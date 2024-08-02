SINGAPORE, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 2, 2024.



OKX Launches Cryptopedia Season 22, Offering Rewards for Completing TON Ecosystem-Related Quests

OKX today announced the launch of season 22 of Cryptopedia, a learn-to-earn platform, giving eligible users the opportunity to claim rewards by participating in various activities within the TON ecosystem.

During the campaign, which begins on August 2, 2024 at 12:00 (UTC), users who complete and verify interactive tasks with TON ecosystem projects will have the opportunity to receive a range of rewards, such as tokens from various projects and in-game assets.

The tasks, rewards and participating TON ecosystem projects are as follows:

Social Media Tasks

Task 1: Follow TON on X

Task 2: Create your TON Society account

Catizen

Task 1: Follow Catizen on X

Task 2: Complete OKX Wallet on-chain check-in

Rewards: Total 50,000 USDT worth of CATI tokens + 60 Fish Coins per participant

Yescoin

Task 1: Join Yescoin on Telegram

Task 2: Complete OKX Wallet on-chain check-in

Rewards: 10B Yescoin

STON.fi

Task 1: Follow STON.fi on X

Task 2: Connect OKX wallet to STON.fi App and make a swap for 5 USDT or more.

Rewards: Total 50,000 USDT worth of STON tokens

TapCoins

Task 1: Follow TapCoins on X

Task 2: Complete OKX Wallet check-in

Rewards: Total 50,000 USDT worth of TapCoins tokens + 100K Tapcoins per participant

DeDust

Task 1: Follow DeDust on X

Task 2: Connect OKX wallet to DeDust.io App and trade the TON/USDT pair for 5 USDT or more.

Rewards: Total 50,000 USDT worth of SCALE tokens

PEPE Miner Bot

Task 1: Follow PEPE Fam on X

Task 2: Connect OKX wallet and claim diamonds

Rewards: 10 diamonds per participant

Travel Frog

Task 1: Follow Travel Frog on X

Task 2: Connect wallet and claim OKX Gift Box

Rewards: Total 50,000 USDT worth of Frogs tokens + OKX exclusive gift box per participant

Era Of Explorers

Task 1: Follow Era Of Explorers on X

Task 2: Complete OKX Wallet check-in

Rewards: Total 50,000 USDT worth of EOET tokens + 20,000 coins per participant

WUFFI

Task 1: Follow WUFFI on X

Task 2: Connect OKX Wallet in WUFFI Mini App

Rewards: Total 50,000 USDT worth of WUF tokens + 100K PAW per participant

More details on how to participate in season 22 of Cryptopedia can be found here.

OKX Cryptopedia is a learn-to-earn platform that launches regular events centering around different networks and their respective ecosystem projects. In these events, OKX collaborates with project partners to set up different quests which offer eligible users the opportunity to claim rewards. OKX Cryptopedia aims to make it simpler to search, explore and interact with a wide range of dApps.



Last month, OKX Wallet added support for TON, bringing its number of supported chains to 100. This makes it the most secure self-custody wallet to support tokens from 100 chains.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



