Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market to Reach $18.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 12.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, New Castle, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market by Product Type (Conduction Vaporizer, Convection Vaporizer and Hybrid Vaporizer), Material Type (Dry Herb Vaporizer, Concentrate Vaporizer and Dual-use Vaporizer), Price Range (Low-end Vaporizer, Mid-range Vaporizer and High-end Vaporizer): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the handheld marijuana vaporizer market was valued at $5.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $18.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06857

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the handheld marijuana market is driven by several key factors. The handheld marijuana vaporizer market growth is primarily driven by the increasing legalization of cannabis for both medicinal and recreational use, which expands the consumer base. Rising health consciousness among consumers, who perceive vaping as a safer alternative to smoking, further boost the market demand. Technological advancements in vaporizer design, offering improved functionality, portability, and user experience, attract a wide range of users. Additionally, evolving consumer preferences for discreet and convenient cannabis consumption methods, along with the growing acceptance and normalization of cannabis use in society, significantly contribute to the market expansion.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size In 2023 $5.4 Billion Market Size In 2033 $18.1 Billion CAGR 12.9% No. Of Pages In Report 488 Segments Covered Product Type, Material Type, Price Range And Region. Drivers Legalization And Regulatory Changes

Health Consciousness

Technological Advancements Opportunity Emerging Markets Restraints Regulatory Uncertainty Health Concerns

Segment Highlights



The conduction vaporizer has high demand in the market. Its lower cost compared to convection and hybrid models increases its popularity among a broader range of consumers, including beginners and casual users. The simplicity and ease of use of conduction vaporizers, which heat marijuana through direct contact with a heating element, appeal to those seeking straightforward and reliable devices. Technological advancements have also improved the efficiency and performance of conduction vaporizers, enhancing user experience. Additionally, increasing consumer demand for portable and discreet consumption methods supports the popularity of conduction vaporizers, which are often more compact and easier to carry than their convection counterparts.

The growth of dry herb vaporizers in the handheld marijuana market is driven by several key factors. Increasing legalization and acceptance of cannabis for both medicinal and recreational use boost demand for convenient and efficient consumption methods. Health-conscious consumers prefer vaporizers as they offer a smoke-free alternative, reducing the inhalation of harmful toxins compared to traditional smoking. Technological advancements in dry herb vaporizers, such as precise temperature control, improved battery life, and portability, enhance user experience and attract a broader range of users.

Mid-range vaporizers in the handheld marijuana market are driven by several key factors that appeal to a broad spectrum of consumers looking for quality and affordability. These vaporizers typically strike a balance between price and features, making them attractive to regular users who seek better performance without the premium price tag of high-end devices.

Procure Complete Report (367 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/35df29365a52e10fb77bd2afc3578f4c

Regional Outlook

North America dominates the handheld marijuana vaporizer market due to its progressive stance on cannabis legalization, particularly in numerous states across the U.S. and in Canada where both medical and recreational cannabis usage is legal. This regulatory framework not only legitimizes the cannabis industry but also encourages innovation and investment in products like vaporizers. Coupled with widespread consumer acceptance and awareness of cannabis benefits, North America benefits from a large and affluent market with significant spending power. Technological innovation in vaporizer design, supported by a robust industry infrastructure and cultural trends favoring health-conscious alternatives to smoking, further solidifies North America's dominance. This combination of regulatory support, economic strength, technological prowess, and cultural influence establishes North America as the primary driver of growth and innovation in the handheld marijuana vaporizer market globally.

Players: -



Pax Labs

Storz & Bickel

DaVinci

Arizer

Firefly Vapor

Boundless Technology

Grenco Science (G Pen)

KandyPens

Atmos

Cloudious9

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global handheld marijuana vaporizer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06857



Recent Key Strategies and Developments

In June 2021, PAX Labs launched a new color collection for the PAX 3 vaporizer, which is compatible with both dry herbs and concentrates. The device features a sleek design, haptic feedback, and Bluetooth connectivity. The PAX 3 also offers four temperature settings, a 10-year warranty, and a smartphone app for customization.

In December 2023, Storz & Bickel partnered with Canopy Growth, a global cannabis company, to distribute its handheld marijuana vaporizers in Canada. The partnership allowed Storz & Bickel to access Canopy Growth's network of retail stores, online platforms, and medical cannabis patients. The partnership also enhanced Canopy Growth's offering of high-quality vaporizers to its customers.

Similar Reports:

Hand Dryer Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hand-dryer-market

Smart Home Appliances Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-home-appliances-market

Air Fryer Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/air-fryer-market

Body Dryer Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/body-dryer-market

Portable Mini Fridge Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portable-mini-fridge-market

Dehumidifier Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dehumidifier-market

Air Humidifier Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/air-humidifier-market

Electric Hair Brush Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-hair-brush-market-A06111

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/residential-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-A06509

Shower Tray Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shower-tray-market-A06581

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |