Bra Strategic Business Report 2024: Expansion of Online Retail Boosts Accessibility and Variety, Shift Towards Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Materials - Global Forecast to 2030

The global market for Bra is estimated at US$40.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$60.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the bra market is driven by several factors, including technological innovations, evolving consumer behavior, and broadened applications across different lifestyle segments. Technological advancements have introduced features such as adjustable sizing, integrated support structures, and fabric technologies that adapt to body temperature and movement, enhancing the user experience and broadening the appeal of modern bras. The changing consumer behavior towards more conscious purchasing - preferring brands that offer transparency in sourcing and ethical production - has also propelled market growth.

Additionally, the expansion of the bra market into new segments such as sports and maternity wear has been significant. High-performance sports bras designed for a variety of athletic activities cater to a growing demographic of women engaging in sports and fitness, while innovations in maternity and nursing bras support mothers with enhanced comfort and functionality.

These trends are further buoyed by aggressive marketing strategies and the growing influence of social media influencers who play a pivotal role in shaping consumer perceptions and trends. Each of these elements reflects a dynamic interplay between consumer expectations, technological progress, and the cultural shift towards inclusivity and sustainability in fashion.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the T-shirt Bra segment, which is expected to reach US$23.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.1%. The Sports Bra segment is also set to grow at 6.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.3% CAGR to reach $12.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Awareness of Breast Health Drives Demand for Ergonomic Supportive Moulded Bras

Increasing Popularity of Wireless Bras Enhances Comfort and Appeal

Body Positivity Movement Spurs Inclusivity in Size and Shape Offerings

Shift Towards Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Materials in Lingerie Manufacturing

Technological Innovations in Smart Bras for Health Monitoring

Expansion of Online Retail Boosts Accessibility and Variety

Rising Demand for Sports Bras Due to Growing Fitness Trends

Celebrity Endorsements and Influencer Collaborations Propel Brand Visibility

Growing Female Participation in Sports and Active Lifestyles Strengthens Market

Demand for Luxury and Designer Bra Brands Expands Market Niche

Advances in Fabric Technology and Comfort Features Enhance Product Appeal

Maternity and Nursing Bras Market Expansion Due to Rising Birth Rates

Shifts in Consumer Preferences Towards Minimalist and Seamless Designs

Preference for Beach Vacations Drives Demand for Beachwear Bras

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 36 Featured)

American Eagle Outfitters Inc

Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH

CALIDA Holding AG

Enamor India

Fruit of The Loom, Inc.

Gunze Limited

Hanesbrands Inc

Lavinia Lingerie Inc

Lise Charmel Group

Page Industries Ltd. (JOCKEY)

Tommy John Inc

Triumph Intertrade AG

Under Armour, Inc

Wacoal EMEA LTD

Wolf Lingerie SAS

