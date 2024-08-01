Single Tickets for The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts and UVU School of the Arts Available on August 1

Orem, Utah, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at Utah Valley University (UVU) is delighted to announce that single tickets for its highly anticipated 2024-25 season will be available for purchase starting August 1. This season promises an exciting lineup of performances that caters to eclectic artistic tastes and preferences.

Kicking off the season on September 11, 2024, is the renowned Ben Folds with special guest Lindsey Kraft. Known for his genre-bending music and collaborations with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras, his performance will set the stage for an unforgettable evening in The Noorda's Concert Hall.

On September 21, 2024, audiences can look forward to the return of Jessica Vosk, best known for her role as Elphaba in Wicked, with her captivating California Dreamin' concert. This performance promises to enchant and delight, as did her previous sold-out show at The Noorda.

Dean Courtney Davis of the UVU School of the Arts expressed her excitement for the upcoming season, stating “We are proud to present a season filled with extraordinary talent and an array of performances. The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts continues to be a beacon of cultural enrichment, providing our community and students with unparalleled artistic experiences.”

The Noorda's season also includes an array of other standout performances, such as Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, Indigenous singer/songwriter Charly Lowry, Zimbabwean a cappella quartet Nobuntu, and many more. Additionally, The UVU School of the Arts will feature productions and exhibitions that highlight the exceptional talent of its students and faculty.

While single tickets are now on sale, season tickets remain the best deal, offering a 20% discount when patrons purchase tickets to three or more shows.

Ticket-Purchasing Options

Season and single tickets for The Noorda’s 202024-25 performances, as well as tickets for all School of the Arts performances can be purchased online at uvu.edu/thenoorda, by phone at 801-863-7529, or in person at The Blair Family Box Office located at 800 West University Parkway, Orem, UT, 84058. Entry to all Department of Art & Design exhibitions is free and dates are listed on the above events page.

About The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts

The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts celebrates wonder through engaging world-class experiences curated for Utah Valley. Through collaboration that inspires professionals and students alike, the venue invites audiences to experience artists in unexpected ways. At The Noorda, patrons have powerful experiences that send them on the path to discovering new ways of thinking or feeling. This arts hub at the center of Utah Valley allows the community to experience high-caliber shows and events.

About Utah Valley University

At Utah Valley University, we believe everyone deserves the transforming benefits of high-quality education — and it needs to be affordable, accessible, and flexible. With opportunities to earn certificates to master’s degrees, our students succeed by gaining real-world experience and developing career-ready skills. We continue to invite people to come as they are — and leave ready and prepared to make a difference in the world. For more, visit uvu.edu and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.