Forge First Asset Management Inc. Announces Change of Chief Investment Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge First Asset Management Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Forge First Long Short Alternative Fund and Forge First Conservative Alternative Fund (the “Funds”), announces that effective immediately, Keenan Murray, the current Advising Representative, Portfolio Manager, will replace Andrew McCreath as Chief Investment Officer of the Manager.



Keenan Murray will be principally responsible for the portfolio management of the Funds and have ultimate oversight over the investment decisions for the Funds.

Andrew McCreath will remain in his positions as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director and Ultimate Designated Person of the Manager.

