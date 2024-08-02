[Latest] Global Exhibitions Market Size/Share Worth USD 66,749.9 Million by 2033 at a 4.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Exhibitions Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Trade Shows, Consumer Shows, Art and Culture Exhibitions, Others), By Audience (B2B (Business-to-Business) Exhibitions, B2C (Business-to-Consumer) Exhibitions), By Revenue Stream (Ticket Sales, Exhibitor Fees, Sponsorship Revenue, Booth Rental, Advertising and Promotion, Others), By Industry (Technology, Healthcare, Automotive, Fashion and Apparel, Consumer Electronics, Food and Beverage, Finance and Banking, Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Exhibitions Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 42,168.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 44,150.1 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 66,749.9 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Exhibitions Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Globalization and Market Expansion: The exhibitions market continues to grow due to globalization, enabling companies to reach broader audiences and expand their market presence through international exhibitions and trade shows.

Industry Innovation and Technological Advancements: Advancements in technology, such as virtual and augmented reality, mobile applications, and interactive displays, are enhancing the exhibition experience, driving attendee engagement, and attracting new exhibitors.

Increasing Demand for Networking and Business Opportunities: Exhibitions provide valuable networking opportunities for businesses and professionals to connect, collaborate, and explore potential partnerships, driving demand for industry-specific trade shows and expos.

Rising Importance of Brand Visibility and Promotion: Companies recognize the importance of brand visibility and promotion in competitive markets, leading to increased participation in exhibitions as a strategic marketing tool to showcase products, services, and innovations to a captive audience.

Focus on Knowledge Sharing and Education: Exhibitions serve as platforms for knowledge sharing, education, and professional development through seminars, workshops, and keynote presentations, attracting attendees seeking to stay informed about industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies.

Government Support and Economic Stimulus: Governments often provide support and incentives for exhibitions to stimulate economic growth, promote industry development, and attract foreign investment, contributing to the overall growth and vitality of the exhibitions market.

Changing Consumer Preferences and Experience Economy: With the rise of the experience economy, consumers increasingly seek unique and immersive experiences. Exhibitions offer opportunities for experiential marketing, interactive installations, and hands-on demonstrations, catering to the preferences of modern consumers and driving attendance and engagement at events.

Shift Towards Hybrid Events: The exhibitions market is witnessing a shift towards hybrid events, combining in-person and virtual components. This trend allows exhibitors to reach a wider audience, including those unable to attend physically. Hybrid events offer increased flexibility, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness while maintaining the benefits of face-to-face interactions.

Exhibitions Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) and Walt Disney World inked a Gold Key Partnership, offering exclusive benefits for corporate events, trade shows, and attendees. It aims to enhance exposure via marketing channels, enable off-site events, and cultivate relationships.

In 2022, Flash Entertainment, based in the UAE, expanded with a standalone office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Kingdom’s burgeoning events and leisure sector. The move aims to contribute to industry development, economic diversification, and Saudization goals in Saudi Arabia’s growing entertainment industry.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 44,150.1 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 66,749.9 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 42,168.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Audience, Revenue Stream, Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Exhibitions Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Exhibitions Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Event Cancellations and Postponements: The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in widespread cancellations and postponements of exhibitions and trade shows globally due to restrictions on public gatherings and travel bans. This led to significant revenue losses for organizers, exhibitors, and suppliers, disrupting the exhibition market ecosystem.

Shift to Virtual Events: To adapt to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, many exhibitions shifted to virtual formats. While virtual events provided an alternative, they often lacked the same level of engagement and networking opportunities as in-person events, impacting attendee satisfaction and exhibitor ROI.

Gradual Return to In-Person Events: With the rollout of vaccines and the easing of restrictions, the exhibitions market is witnessing a gradual return to in-person events. Organizers are implementing enhanced health and safety measures to ensure attendee and exhibitor confidence, facilitating the resumption of live exhibitions.

