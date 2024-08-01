Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

| Source: Topicus.com Inc. Topicus.com Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2023, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q2 2024 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 14% (4% organic growth) to €311.2 million compared to €272.1 million in Q2 2023.  
  • Net income increased 15% to €26.9 million (€0.21 on a diluted per share basis) from €23.5 million (€0.18 on a diluted per share basis).  
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €10.3 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €6.3 million resulting in total consideration of €16.6 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €24.2 million to €8.8 million compared to negative €15.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €12.8 million to negative €3.8 million compared to negative €16.6 million in Q2 2023.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was €311.2 million, an increase of 14%, or €39.1 million, compared to €272.1 million for the comparable period in 2023.   For the first six months of 2024 total revenues were €617.8 million, an increase of 15%, or €81.2 million, compared to €536.5 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase for both the three and six-month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 4% for each of the periods.   Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased €3.5 million to €26.9 million compared to €23.5 million for the same period in 2023. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.21 in the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income per basic and diluted share of €0.18 for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 net income increased €10.7 million to €55.2 million compared to €44.6 million for the same period in 2023. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.43 in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to €0.35 for the same period in 2023.   

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, CFO were €8.8 million compared to negative €15.4 million for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, CFO increased €77.7 million to €236.3 million compared to €158.6 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 49%.  

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, FCFA2S was negative €3.8 million compared to negative €16.6 million for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, FCFA2S increased €45.6 million to €130.1 million compared to €84.5 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 54%.   

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

   Three months ended
June 30,		   Six months ended
June 30,		 
   2024 2023    2024 2023  
  (€ in millions) (€ in millions)
           
Net cash flows from operating activities  8.8 (15.4)   236.3 158.6  
Adjusted for:          
Interest paid on lease obligations  (0.5)(0.3)   (0.9)(0.7) 
Interest paid on other facilities  (6.7)(3.5)   (9.9)(6.6) 
Credit facility transaction costs  (0.3)(0.2)   (0.3)(0.2) 
Payments of lease obligations  (6.1)(5.5)   (11.9)(10.8) 
Property and equipment purchased  (1.8)(1.9)   (4.4)(3.9) 
           
   (6.6)(26.8)   208.8 136.5  
Less amount attributable to          
  non-controlling interests  2.8 10.2    (78.7)(52.0) 
           
Free cash flow available to shareholders  (3.8)(16.6)   130.1 84.5  
           
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.          
           

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.

Topicus.com Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
      
Unaudited    
   June 30, 2024December 31, 2023June 30, 2023
      
Assets    
      
Current assets:    
 Cash 233,749179,059172,315
 Accounts receivable 121,629134,079130,456
 Unbilled revenue 47,74044,83848,701
 Inventories 4,9704,5174,268
 Other assets 62,95555,25054,657
   471,043417,742410,396
      
Non-current assets:    
 Property and equipment 21,00720,03020,372
 Right of use assets 62,14761,06657,919
 Deferred income taxes 21,08916,4128,288
 Other assets 13,13013,82412,161
 Intangible assets933,837906,082935,300
   1,051,2091,017,4151,034,041
      
Total assets 1,522,2521,435,1571,444,437
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
      
Current liabilities:    
 Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term and other loans246,155161,077168,228
 Loan from CSI --30,281
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 177,887211,423162,868
 Deferred revenue 279,338138,854241,980
 Provisions 1,6381,7081,682
 Acquisition holdback payables 15,27012,29214,878
 Lease obligations 21,74920,61419,280
 Income taxes payable 20,61620,06816,510
   762,653566,035655,707
      
Non-current liabilities:    
 Term and other loans 89,88064,61565,807
 Deferred income taxes 145,807137,155140,684
 Acquisition holdback payables 7,0691,3391,289
 Lease obligations 41,47841,52439,684
 Other liabilities 38,49132,00527,219
   322,726276,639274,682
      
Total liabilities 1,085,379842,674930,388
      
      
Shareholders' Equity:    
 Capital stock 39,41239,41239,412
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,6672,390851
 Retained earnings (deficit) 208,991297,382255,528
 Non-controlling interests 184,802253,299218,258
   436,873592,483514,048
      
      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,522,2521,435,1571,444,437
      


Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)      
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
          
       
Unaudited        
   Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
   2024  2023  2024  2023 
          
Revenue        
License 8,169  7,847  17,334  14,825 
Professional services 79,308  71,974  154,314  141,314 
Hardware and other 5,037  3,705  10,588  6,385 
Maintenance and other recurring 218,674  188,557  435,522  373,989 
   311,189  272,083  617,757  536,513 
Expenses        
Staff 177,462  155,841  350,577  305,949 
Hardware 3,570  2,545  8,190  4,123 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services23,705  21,340  47,056  41,888 
Occupancy 2,679  2,560  5,389  5,026 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment12,904  10,703  24,887  20,267 
Professional fees 5,183  4,557  10,274  8,837 
Other, net 4,060  964  8,365  7,178 
Depreciation 8,438  7,695  16,450  14,990 
Amortization of intangible assets 33,410  29,985  65,082  57,946 
   271,409  236,191  536,271  466,204 
          
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets0  -  633  - 
Bargain purchase (gain) -  -  (323) - 
Finance and other expenses (income) 6,435  4,447  11,433  9,396 
   6,435  4,447  11,744  9,396 
          
Income (loss) before income taxes 33,344  31,445  69,742  60,912 
          
Current income tax expense (recovery) 13,447  14,898  28,530  27,226 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (7,041) (6,905) (14,039) (10,894)
Income tax expense (recovery) 6,406  7,993  14,491  16,332 
          
