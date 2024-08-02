Peristaltic Pumps Strategic Industry Research 2023-2030: Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Between Pump Manufacturers and End-Users Strengthen Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peristaltic Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the peristaltic pumps market is driven by several factors. One significant driver is the increasing demand for precise and contamination-free fluid handling solutions in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, which are expanding rapidly due to advancements in medical research and production. Another factor is the rising need for efficient wastewater treatment and environmental monitoring, driven by stringent environmental regulations and the global emphasis on sustainability.



Technological advancements that enhance the performance, durability, and automation capabilities of peristaltic pumps are also propelling market growth, as they enable more efficient and versatile applications. Additionally, the growing food and beverage industry, which requires hygienic and reliable fluid handling solutions, contributes to the increasing adoption of peristaltic pumps.

These factors, combined with the pumps' ability to handle a wide range of fluids and applications, ensure robust market growth in the coming years.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hose Pumps segment, which is expected to reach US$721.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.9%. The Tube Pumps segment is also set to grow at 4.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $350.9 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR to reach $350.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Peristaltic Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in Pump Technology Propel Growth in Peristaltic Pumps Market

Increasing Adoption of Peristaltic Pumps in Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries Strengthens Business Case

Rising Demand for Precision and Accuracy in Fluid Handling Drives Market Growth

Expansion of Food and Beverage Industry Generates Market Opportunities for Peristaltic Pumps

Growing Focus on Sterile and Hygienic Pumping Solutions Sustains Market Growth

Increasing Use of Peristaltic Pumps in Water and Wastewater Treatment Spurs Market Adoption

Development of Smart Peristaltic Pumps with Real-Time Monitoring Expands Addressable Market

Regulatory Standards and Compliance Requirements Propel Market Growth

Integration of Peristaltic Pumps in Laboratory and Research Applications Enhances Market Potential

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Between Pump Manufacturers and End-Users Strengthen Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Drives Adoption of Peristaltic Pumps

Expansion of Peristaltic Pump Applications in Emerging Markets Propels Market Growth

