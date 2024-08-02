Watches and Clocks Business Report 2024: While Developed Regions Lead Revenue Generation, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots of Future Growth - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Watches and Clocks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Watches and Clocks is estimated at US$62.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$81.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the watches and clocks market is driven by several factors that underscore the dynamic nature of this industry. Firstly, the increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles in emerging economies are boosting the demand for luxury and premium timepieces, as consumers seek to express their status and personal style. Secondly, the continuous technological advancements, particularly in smartwatches, are attracting a younger demographic that values connectivity and multifunctionality. The rising health and fitness awareness is also propelling the adoption of smartwatches with integrated health monitoring features.



Additionally, the growing trend of customization and personalization is driving the demand for bespoke and unique timepieces, as consumers seek products that reflect their individuality. The expansion of online retail platforms has further facilitated market growth by making watches and clocks more accessible to a global audience.

Lastly, the focus on sustainability and ethical practices is resonating with environmentally conscious consumers, prompting brands to innovate and adopt greener practices, thereby attracting a broader customer base. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth and continued evolution of the watches and clocks market.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Quartz Watches and Clocks segment, which is expected to reach US$52.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.2%. The Mechanical Watches and Clocks segment is also set to grow at 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $12.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.2% CAGR to reach $9.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alpina Watch International SA, Audemars Piguet, Casio Computer Co., Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 795 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $62.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $81.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



Luxury Watches: A Strong Growth Driver for the Watch Market

High Millionaires' Population Steers Demand for Luxury Watches: Number of Millionaires in Thousands for Select Countries in 2024

Global Luxury Watch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2024

Swiss Watches: The Primary Luxury Watch Category

Affluent Millennials Transform Luxury Watches Market

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

High Potential for High-End Classic Watches Market

Pre-owned Luxury Watches Market Witnesses Robust Demand Worldwide

Luxury Goods Market: An Opportunity Indicator for Luxury Watch Sales

Luxury Brands Differentiate Even in Digital Transition Efforts

Popularity of Intelligent Wristwear for Digitally Connected and Mobile Individuals Augurs Well for Smartwatches Market

Growth Drivers & Challenges in a Nutshell

A Comparison of Select Popular Smartwatches

While Quartz Watches Continue to Lead, Mechanical Watches Market Gradually Gains Momentum

Sports Watches: A Niche Segment Thriving on the Rising Importance of Health & Fitness

Popular Sports Watch Models: An Overview

Popular GPS-based Sports Watches

Vintage Watches: A Lucrative Market with Huge Market Potential

Multiple Advantages Offered for Designers in Creating Prototypes Promotes Demand for 3D Printing in Watchmaking

Notable Trends Influencing Watch Designs

Growing Appeal of Colors

Blue: Bridging Traditional with Modern

Green Draws Color Experimentation

Return of Two-Tone Watches and Bronze Shade

Versatility: An Important Feature

Timepieces Become Gender Neutral

Retro Style and Small Vintage Watches in Fashion

Small Watches Make a Comeback

Use of Sophisticated Composites on the Rise

Sustainability Gains Importance

Classic Three-Hand Watches

Watches with Dazzling Gems

Favorable Demographic and Economy Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Urbanization Trend Boosts Market Prospects

Improving Standards of Living: A Key Growth Driver

Issues & Challenges

Counterfeiting: The Perpetual Problem for Watches and Clocks Industry

Traditional Watch Companies Face the Rising Threat of Design Copying

Innovation & Advancements Drives Watches & Clocks Market

Design Innovations in Watches: A Review of Latest Trends

Innovations in Mechanical Watchmaking

An Insight into Top Innovative Watches of Recent Times

Luxury Watch Innovations: A Never Ending Saga

Innovation Becomes Imperative Amid Growing Threat from Smartwatches

Luxury Watches Embrace Digital and Dual Display Designs

