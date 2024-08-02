Bridal Wear Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $83.5 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bridal Wear - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the bridal wear market is driven by several factors including the rising disposable income among consumers, the influence of social media, and innovations in fabric and design technology. As economic conditions improve globally, more couples are investing in customized and high-end bridal gowns that reflect their unique personalities and relationship. Social media platforms not only inspire brides but also drive demand for the latest trends and designer wear, with influencers and celebrities setting trends.



Technological advancements in textiles, such as the development of eco-friendly fabrics and improved fitting technologies, are making bridal wear more comfortable, customizable, and accessible. These factors collectively contribute to a dynamic and growing market, with an increasing number of brides seeking the perfect blend of tradition and modernity in their wedding attire.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 396 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $63.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $83.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bridal Wear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Bridal Wear Market: A Prelude

The Changing Face Bridal Attire

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Market Outlook

Bridal Wear Market Trends Shape Growth Opportunities

Bridal Wear Market Trends: Sweet & Bitter Spots

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

The Colossal Global Wedding Industry Drive Perennial Demand for Wedding Dresses

Global Average Spending on Weddings by Country

Global Wedding Spend by Expense Category

COMPETITION

Key Market Participants

Designer Fortunes and Promotional Strategies Driven by Referrals

Bridal Magazines: A Prime Advertising Medium

Increasing Number of Brands Adopt Online Platform

Global Designer Brands Eye Emerging Markets

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Micro Weddings Spur Interest in Unconventional Bridal Wear

A Peek into Select Trends

Role of Technology in Sustaining Bridal Retail Business

AR/VR Technologies Gain Increased Adoption

Emergence of Direct-to-Consumer Bridalwear Brands

Experimentation & Individualism Drive the Emerging Themes and Popular Fashion Trends in Bridal Wear Market

Product Premiumization Boosts Market Prospects

Mass Market Gains Appeal

Changing Strategies in Mass Market

Retailers Mend Strategies to Thrive amid Changing Trends in Bridal Wear Market

Social Media Influencers Drive Healthy Market Gains

Digital Transformation in Wedding Industry

Top Digital priorities for Retailers

Traditional Wear Gets Redesigned as Lesser Number of Millennials Seek a Conventional Wedding

Evolution of the Modern Informed Bride

Information Sources Used by Millennial Brides

Plus-Size Bridal Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Global Plus Size Market by Gender

While Millennials and their Growing Extravagance Remain the Fundamental Growth Driver, the Industry Keeps a Watch on Generation Z

Global Millennials Population by Region

Generation Composition (In % of Total Population)

Bridal Brands Shift Focus on Attracting Gen-Z Shoppers

Average Age of Marriage for Women for Select Countries

Same-Sex Wedding Legalization Bodes Well for Bridal Wear Brands

Celebrities and Actresses Continue to Influence Market Fortunes

Rise in Number of Non-Bridal Wear Retailers

Ready-to-Wear, Lower Priced Wedding Dresses Continue to Cannibalize High-end Brands

Rising Demand for Wedding Jewelry Benefit Market Expansion

A Psychographic Profile of Bridal Jewelry Shoppers

Self-Purchasing Trend, Bridal Demand and Young Customers Foster Growth of Platinum Jewelry

Bridal Salons: A Propitious Niche

Bridal Accessories: The Crowning Glory of a Bride's Attire

Rental & Second-Hand Gowns Influence Revenues

