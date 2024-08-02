Men`s Underwear Market Report 2024: Increasing Awareness of Sustainable and Eco-friendly Fabrics, Increasing Focus on Comfort and Fit - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Men`s Underwear - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Men`s Underwear is estimated at US$37.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$48.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the men`s underwear market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing awareness and emphasis on personal grooming and hygiene among men have led to a higher demand for quality underwear. Secondly, advancements in fabric technology, such as the development of moisture-wicking, breathable, and anti-odor materials, have enhanced the functionality and comfort of men`s underwear. Thirdly, the rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands has made premium and niche products more accessible to a wider audience, offering convenience and a personalized shopping experience.
Changing lifestyle trends, such as the growing acceptance of athleisure and the blending of casual and formal wear, have also influenced the demand for versatile and stylish underwear. Additionally, the influence of social media and celebrity endorsements has played a significant role in shaping consumer preferences and driving brand loyalty. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth and innovation within the men`s underwear market, making it a dynamic and rapidly evolving segment of the fashion industry.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Men`s Underwear Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Men`s Underwear Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Men`s Boxer Briefs segment, which is expected to reach US$16.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.5%. The Men`s Briefs segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $10.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $10.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., Calida Group, Fruit of The Loom, Inc, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|374
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$37.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$48.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Men`s Underwear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Focus on Comfort and Fit Propels Growth
- Rising Demand for Premium and Designer Underwear Strengthens Business Case
- Technological Innovations in Fabric and Materials Spur Market Growth
- Growing Popularity of Athleisure and Multi-functional Underwear Expands Market Opportunity
- Impact of E-commerce and Online Retail on Underwear Sales Accelerates Market Dynamics
- Increasing Awareness of Sustainable and Eco-friendly Fabrics Drives Demand
- Influence of Celebrity Endorsements and Influencer Marketing Enhances Market Visibility
- Growing Awareness of Health and Hygiene Benefits Propels Market Adoption
- Collaborations between Brands and Retailers Enhance Product Development
- Growth of Middle-Class Population in Emerging Markets Boosts Sales
- Seasonal Trends and Marketing Campaigns Drive Market Dynamics
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 35 Featured)
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
- Calida Group
- Fruit of The Loom, Inc
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Levi Strauss & Co.
- Nike Inc
- Page Industries Ltd - Jockey
- Perry Ellis International Inc
- PSD Underwear
- PVH Corp - Calvin Klein
- Ralph Lauren Corporation
- SAXX Underwear
- Shenzhen Huijie Group Co.,Ltd
- Stone.kin
- Tommy John Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jcy3i
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment