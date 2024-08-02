Men`s Underwear Market Report 2024: Increasing Awareness of Sustainable and Eco-friendly Fabrics, Increasing Focus on Comfort and Fit - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Men`s Underwear - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the men`s underwear market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing awareness and emphasis on personal grooming and hygiene among men have led to a higher demand for quality underwear. Secondly, advancements in fabric technology, such as the development of moisture-wicking, breathable, and anti-odor materials, have enhanced the functionality and comfort of men`s underwear. Thirdly, the rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands has made premium and niche products more accessible to a wider audience, offering convenience and a personalized shopping experience.

Changing lifestyle trends, such as the growing acceptance of athleisure and the blending of casual and formal wear, have also influenced the demand for versatile and stylish underwear. Additionally, the influence of social media and celebrity endorsements has played a significant role in shaping consumer preferences and driving brand loyalty. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth and innovation within the men`s underwear market, making it a dynamic and rapidly evolving segment of the fashion industry.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Men`s Boxer Briefs segment, which is expected to reach US$16.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.5%. The Men`s Briefs segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $10.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $10.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 374 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $37.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Comfort and Fit Propels Growth

Rising Demand for Premium and Designer Underwear Strengthens Business Case

Technological Innovations in Fabric and Materials Spur Market Growth

Growing Popularity of Athleisure and Multi-functional Underwear Expands Market Opportunity

Impact of E-commerce and Online Retail on Underwear Sales Accelerates Market Dynamics

Increasing Awareness of Sustainable and Eco-friendly Fabrics Drives Demand

Influence of Celebrity Endorsements and Influencer Marketing Enhances Market Visibility

Growing Awareness of Health and Hygiene Benefits Propels Market Adoption

Collaborations between Brands and Retailers Enhance Product Development

Growth of Middle-Class Population in Emerging Markets Boosts Sales

Seasonal Trends and Marketing Campaigns Drive Market Dynamics

