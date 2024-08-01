Presidential Silver Medal Honoring Chester A. Arthur Available on August 8

WASHINGTON, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chester A. Arthur Presidential Silver Medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint (Mint) starting on August 8 at noon EDT.

Arthur assumed the presidency after President James A. Garfield’s death September 19, 1881, and served as the 21st President of the United States from 1881 to 1885.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in 99.9 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse (heads) and reverse (tails) designs of the silver medal honoring President Chester A. Arthur are by sculptor Charles E. Barber, the Mint’s sixth Chief Engraver.

The obverse depicts a bust of the President with the inscription “CHESTER A. ARTHUR.” The reverse features a laurel wreath with the inscriptions “PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES” and “INAUGURATED SEPTEMBER 20, 1881.”

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The Chester A. Arthur Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $90. To set up a REMIND ME alert for this product, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/chester-a-arthur-presidential-silver-medal-S821.html/ (product code S821).

To view additional medals in this series, visit: https://catalog.usmint.gov/medals/presidential/silver-presidential-medals/.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions/ to learn more.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of August 8, 2024, at noon EDT.

The Presidential Silver Medals are also available from the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

