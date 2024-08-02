Fruit Concentrate Market Size Worth $66.61 Billion by 2033: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 45 billion in 2023 global fruit concentrate market will reach USD 66.61 billion in 2033. Any meal that has had its water content removed is turned into a concentrated and dehydrated form. Fruit concentrate, on the other hand, is just fruit content minus water. Fruit has a longer shelf life when water is removed. Additionally, it lessens the weight and storage space needed for the same, which is advantageous for the distribution, transportation, and storage of the same. Oranges, grapes, pineapples, apples, mangos, and grape concentrates are among the fruits that are frequently seen in this form. The concentrated versions have an abundance of nutrients that were originally present in the fruits. Fruits are processed through multiple processes in order to create fruit concentrate. To extract the juice, the fruit is first mixed and then filtered. To get rid of any contaminants that could lower the quality of the finished product, it goes through a number of additional procedures.



Request market scope and parent market analysis sample PDF: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14471



To get rid of all the water, it then evaporates. Fruit concentrate has stabilisers and preservatives added to extend its shelf life. All year long fruit availability is made possible by fruit concentrate. Bulk purchases are also permitted. It is a common ingredient in many different dishes and drinks. It is used in a variety of businesses, including home consumption and commercial food service establishments.



Key Insight of the Global Fruit concentrate Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Geographically large and with a diverse range of climates, North America provides ideal conditions for a wide range of fruit growth. In turn, this guarantees a steady supply of high-quality fruits for the fruit concentrate market. Furthermore, the area is able to produce fruit concentrate goods of high quality with efficiency because to its access to the most cutting-edge processing technologies. Fruit concentrate is in great demand among a wide and robust group of consumers in the region that have more disposable income available to them. Customers benefit from increased availability and accessibility because to the network of interconnected distribution outlets. The market is growing in part because of a strict regulatory structure with key agencies guaranteeing good product quality through rules, guidelines, inspections, and educational efforts.



In 2023, the citrus fruits segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and revenue of 18 billion.



The fruit type segment is divided into citrus fruits, red fruits and berries, tropical fruits, and others. In 2023, the citrus fruits segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and revenue of 18 billion.



In 2023, the liquid segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 52% and revenue of 23.40 billion.



The product form segment is divided into liquid, powder and others. In 2023, the liquid segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 52% and revenue of 23.40 billion.



In 2023, the beverages segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 16.65 billion.



The application segment is divided into beverages, bakery, confectionery, dairy and others. In 2023, the beverages segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 16.65 billion.



Get additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/fruit-concentrate-market-14471



Advancement in market



All Food Business Operators (FBOs) are required by an order from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to immediately remove any mention of "100% fruit juice" from the labels and ads of reconstituted fruit juices. The FSSAI discovered that a number of FBOs have been falsely advertising different kinds of fruit juices that have been reconstituted as 100% fruit juice. After a careful analysis, the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018 do not allow for the formulation of a "100%" claim, the Food Safety and Standards Institute (FSSAI) has decided. These kinds of statements are deceptive, especially when the fruit juice's main component is water and the main ingredient—for which the claim is made—is only present in trace amounts.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Convenience food consumption is rising.



Convenience meals have become more valuable and in demand in today's consumer market due to hectic and busy lifestyles. Their simplicity of application, ingestion, and use makes them highly valued. Furthermore, in contrast to seasonal fresh fruits, they provide year-round access to fruits. In contrast to fresh fruits, which are perishable, they also have a longer shelf life. They are more affordable, allow for bulk purchases, and are adaptable because they may be used to make a wide range of dishes and drinks. Fruit concentrate's increased shelf-life, affordability, versatility, and ability to be purchased in bulk make it an excellent choice for commercial food businesses. Fruit concentrate generates a year-round revenue stream, which provides the manufacturers with additional benefits. It is simple to move and store. It is manageable and requires less room. It reduces waste, which lowers expenses. Fruit concentrates are preferred by customers all over the world since they are comparatively healthier than processed junk food. Thus, the growth of the worldwide fruit concentrate market would be driven by the rising demand for convenience foods.



Restraints: Freshness and nutrient loss concerns.



Although fruit concentrates have many benefits, they don't taste exactly like real fruit. The fruit is in its original, nutrient-rich state, fresh, and free of sugar, stabilisers, and preservatives. Nutrient loss may result from the processing, which includes chopping, blending, filtering, and dehydration. Because customers are growing more health-conscious and prefer to eat seasonal fruits, this lessens the appeal of fruit concentrates. Because consumers are growing more health conscious and prefer to eat seasonal fruits that are fresh off the farm, this lessens the appeal of fruit concentrates. The demand for fresh and seasonal fruits has also increased as a result of nutritionists, dieticians, doctors, and other health professionals promoting eating farm-fresh produce rather than frozen goods. Therefore, the growth of the industry will be hampered by the worries of nutrient loss in fruit concentrates.



Opportunities: developments in technology.



Technological developments have improved fruit concentrate quality and consistency by refining processing processes and techniques. For example, using cold press technology lowers nutritional loss, which is something people are worried about in fruit concentrates. Furthermore, advancements in filtration technology guarantee that the fruits are free of undesired particles and any macro- or micro-impurities. Similar developments have improved fruit processing efficiency and boosted fruit concentrate's flavour, texture, and nutrient profile. The fruit concentrate's ease of application and longer shelf life have both been improved by creative packaging methods. Thus, during the projection period, technical developments and advances will support market growth.



Challenges: Stringent government regulations.



Food and beverages are in direct contact with consumers on a daily basis and are thereby subjected to stringent regulatory guidelines. These guidelines govern all aspects of food and beverage industry, right from sourcing, processing, packaging and distribution. There are specific guidelines about the permitted limits of artificial ingredients that can be used in any food product. similarly, there are detailed instruction and regulations regarding the labelling of products. there are also inspections and raids that take place to ensure accountability on the part of market players. All of these guidelines are to protect consumers interest and are enforced through legislation and judiciary. Therefore, stringent government regulations will challenge the market’s growth.



Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14471



Some of the major players operating in the global fruit concentrate market are:



• Agrana Beteiligungs Ag

• Archer Daniels Midland

• China Haiseng Juice Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Dohler GmBH

• Kerr Concentrates Inc.

• Lemon Concentrate S.L.

• Royal Cosun

• Rudolf Wild GmBH & Co. Kg

• Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc.

• Sunopata Inc.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Fruit Type



• Citrus Fruits

• Red Fruits and Berries

• Tropical Fruits

• Others



By Product Form



• Liquid

• Powder

• Others



By Application



• Beverages

• Bakery

• Confectionery

• Dairy

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/14471/single



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com