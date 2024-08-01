Pixalate Releases Global Q2 2024 Connected TV (CTV) Device Market Share Reports: Roku Leads in Market Share Across North America (48%) and LATAM (52%), Samsung No. 1 in EMEA (25%)

London, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q2 2024 CTV Device Global Market Share Reports . In these reports, Pixalate’s research offers an in-depth analysis of CTV devices across significant global regions, including North America, Latin America (LATAM ), and Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) .





Pixalate’s data science team analyzed open programmatic advertising activity across over 100k Connected TV (CTV) apps and nearly 6 billion global open programmatic ad transactions in Q2 2024 to compile this research.

Pixalate’s Global Q2 2024 CTV Device Market Share Report analyzes global data to break down the top CTV devices in each region by quarterly market share. Market Share of Voice (SOV) is calculated based on the percentage of open programmatic ads sold on specific devices in each region during a quarter, as measured by Pixalate.

Key Findings:

Roku’s SOV in North America reaches 48% in Q2 2024, consolidating its lead in the region for two consecutive years Followed by Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV (13%), and Samsung (11%)

reaches 48% in Q2 2024, consolidating its lead in the region for two consecutive years Roku devices lead in LATAM SOV increased 106% Year-over-Year (YoY) from 25% in Q2 2023 to 52% in Q2 2024

Samsung Smart TV still leads the SOV in EMEA but saw a 19% decrease YoY from 31% in Q2 2023 to 25% in Q2 2024 Followed by Amazon Fire TV (20%) , LG (19%) and Roku (17%)

but saw a 19% decrease YoY from 31% in Q2 2023 to 25% in Q2 2024

Download and explore a complimentary copy of the reports today.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for the detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q2 2024 CTV Device Global Market Share Report (the “Report”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.