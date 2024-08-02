Industrial Nitrogen Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $31.8 Billion by 2030 with Compressed Nitrogen Gas Accounting for $24.2 Billion

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Nitrogen - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Industrial Nitrogen is estimated at US$23 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$31.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The Compressed Nitrogen Gas segment is projected to experience significant growth, reaching US$24.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4%. The Liquid Nitrogen segment is also expected to grow, with a CAGR of 2.9% over the next seven years. The U.S. market is estimated at $6.1 billion in 2023, while China's market is forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.3% CAGR, reaching $7 billion by 2030. Other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, are also experiencing notable growth trends.

The report provides an independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030. It includes detailed regional analysis with insights into key markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report covers major players in the industry, including Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Aspen Air Corp., and more, providing insights into their market presence and strategic initiatives. This comprehensive analysis offers valuable information for understanding market dynamics and making informed business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 234 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Industrial Nitrogen - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 22 Featured)

Air Liquide SA

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Aspen Air Corp.

Bhuruka Gases Limited

Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd.

Canair Nitrogen Inc.

Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc.

Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited

Emirates Industrial Gases (Airtec)

Gulf Cryo

Linde AG

Messer Group GmbH

Nexair LLC.

Praxair, Inc.

Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd

Sudanese Liquid Air Company Ltd. (Sudan)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.

Yingde Gases Group Co., Ltd.

