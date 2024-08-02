The Law Office of Robert C. Hahn, III, P.S.: Spokane Bankruptcy Attorney Offering Tailored Legal Solutions

Spokane, WA, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Office of Robert C. Hahn, III, P.S. is a full-service practice providing various legal services in bankruptcy and personal injury. Attorney Robert C. Hahn III is a highly rated and skilled attorney with over 20 years of experience handling cases with compassion and dedicated legal representation.

From losing an income and going through a divorce to accidents that destroy personal property or circumstances beyond one’s control, people often find themselves in a never-ending loop of money struggles. Whatever the reason for an individual’s financial circumstances, declaring bankruptcy is an option to consider.

In response to the rising demand for specialized legal services due to economic instability, The Law Office of Robert C. Hahn, III, P.S. is committed to assisting individuals and businesses in achieving financial independence. By providing bankruptcy counsel, the firm enables clients to effectively navigate their debt relief options and lay the groundwork for a renewed financial future.

The Spokane bankruptcy lawyer offers fast debt relief (many clients go through the process in 3 months), stops collection efforts/wage garnishments/foreclosures, saves thousands of dollars in restitution, and protects valuable assets from creditors. The law firm guides clients on the type of bankruptcy option to consider, whether Chapter 7, 11, or 13, breaking down the requirements, laws, and statutes of each.

In a personal injury claim, a defendant’s recklessness, negligence, or unlawful actions can turn life upside down, resulting in medical expenses, long-term side effects, and a reduced quality of life. Some examples include auto accidents, workplace accidents, medical/hospital malpractice, product liability, premises liability, and wrongful death.

Statistically, 95% of injury cases settle before trial because the plaintiff and defendant (the insurance company or other at-fault party) don’t want the risks involved at trial. However, a jury trial follows when the plaintiff and defendant disagree on a fair settlement or who caused the accident. The trial allows the plaintiff a neutral group to hear the facts of a case, apply the law, and evaluate damages incurred.

In both cases, The Law Office of Robert C. Hahn, III, P.S., works aggressively to recover the deserved economic and non-economic damages from responsible parties. While an attorney may not have a realistic idea of an injury’s worth, they consider past/current/future medical bills, the duration of recovery, long-term consequences, the cause of the accident, and more.

The personal injury law firm prioritizes clients and their families, fighting for their rights, giving them a voice in the justice system, and meeting their needs.

“As a lawyer in private practice, I’ve represented over 10,000 individuals in bankruptcy cases giving them successful debt relief or financial restructuring, and for those wrongly injured by the negligent actions of others, obtained millions of dollars in compensation.” Robert C. Hahn III, Principal Attorney.

About The Law Office of Robert C. Hahn, III, P.S.

Attorney Robert C. Hahn III has a dedicated staff well-versed in the challenges clients and their loved ones face after a financial disaster or a serious injury. The firm’s reputation is built on client satisfaction and opponent respect, building the community and the lives of those in it.

