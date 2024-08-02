Certified Arborists in Austin, TX, Wilder Tree Company, Introduces Microbial Soil Conditioning to Enhance Tree Health

Austin, TX, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbial soil conditioning uses bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms to improve soil health and fertility. These microbes decompose organic matter, cycle nutrients, and enhance soil structure to heighten biological activity in the soil and impact tree health. Wilder Tree Company’s Arborists in Austin TX recognize the crucial link between trees and soil to offer microbial soil conditioning services that ensure a fertile environment for trees.

By introducing this service, the company seeks to harness the power of beneficial microorganisms to revolutionize tree vitality and lead the way in innovative and eco-friendly arboriculture. The tailored nutrition programs cater to trees’ needs, tackling root compaction, nutrient imbalances, and pest issues.

Property owners should consider tree and plant healthcare with microbial soil conditioning after construction/tree planting (soil disturbance depletes nutrients) or when trees in waterlogged soil need more oxygen. Additionally, high traffic and pollution can stress trees and older trees often need a nutritional boost to maintain their structural and aesthetic value.

Wilder Tree Company implements microbial soil conditioning using compost, compost teas, and commercial inoculants to kickstart the process. The team deeply understands local flora and soil conditions and creates custom deep-root fertilization programs for each tree using proprietary blends and advanced injection technology. This ensures that nutrients are delivered precisely where needed, fostering a resilient root system and a thriving canopy.

Property owners can unlock essential nutrient uptake by entrusting Tree & Plant healthcare to Wilder Tree Company. Before conditioning the soil, the arborists assess tree health to provide a tailored approach and employ sustainable practices. The team then improves the soil health, creating an ideal environment for tree growth.

Beyond microbial soil conditioning, Wilder Tree Company helps with all aspects of tree management and care, maintaining tree health, beauty, and safety through tree planting, pruning, disease diagnosis, and removal. With specialized knowledge in arboriculture, the team offers full-service solutions using tree care practices and tools generalists cannot match.

Wilder Tree Company adheres to high industry standards by employing fully licensed professionals with the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) certifications. The team ensures informed/ethical tree care practices and understands the art and science of tree health.

“A bad storm recently took down a giant limb from one of our trees. Wilder Tree Company came out the very next day to remove it. Their team worked quickly and efficiently to get things taken care of. The price was in line with what I expected...They even raked up our front lawn afterward to ensure everything looked nice…” Bee, Satisfied Client.

Wilder Tree Company’s ISA-certified arborists have been cultivating a greener, healthier Texas by blending tree science with a passion for exceptional client service. Their roots in the community run deep, and because of their commitment to excellence has become a trusted partner for all tree-related needs. They cherish diverse trees in the landscape, mirroring their values of fostering the ecosystem.