Hybrid Event Models: The exhibitions market is adopting hybrid event models, combining in-person and virtual elements to provide flexibility and accessibility. Hybrid events allow organizers to reach a broader audience while offering attendees the option to participate in-person or remotely, catering to diverse preferences and maximizing engagement.

Pent-up Demand: There is pent-up demand for face-to-face interactions and networking opportunities among industry professionals and businesses. As confidence grows and travel restrictions ease further, the exhibitions market is experiencing a resurgence in attendance and participation, driving recovery and growth.

Innovative Technologies: Exhibitions are leveraging innovative technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and live streaming to enhance the attendee experience and engagement. These technologies enable interactive virtual booths, immersive product demonstrations, and real-time networking, replicating the benefits of in-person events in a virtual environment.

Collaboration and Partnership: Collaboration among industry stakeholders, including organizers, venues, exhibitors, and suppliers, is key to the recovery of the exhibitions market. By working together to address challenges, share best practices, and innovate solutions, stakeholders can rebuild confidence, revitalize the industry, and drive sustainable growth in the post-pandemic era.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Exhibitions Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Exhibitions Market – Regional Analysis

The Exhibitions Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, exhibition trends include a focus on technology-driven experiences, with interactive displays and demonstrations showcasing the latest innovations. Sustainability initiatives are prominent, with eco-friendly practices and green exhibitions gaining traction. Additionally, there is an emphasis on networking and collaboration, with industry-specific events facilitating connections between businesses and professionals.

Europe: In Europe, exhibitions highlight cultural diversity and heritage, with art and design exhibitions showcasing local talent and creativity. Sustainability remains a key trend, with eco-friendly initiatives and green technologies featured prominently. Virtual and hybrid event formats are gaining popularity, offering flexibility and accessibility to attendees across the region.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, exhibition trends include a focus on innovation and technological advancement, with showcases of cutting-edge products and solutions. The region’s diverse cultures and traditions are celebrated through themed exhibitions and cultural events. Collaborative partnerships between businesses and government agencies drive industry-specific exhibitions, fostering economic growth and international cooperation.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In LAMEA, exhibition trends reflect the region’s rich heritage and cultural diversity, with art, music, and cultural festivals showcasing local traditions and customs. There is a growing focus on entrepreneurship and small business development, with exhibitions providing platforms for startups and SMEs to showcase their products and services. Additionally, there is increasing interest in sustainable tourism and eco-friendly initiatives, driving demand for eco-tourism exhibitions and events.

Exhibitions Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Trade Shows, Consumer Shows, Art and Culture Exhibitions, Others), By Audience (B2B (Business-to-Business) Exhibitions, B2C (Business-to-Consumer) Exhibitions), By Revenue Stream (Ticket Sales, Exhibitor Fees, Sponsorship Revenue, Booth Rental, Advertising and Promotion, Others), By Industry (Technology, Healthcare, Automotive, Fashion and Apparel, Consumer Electronics, Food and Beverage, Finance and Banking, Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

List of the prominent players in the Exhibitions Market:

Informa PLC

Reed Exhibitions

Messe Frankfurt GmbH

UBM plc (now part of Informa PLC)

Comexposium Group

Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Tarsus Group plc

GL Events

ITE Group plc (now Hyve Group plc)

Fiera Milano S.p.A.

Koelnmesse GmbH

Deutsche Messe AG

Guangzhou RuiHong Exhibition Service Co. Ltd.

Shanghai International Exhibition Co. Ltd.

Hannover Fairs USA Inc.

Others

The Exhibitions Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Trade Shows

Consumer Shows

Art and Culture Exhibitions

Others

By Audience

B2B (Business-to-Business) Exhibitions

B2C (Business-to-Consumer) Exhibitions

By Revenue Stream

Ticket Sales

Exhibitor Fees

Sponsorship Revenue

Booth Rental

Advertising and Promotion

Others

By Industry

Technology

Healthcare

Automotive

Fashion and Apparel

Consumer Electronics

Food and Beverage

Finance and Banking

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

