% year-over-year due to restrained headcount growth and reduced regulatory spending. 144 sales reps were on staff at quarter end.

Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “2024 is shaping up to be another year of healthy sales and profit growth. Increased guidance now implies a 23% op. margin in 2024, vs. 19% in 2023.”

Business Outlook

 Q3 2024 GuidanceFull Year 2024 Guidance
Sales$52.7mm - $54.7mm
(Mid: $53.7mm, +13%, +14% Org.)		$216.8mm - $220.8mm
(Mid: $218.8mm, +13%, + 13% Org.)
Gross Margin68.0%68.4%
Op. Income$11.3mm - $12.7mm
(Mid: $12.0mm, +31%)
$49.7mm - $52.5mm
(Mid $51.1mm, +39%)
(Mid: $51.1mm, +37% Ex-Special)*
Op. Margin (Mid)22%23%
EPS$0.42 - $0.46
(Mid: $0.44, +32%)		$1.82 - $1.91
(Mid: $1.86, +39%)
(Mid: $1.86, +37% Ex-Special)*

*Special charges in 2023 were related to the St. Etienne factory closure.

Quarterly Dividend

On July 25, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.16/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $50.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2025, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, including EBITDA. This press release also provides guidance for operating income and EPS excluding the special charge relating to the closure of our St. Etienne factory and revenue related to the Aziyo distribution agreement. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for sales, operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, companies that develop products or services that may impact the use of our products such as drugs to treat diabetes or weight loss; the risks from competition from other companies; the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; risks from implementing a new enterprise resource planning system; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; our reliance on sole source suppliers; disruptions or breaches of information technology systems; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 



LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)     
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS     
(amounts in thousands)     
       
       
   June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 
   (unaudited)   
Assets     
       
Current assets:     
 Cash and cash equivalents $22,268  $24,269  
 Short-term marketable securities  90,831   80,805  
 Accounts receivable, net  30,822   25,064  
 Inventory and other deferred costs  63,673   58,080  
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets  5,217   6,380  
Total current assets  212,811   194,598  
       
Property and equipment, net  23,117   21,754  
Right-of-use leased assets  17,294   18,027  
Goodwill  65,945   65,945  
Other intangibles, net  38,767   41,711  
Deferred tax assets  1,028   1,003  
Other assets  4,117   3,740  
       
Total assets $363,079  $346,778  
       
       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity     
       
Current liabilities:     
 Accounts payable $1,995  $3,734  
 Accrued expenses  20,785   23,650  
 Acquisition-related obligations  75   24  
 Lease liabilities - short-term  2,591   2,471  
Total current liabilities  25,446   29,879  
       
Lease liabilities - long-term  15,818   16,624  
Deferred tax liabilities  104   107  
Other long-term liabilities  2,179   2,268  
Total liabilities  43,547   48,878  
       
Stockholders' equity     
 Common stock  240   239  
 Additional paid-in capital  208,689   200,755  
 Retained earnings  129,961   115,430  
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (5,094)  (4,625) 
 Treasury stock  (14,264)  (13,899) 
Total stockholders' equity  319,532   297,900  
       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $363,079  $346,778  
       



LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)      
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS    
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)       
(unaudited)       
         
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
         
Net sales$55,849  $50,115 $109,327  $97,190 
Cost of sales 17,381   18,029  34,194   34,221 
         
Gross profit 38,468   32,086  75,133   62,969 
         
Operating expenses:       
 Sales and marketing 10,984   10,216  22,670   21,113 
 General and administrative 8,820   7,722  17,833   15,654 
 Research and development 4,284   4,516  8,376   8,391 
 Restructuring -   180  -   485 
Total operating expenses 24,088   22,634  48,879   45,643 
         
Income from operations 14,380   9,452  26,254   17,326 
         
Other income (expense):       
 Interest income 1,137   682  2,138   1,250 
 Foreign currency gain (loss) (11)  185  (89)  (240)
         
Income before income taxes 15,506   10,319  28,303   18,336 
         
Provision for income taxes 3,680   2,221  6,590   4,198 
         
Net income$11,826  $8,098 $21,713  $14,138 
         
Earnings per share of common stock       
 Basic$0.53  $0.36 $0.97  $0.64 
 Diluted$0.52  $0.36 $0.96  $0.63 
         
Weighted - average shares outstanding:       
 Basic 22,458   22,213  22,412   22,162 
 Diluted 22,725   22,451  22,657   22,371 
         
         
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.16  $0.14 $0.32  $0.28 
         



                 
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)            
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION              
(amounts in thousands)               
(unaudited)               
                 
                 
  For the three months ended  For the six months ended
  June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
  $ % $ % $ % $ %
Net Sales by Geography               
 Americas$36,907 66% $33,507 67% $72,152 66% $65,633 67%
 Europe, Middle East and Africa 15,298 27%  13,580 27%  29,693 27%  25,857 27%
 Asia Pacific 3,644 7%  3,028 6%  7,482 7%  5,700 6%
Total Net Sales$55,849 100% $50,115 100% $109,327 100% $97,190 100%
                 



            
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)         
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES         
(amounts in thousands)         
(unaudited)         
            
    For the three months ended For the six months ended 
    June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA         
 Net income as reported $11,826  $8,098  $21,713  $14,138  
 Interest income  (1,137)  (682)  (2,138)  (1,250) 
 Amortization and depreciation expense  2,384   2,326   4,766   4,677  
 Provision for income taxes  3,680   2,221   6,590   4,198  
            
 EBITDA $16,753  $11,963  $30,931  $21,763  
            
 EBITDA percentage increase    40%    42% 
            



          
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)       
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES       
(amounts in thousands)       
(unaudited)       
          
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:       
 For the three months ended June 30, 2024       
  Net sales as reported $55,849      
  Net distribution sales (non-organic)  (348)     
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  394      
  Adjusted net sales   $55,895   
          
 For the three months ended June 30, 2023       
  Net sales as reported $50,115      
  Adjusted net sales   $50,115   
          
  Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended June 30, 2024  $5,780 12% 
          
          
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:       
 For the three months ending September 30, 2024       
  Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $53,710      
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  238      
  Adjusted projected net sales   $53,948   
          
 For the three months ended September 30, 2023       
  Net sales as reported $47,411      
  Adjusted net sales   $47,411   
          
  Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending September 30, 2024 $6,537 14% 
          
          
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:       
 For the year ending December 31, 2024       
  Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $218,847      
  Net distribution sales (non-organic)  (1,612)     
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  450      
  Adjusted projected net sales   $217,685   
          
 For the year ended December 31, 2023       
  Net sales as reported $193,484      
  Adjusted net sales   $193,484   
          
  Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2024 $24,201 13% 
          
          
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income:      
 For the year ending December 31, 2024       
  Operating income per guidance (midpoint) $51,096      
  Adjusted projected operating income   $51,096   
          
 For the year ended December 31, 2023       
  Operating income as reported $36,712      
  Impact of special charge  485      
  Adjusted operating income   $37,197   
          
  Adjusted projected operating income increase for the year ending December 31, 2024 $13,899 37% 
          
          
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS:       
 For the year ending December 31, 2024       
  EPS per guidance (midpoint) $1.86      
  Adjusted EPS   $1.86   
          
 For the year ended December 31, 2023       
  EPS as reported $1.34      
  Impact of special charge  0.02      
  Adjusted EPS   $1.36   
          
  Adjusted projected EPS increase for the year ending December 31, 2024 $0.50 37% 
          



 

            








        

            

                

                    
