Gas Masks Business Report 2024

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Masks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gas Masks is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$11.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the gas masks market is driven by several factors, including heightened awareness of occupational safety, increased military spending, and the rising frequency of industrial accidents and environmental disasters. The implementation of stringent safety regulations across various industries has led to a higher demand for protective equipment, including gas masks, to ensure worker safety and compliance with health standards.

Military and defense sectors continue to invest in advanced protective gear to prepare for potential chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats. Moreover, the increasing occurrence of industrial incidents and natural disasters has underscored the need for reliable respiratory protection for first responders and affected populations.

Technological advancements and continuous innovation in gas mask design and materials are further propelling market growth, as manufacturers strive to meet the evolving needs of diverse end-users. As global safety and security concerns persist, the demand for efficient and effective gas masks is expected to continue rising.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Disposable Respirators segment, which is expected to reach US$3.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.8%. The Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) segment is also set to grow at 7.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.9% CAGR to reach $1.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 3M, AirBoss Defense Group, All Safe Industries, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 353 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Safety at Workplace Throws the Focus on Gas Masks for Building Safe & Productive Work Environment

Global Economic Update

Competition

Gas Masks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Gas Masks: Overview, Types & Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Warming Induced Rise in Forest Fires & Focus on Fire Fighter Recruitment Amid Shortages to Spur Demand for Gas Masks

Rise in Workplace Accidents Favors Market Growth

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Gas Masks: Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region

Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth

Ever-Present Risk of Fires to Drive Use of Gas Masks Among Fire Fighters

Opportunities Amid Challenges Encourages a Positive Outlook for Gas Masks in the Mining End-Use Sector

Innovation Remains Crucial to Sustained Market Growth

Increased Military & Defense Spending Supported by War & Geopolitical Unrest Brightens Market Prospects for Gas Masks

As the Threat of Biological and Chemical Warfare Becomes Real, Increased Focus on CBRN Defense Bodes Well for the Growth of the Gas Masks Market

Casualties of the Chemical Weapons Till-Date

Lucrative Opportunities for Gas Masks in the Oil & Gas Sector

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) to Witness Encouraging Growth

Despite Mounting Challenges, a Resilient Outlook to Benefit Demand for Gas Masks in the Chemical Industry

Need to Protect Wastewater Treatment Workers Raises Importance of Gas Masks

PAPRs Allow Protection to Workers Against APIs in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Sectors

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 68 Featured)

3M

AirBoss Defense Group

All Safe Industries, Inc.

Avon Protection system Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Duram Mask

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (KCWW)

MSA Safety Incorporated

RPB Safety (GVS-RPB)

RSG Safety BV

Shalon Chemical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rbsex

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment