Munley Law Senior Partner Marion Munley Sworn in as Secretary for the American Association for Justice

Scranton, PA, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Munley Law is pleased to announce that truck accident lawyer Marion Munley has been sworn in as the American Association for Justice (AAJ) Secretary.

Marion has held several executive positions in the AAJ over the years. Last year, she was the AAJ Treasurer and was elected AAJ Parliamentarian in 2022. She has served on the Board of Governors and its Executive Committee, and in 2018, she was the first woman to become the Chair of the AAJ Trucking Litigations Group.

Marion is widely recognized as one of the most prominent and respected personal injury lawyers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She has won many multimillion-dollar settlements and verdicts for injury clients throughout the United States, including one of Pennsylvania's largest truck accident settlements. She is triple board certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in Civil Trial Law, Civil Practice Advocacy, and Truck Accident Law. She is the second woman in Pennsylvania to become a Civil Trial Advocate.

Marion was selected as one of the Top 10 Super Lawyers© in Pennsylvania in 2024, one of only two female lawyers to receive such a distinction. This is the second year she has received the honor. In addition, she has been listed in the Best Lawyers in America© since 2013. She was named the 2024 “Lawyer of the Year” by Best Lawyers© for Product Liability in Northeastern Pennsylvania and recently named a 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyer.

The American Association of Justice is a 20,000-member organization of plaintiff attorneys dedicated to protecting the rights of trial by jury. The mission of the AAJ is to promote justice and fairness for injured victims, safeguard victims’ rights, and strengthen the civil justice system through education and disclosure of information critical to public safety and health.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report’s Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com.



