Underground Electric Construction Equipment Market to Reach $16.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Underground Electric Construction Equipment Market by Offering Type (Products and Services) , Equipment Type (Boomers, Loaders, Trucks, Drill Rigs, Excavators, Trenchers and Others), Application (Oil and Gas, Railway and Highway, Municipal Engineering, Underground Mining and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the underground electric construction equipment market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $16.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in investments in infrastructure development, surge in demand for sustainability in the construction sector, and various government incentives associated with adopting new energy equipment are driving the underground electric construction equipment market growth. However, high initial cost of these equipment limits the market growth. On the contrary, the market players are expected to witness new growth opportunities if they constantly innovate their offering in terms of capacity, technology, and other factors.

Request PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A74389

Report Details and Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $4.53 billion Market Size in 2032 $16.3 billion CAGR 15.3% No. of Pages in Report 199 Segments Covered Offering Type, Equipment Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Surge in construction activities in Asia-Pacific Surge in government incentives for infrastructure development Opportunities Technological advancements in the underground electric construction equipment industry Restraint High initial cost

Segmental Overview



The products segment held the highest market share in 2022

Based on offering type, the products segment held the highest market share in 2022. There is a surge in need of products such as boomers, loaders, trucks, drill rigs, excavators and others owing to rise in demand for underground construction. However, the services segment is anticipated to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. As machines age, the demand for various types of services, including maintenance, repair, overhaul, and others, increases significantly.

Buy This Research Report (121 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2c08a8c9231cb17b04682e70140e2ad4

The loaders segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on equipment type, the loaders segment held the highest market share in 2023. This can be attributed to the fact that loaders are important for moving earth, debris, sand, and other loose materials which are generated in large volumes. On the other hand, the trenchers segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Trenchers are widely used for digging trenches for the placement of utility lines such as electric cables, pipelines, optic fibers, and others.

The underground mining segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on application, the underground mining segment held the highest market share in 2023. Underground mining is a resource heavy industry which requires large machinery that does not pollute in the enclosed spaces of the mining sites. Thus, electric equipment is widely used. However, the municipal engineering segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in infrastructure projects, urbanization, and technological advancements. Rising construction activities, government investments, and the need for efficiency contribute to the growth in demand.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. The rapid urbanization in countries like China and India has led to the establishment and expansion of manufacturing facilities, buildings, utility lines, minerals, and others. These industries rely heavily on underground electric construction equipment.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A74389

Players

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Liebherr Group

JCB (J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd)

Sany Group

Doosan Infracore

XCMG Group

Terex Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global underground electric construction equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Construction Industry (Book Now with 15% Discount):

Building and Road Construction Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Construction and Mining Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Road Construction Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Road Construction Equipment Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Road Construction and Maintenance Equipment Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Read More: https://medium.com/@patilrash95



