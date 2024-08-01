Global Hoverboard Scooter Market Size To Worth USD 13.41 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.07%

New York, United States , Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hoverboard Scooter Market Size is to Grow from USD 8.18 Billion in 2023 to USD 13.41 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.07% during the projected period.





The hoverboard scooter is a form of micro-mobility mostly utilized for individual mobility. It has either a single or two wheels and is powered by electricity. The gadget typically consists of two parallel wheels that are wired together using a small electronic panel. By putting their feet on the panel and using their body weight, the user of the hoverboard must maintain balance. It can be utilized on both smooth and rough surfaces, and the hoverboard scooter has various speed ranges, weight capacities, and battery capacities. Hoverboards represent one of the safest modes of transportation because they don't use gasoline and produce no pollution. Hoverboard scooters, which are becoming a highly popular trend among young people due to their hand-vibration capabilities and environmental friendliness, have made traveling more unique. Young people's awareness of the need to live sustainably thus acts as a catalyst for the introduction of new transportation models, attracting the interest of other producers. Although ease of use is the primary attraction of hoverboard scooters, they offer several additional benefits in terms of transportation. However, when using hoverboard scooters properly, workers with the necessary abilities are required. Thus, the scarcity of trained specialists significantly restricts the market for hoverboard scooters. In addition, the complex design raises the possibility of accidents, which in turn raises health concerns.

Browse key industry insights spread across 187 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Hoverboard Scooter Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product Type (One Wheel Hoverboard, Unicycle), By Speed Limit (25 kmph, More than 25 kmph), By Application (Children & Teenager and Adults), By Sales Channels (Offline sales, Online Sales), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The unicycle segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global hoverboard scooter market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product type, the global hoverboard scooter market is divided into one wheel hoverboard and unicycle. Among these, the unicycle segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global hoverboard scooter market during the projected timeframe. The development of unicycles is continuous. Unicycles are the most comfortable one-person driving method out of the two due to their comfort level. Users can go a minimum of 10 kilometers across the city with reliability on a single charge. It is among the most comfortable and reasonably priced personal transportation options available.

The 25 kmph segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global hoverboard scooter market during the estimated period.

On the basis of speed limit, the global hoverboard scooter market is divided into 25 kmph, and more than 25 kmph. Among these, the 25 kmph segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global hoverboard scooter market during the estimated period. The upcoming one-wheel electric bikes feature LED lights for safe nighttime riding, a higher wattage battery that provides quick energizing for up to 100 kilometers on a single charge, and much more secure adjusting engines. As such, the largest share of the industry currently resides in the 25 kmph segment.

The adults segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global hoverboard scooter market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of application, the global hoverboard scooter market is divided into children & teenagers and adults. Among these, the adults segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global hoverboard scooter market during the projected timeframe. Hoverboards with bigger weight capabilities and stronger construction, made to survive frequent and intense use, provide adult riders of all sizes with a secure and comfortable ride. Adaptable features allow users to customize their experience, which makes them ideal for shopping, city travel, and outdoor exploration.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global hoverboard scooter market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global hoverboard scooter market over the forecast period. Hoverboards are gaining popularity for both kids and teenagers, North America is still the leader in this field. North America is seen as having the highest potential for hoverboards because these devices are becoming more and more common in commercial settings. Moreover, a key element anticipated to drive market expansion in this region is a high level of disposable income along with reasonably priced and ecologically friendly modes of transportation.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global hoverboard scooter market during the projected timeframe. In addition to being home to leading industrial manufacturers, the Asia-Pacific market enjoys the benefits of a governmental framework that supports innovation and growth in the hoverboard market. Government efforts and laws that offer financial support and growth prospects for the market are cited.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global hoverboard scooter market include Segway-Ninebot, Future Motion Inc., Halo Board, Shenzhen Gyroor Tech Co., Ltd., Airwheel, SWAGTRON, INMOTION Technologies Co., Ltd, Hetechi Ltd., HoverRobotix, Jetson Electric Bikes LLC, Tomoloo Technology Industrial Co., Ltd., Uboard India Limited, Smart Balance, Bluefin, and Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Launching its new Ninebot S2 Self-Balancing Scooter, Segway announced its lineup of CES 2024 announcements earlier this month. More customization possibilities are offered by this second-generation model, which is presently available for pre-sale purchase. These options include an RGB wheel light and taillight modification, an adjustable control bar height, and an integrated Bluetooth speaker. Most importantly, it is $150 less expensive than its predecessor.



Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global hoverboard scooter market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Hoverboard Scooter Market, By Product Type

One Wheel Hoverboard

Unicycle

Global Hoverboard Scooter Market, By Speed Limit

25 kmph

More than 25 kmph

Global Hoverboard Scooter Market, By Application

Children and Teenager

Adults

Global Hoverboard Scooter Market, By Sales Channels

Offline sales

Online Sales

Global Hoverboard Scooter Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



