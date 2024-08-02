Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Strategic Research Report 2024: Rising Investment in Smart City Projects Expands Market Scope - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth of PoE chipsets is driven by several key factors. The integration with Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which are proliferating across both commercial and residential spaces, highlights the need for efficient power and network connectivity solutions provided by PoE.

This is further amplified by the rising demand for smart home and office automation, where devices such as IP cameras, smart lights, and access control systems are increasingly common. PoE chipsets support these applications by enhancing energy efficiency, reducing waste, and streamlining power management in cable systems. Expansion of telecommunication infrastructure and advancements in wireless technology, like Wi-Fi 6 and 5G, necessitate robust, remotely powered devices that PoE chipsets can support.

Additionally, regulatory developments and standards evolution ensure safety and compatibility across devices, encouraging wider adoption. As network security becomes a growing concern, the deployment of networked security devices also propels the demand for reliable PoE solutions, highlighting its critical role in enhancing system reliability and security in real-time operations.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Powered Devices (PD) Chipset segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.2%. The Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset segment is also set to grow at 1.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $608.9 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 0.4% CAGR to reach $368.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Analog Devices, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.), and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for IoT Devices Propels Growth in Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market

Increasing Deployment of Smart Building Solutions Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements in PoE Standards Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Advances in Network Infrastructure Propel Development of High-Performance PoE Chipsets

Increasing Adoption of Wireless Access Points and IP Cameras Spurs Demand for PoE Solutions

Integration of PoE in Smart Lighting Systems Throws the Spotlight on Enhanced Market Adoption

Expansion of Industrial Automation and Control Systems Accelerates Market Growth

Rising Investment in Smart City Projects Expands Market Scope for PoE Chipsets

Focus on Simplified Network Installation and Reduced Cabling Costs Generates Demand for PoE Solutions

Increasing Adoption in Healthcare and Education Sectors Boosts Market Penetration

Growing Importance of Network Security and Data Privacy Drives Demand for Secure PoE Solutions

Development of High-Power PoE (PoE++) Standards Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Rising Popularity of Edge Computing and Fog Computing Generates Demand for PoE Chipsets

Advances in Fiber Optic Technology Propel Integration of PoE in High-Speed Networks

Rising Demand for VoIP Phones and Video Conferencing Systems Expands Market Reach

Increasing Government Support and Incentives for Smart Infrastructure Projects Spurs Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 39 Featured)

Analog Devices, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.)

Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Onsemi

Semtech Corporation

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufiqif

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment