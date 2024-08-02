Tagatose Market Size Worth $294.67 Billion by 2033 | CAGR: 6.10% by The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global tagatose market is expected to grow from USD 163 billion in 2023 to USD 294.67 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period 2024-2033.



Tagatose or D-Tagatose is considered as sugar whose structure is very similar to fructose. Tagatose is made up of galactose by isomerization process. It is obtained naturally in small amounts in heat-treated dairy products. It can be produced commercially by using lactose, which is a sugar found in milk, through the process of enzymatic conversion and purification. Tagatose is mostly used as a sugar alternative, due to its potential health benefits. Tagatose provides sweetness with minimum calories, which makes it suitable for individuals with diabetes or for general health conscious people. It is used as a sweetener in several products, such as bakery, dairy, beverages, and confectionery. Tagatose is also used in food formulation to bring texture in the food, moisture retention and shelf-life extension.



The manufacturing cost of tagatose is high compared to traditional sweeteners like sucrose or fructose. This higher cost limits its adoption, especially in price-sensitive markets, and makes it less competitive against other sweeteners. Also, some consumers may perceive tagatose taste differently as a sweetener, which also impacts its adoption chances in certain applications or among specific consumer segments.



Market Growth & Trends



Nowadays, consumers are searching for better and healthier alternatives to traditional sweeteners, which increases the demand for low-calorie and low-glycemic index options like tagatose. Also, the rising trend of clean label products is also a factor that is creating an impact in the food and beverage industry. The health consciouses individuals also avoid sugar due to its several negative impacts. So, tagatose consists of low-calorie and due to this, it becomes a better option for health-conscious people to remove the sugar content without sacrificing pleasantness. Also, the efforts in research & development can create more opportunities for tagatose to be used more than as a sweetener, as tagatose has that potential. Also, this will certainly increase the demand for tagatose in the upcoming years.



Key Findings



The form segment is divided into liquid and powder. In 2023, the powder segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 56.25% and a market revenue of USD 91.69 billion.



The application segment is divided into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care and retail. In 2023, the food & beverage segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 33.25% and market revenue of USD 54.20 billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty retail and online retail. In 2023, the online retail segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 40.25% and a market revenue of USD 65.61 billion.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 6.10% 2033 Value Projection USD 294.67 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 163 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Form, Application and Distribution Channel Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Tagatose Market Growth Drivers Rising Health Consciousness

Regional Segment Analysis of the Tagatose Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global Tagatose market, with a market share of 45.25% and USD 73.76 billion of the market revenue in 2023. The North American region is expected to be the largest market forecast period. The flexibility and compatibility of tagatose with different formulations have played a major role in its widespread adoption across various product categories. The North American manufacturers are also investing in innovation and product development in the tagatose market. These manufacturers are constantly investing in research and development to improve the functionality, taste and texture of the tagatose. By this they can make tagatose more appealing for the consumers. and suitable for a broader range of applications. The region's well established and developed packaging, logistics, and retailing capabilities support efficient supply chain operations and market expansion.



Key players operating in the global Tagatose market are:



• Zhejiang Yixin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• TCI Chemicals (America) Pvt. Ltd.

• Sukrin

• Silver Fern

• Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

• Richest Group

• Living Fuel, Inc.

• Damhert Nutrition NV

• CJ Cheiljedang Corporation

• Bonumose LLC

• Almazaras de la Subbetica



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Tagatose market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Tagatose Market by Form:



• Liquid

• Powder



Global Tagatose Market by Application:



• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care

• Retail



Global Tagatose Market by Distribution Channel:



• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Specialty Retail

• Online Retail



About the report:



The global tagatose market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