Net income (loss) 26,938  23,452  55,252  44,580 
          
Net income (loss) attributable to:        
Equity holders of Topicus 17,018  14,572  35,107  28,472 
Non-controlling interests 9,920  8,880  20,145  16,108 
Net income (loss) 26,938  23,452  55,252  44,580 
          
Weighted average shares        
 Basic shares outstanding 82,883,874  81,889,764  82,539,759  81,889,764 
 Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819  129,841,819  129,841,819  129,841,819 
          
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus        
 Basic 0.21  0.18  0.43  0.35 
 Diluted 0.21  0.18  0.43  0.35 
          
          


Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)      
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
       
Unaudited      
  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
         
Net income (loss) 26,938 23,452 55,252 44,580
         
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):       
         
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other1,244 2,999 3,170 2,203
         
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax1,244 2,999 3,170 2,203
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period28,182 26,451 58,422 46,784
         
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:       
Equity holders of Topicus 651 1,320 1,277 1,083
Non-controlling interests 593 1,679 1,894 1,120
Total other comprehensive income (loss) 1,244 2,999 3,170 2,203
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:       
Equity holders of Topicus 17,670 15,892 36,383 29,555
Non-controlling interests 10,513 10,559 22,038 17,228
Total comprehensive income (loss) 28,182 26,451 58,422 46,784
         


Topicus.com Inc.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
        
Unaudited      
Six months ended June 30, 2024      
     
  Capital StockAccumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income		Retained
earnings (Deficit)		TotalNon-controlling
interests		Total equity
        
Balance at January 1, 202439,4122,390297,382 339,185 253,299 592,483 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:      
        
Net income (loss)--35,107 35,107 20,145 55,252 
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)      
        
Foreign currency translation differences from      
 foreign operations and other, net of income tax-1,277- 1,277 1,894 3,170 
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss)      
 for the period-1,277- 1,277 1,894 3,170 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period-1,27735,107 36,383 22,038 58,422 
        
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity      
        
 Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity--(91)(91)(64)(155)
        
 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus--4,235 4,235 (4,235)- 
        
 Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company--(127,641)(127,641)- (127,641)
        
 Return of capital to non-controlling interests    (9,048)(9,048)
        
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests--- - (77,188)(77,188)
        
Balance at June 30, 202439,4123,667208,991 252,071 184,802 436,873 
        


Topicus.com Inc.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
Unaudited       
Six months ended June 30, 2023      
         
      
   Capital StockAccumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income		Retained
earnings (deficit)		TotalNon-controlling
interests		Total equity
         
Balance at January 1, 202339,412(232)226,919266,099201,685 467,784 
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:      
         
Net income (loss)-- 28,47228,47216,108 44,580 
         
Other comprehensive income (loss)      
         
Foreign currency translation differences from      
 foreign operations and other, net of income tax-1,083 -1,0831,120 2,203 
         
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period-1,083 -1,0831,120 2,203 
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period-1,083 28,47229,55517,228 46,784 
         
         
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity      
         
 Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity-- 13713770 207 
         
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests-- --(726)(726)
         
Balance at June 30, 202339,412851 255,528295,791218,258 514,048 
         


Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows       
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
        
Unaudited        
    Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
    2024  2023  2024  2023 
           
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:       
 Net income (loss) 26,938  23,452  55,252  44,580 
 Adjustments for:        
  Depreciation 8,438  7,695  16,450  14,990 
  Amortization of intangible assets33,410  29,985  65,082  57,946 
  Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 0  -  633  - 
  Bargain purchase (gain) -  -  (323) - 
  Finance and other expenses (income) 6,435  4,447  11,433  9,396 
  Income tax expense (recovery)6,406  7,993  14,491  16,332 
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities       
  exclusive of effects of business combinations(58,970) (75,465) 96,038  41,134 
 Income taxes (paid) received(13,849) (13,474) (22,749) (25,752)
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities8,809  (15,367) 236,306  158,626 
           
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:       
 Interest paid on lease obligations (481) (347) (937) (653)
 Interest paid on other facilities (6,727) (3,505) (9,888) (6,565)
 Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap -  5,516  -  5,516 
 Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility(20,000) 45,000  85,000  35,000 
 Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans28,917  21,941  29,733  26,218 
 Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group -  (468) -  (468)
 Return of capital to non-controlling interests (9,048) -  (9,048) - 
 Repayments of term and other loans(1,983) (4,497) (5,667) (72,941)
 Credit facility transaction costs(314) (175) (314) (238)
 Payments of lease obligations (6,116) (5,543) (11,933) (10,805)
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (2,649) (726) (77,188) (726)
 Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company -  -  (127,641) - 
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities(18,401) 57,197  (127,884) (25,663)
           
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:       
 Acquisition of businesses(10,289) (63,252) (46,831) (88,048)
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses 5,095  4,611  12,119  5,583 
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts(5,019) (6,567) (9,233) (11,055)
 (Increase) decrease in restricted cash -  -  (6,000) - 
 Property and equipment purchased(1,751) (1,888) (4,406) (3,869)
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities(11,964) (67,096) (54,350) (97,388)
           
Effect of foreign currency on       
 cash and cash equivalents706  317  618  (31)
           
Increase (decrease) in cash(20,850) (24,950) 54,690  35,543 
           
Cash, beginning of period254,599  197,265  179,059  136,772 
           
Cash, end of period233,749  172,315  233,749  172,315 
           