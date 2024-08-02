Central Processing Unit (CPU) Cooler Market Forecasts from 2024 to 2029 Featuring NZXT, Noctua, EVGA, Cooler Master Technology, Thermaltake Technology, Swiftech, EKWB, & Deepcool Industries

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Processing Unit (CPU) Cooler Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The central processing unit (CPU) cooler market is evaluated at US$15.673 billion for the year 2022and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% to reach a market size of US$26.582 billion by the year 2029.



The CPU cooler market is predicted to grow on account of the increasing adoption of personal computers, workstations, and server computers all around the world. The market will also expand as a result of the increasing adoption of big data and automation services. However, the high prices of efficient cooling solutions might limit the growth of the CPU cooler market.

Growth in the electronics industry is anticipated to drive the market's growth.



The electronics industry is among the fastest-growing industries owing to the high demand for electronic products, which includes consumer electronics as well. This is because society is becoming smarter while remaining digitally connected. Many multinational corporations (MNCs) are shifting production to India due to rising labor costs, low manufacturing costs, and lucrative investment opportunities.



Furthermore, the electronics industry in India is growing at a fast pace due to the burgeoning domestic demand for electronic products and rising disposable income. Government initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, projects regarding the building of smart cities, modernization of railways, a growing automotive industry, and growing automation in the industries are also contributing to the growth of the electronics industry, which will further drive market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, India is home to talented individuals with strong capabilities in design research and development, which contributes to boosting industrial growth.



The growing number of data centers might impact the central processing unit (CPU) cooler market growth.



The number of data centers worldwide is set to increase with companies investing in the building of new data centers and renovating old ones. In addition, with the introduction of managed data center services, the market demand for data centers has significantly increased with a high growth rate, fueling the market demand for CPU coolers as well. Some of the major factors driving the demand for managed data center services are their cost-effectiveness and the growing adoption of cloud computing solutions amongst SMEs, especially in developing countries. Increasing investment toward the setup of edge data centers to reduce latency in Tier-II cities poses a significant market opportunity for managed data center services.



Consequently, enterprises are opting for managed data centers as it saves on huge capital expenditure on IT infrastructure. In addition, managed data centers offer flexibility and scalability by offering a pay-per-use model, and any enterprise can increase their use at their convenience without the need to incur any substantial expenditure.



Furthermore, increasing investment towards the adoption of automation solutions and big data across industry verticals coupled with state-of-the-art services offered by vendors to comply with standard government regulations will further propel the demand for managed data center services, fueling the market growth in the forecast period.



The North America and Europe central processing unit (CPU) cooler market is anticipated to grow substantially.



Based on geography, North America and Europe are expected to hold a dominant market share in the number of data centers and managed data center services owing to the early adoption of technology, the presence of key market players, and booming expenditure on IT infrastructure. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience substantial growth in the forecast period on account of the growing number of SMEs adopting cloud computing solutions and booming investment in big data and Industry 4.0 across industry verticals over the forecast period.



Germany is one of Europe's largest countries in terms of size, population, and also in terms of the number of colocation data centers. It is among the four leading colocation markets along with the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands. The country has one of the world's most technologically advanced communication systems with an extensive network of automatic telephone exchanges, boosting the global colocation market owing to the thriving country's data center industry. The ICT sector of the country is considered the most innovative one. Hence, this is providing strong growth prospects for the market to prosper in the forecast period.



Key Developments:

In January 2024, the A115 High-Performance Tower CPU Air Cooler is the newest product in CORSAIR's CPU cooling range. CORSAIR is a global pioneer in high-performance gear and systems for gamers, multimedia producers, and PC enthusiasts. With its cutting-edge features that make installation and adjustment exceedingly simple, the A115 is the most powerful and efficient air cooler that CORSAIR has ever made. It is meticulously designed to control the high temperatures generated by the newest Intel and AMD CPUs.

In October 2023, Asetek, the pioneer of all-in-one (AIO) liquid coolers and gaming hardware for the most immersive gaming experiences, announced that its Galahad II LCD CPU Coolers are available through the new OEM Partner LIAN LI. This is made possible by the superior thermal and acoustic performance and dependability that come with Asetek's most cutting-edge technology to date.

