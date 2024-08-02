Game Publisher Directory 2024: 1,000+ Publishers - 635 Active Publishers, 351 Closed Publishers, and 25 Publishers with Undetermined Status

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Game publisher list Q1 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Explore the most comprehensive and current compilation of video game publishers with our Game Publisher list Q1 2024. This meticulously researched list features a total of 1,011 video game publishers, including 635 active publishers, 351 closed publishers, and 25 publishers with undetermined status.

Among these identified companies, 259 publishers are solely focused on game publishing.

318 publishers handle both their own games and third-party projects. There are 40 publishers involved in both publishing and financing games, while 43 publishers engage in all three activities: publishing, developing, and financing video games.

Of the total list, a significant number are involved in the indie game market. Specifically, 403 publishers focus on publishing indie games, while 257 publishers do not publish indie games.

Goals and Objectives of the Research

Compile a list of video game publishers.

Identify the characteristics of monetization models from the publisher's perspective.

Investigate the proportion of indie publishers in the industry.

Analyze the traffic on publisher websites.

Explore technological developments from the perspective of video game publishers.

Examine regional differences among publishers.

Research Methodology

The list was compiled using data parsing from Wikipedia and SteamDB.

Website traffic and domain age were determined using the SimilarWeb service.

Operational status was determined based on the activity of official social media accounts and the functionality of the website:

If a company's website is active and there is at least one post (on the website or official social media) from June 1, 2023, or later, the company is considered active.

If the website is non-functional and there are no updates on official social media, the company is considered closed.

In all other cases, the operational status is deemed unknown.

The role was determined based on the company's statements and services provided:

If the company only publishes games developed by others, it is considered a publisher.

If it publishes both its own games and those of other developers, it is considered a publisher and developer.

If the publisher's services include financing, it is considered a publisher and fund.

The IPO status of the company was determined based on the company's statements on its website and/or the publisher's CrunchBase page.

The country of the headquarters is selected based on a match from at least two sources: the official website, social media, CrunchBase page, or headquarters location on SimilarWeb.

The publishing region was gathered from official websites.

Information about game types and indie publishing was collected from company statements on their website, social media, and project portfolios.

As a result of the research, a total of 1,011 video game publishers were identified, including:

635 active

351 closed

25 with an undetermined status

Among the identified companies:

259 are solely focused on game publishing.

318 publish both their own games and third-party projects.

40 publish and finance games.

43 engage in all three activities: publishing, developing, and financing video games.

Of the collected list of publishers:

403 publish indie games

257 do not publish indie games

Future Goals & Extensions

Explore the development paths for companies for which game publishing is not the sole activity

Supplement the study with information on the presence or absence of a game store

Determine the reasons behind the traffic increase or decrease over 2 months

Conduct a follow-up study in one year and analyze the changes

Expand the study based on additional client requests

