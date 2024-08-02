Bra Strategic Business Report 2024: Expansion of Online Retail Boosts Accessibility and Variety, Shift Towards Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Materials - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bra - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Bra is estimated at US$40.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$60.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the bra market is driven by several factors, including technological innovations, evolving consumer behavior, and broadened applications across different lifestyle segments. Technological advancements have introduced features such as adjustable sizing, integrated support structures, and fabric technologies that adapt to body temperature and movement, enhancing the user experience and broadening the appeal of modern bras. The changing consumer behavior towards more conscious purchasing - preferring brands that offer transparency in sourcing and ethical production - has also propelled market growth.
Additionally, the expansion of the bra market into new segments such as sports and maternity wear has been significant. High-performance sports bras designed for a variety of athletic activities cater to a growing demographic of women engaging in sports and fitness, while innovations in maternity and nursing bras support mothers with enhanced comfort and functionality.
These trends are further buoyed by aggressive marketing strategies and the growing influence of social media influencers who play a pivotal role in shaping consumer perceptions and trends. Each of these elements reflects a dynamic interplay between consumer expectations, technological progress, and the cultural shift towards inclusivity and sustainability in fashion.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, CALIDA Holding AG, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the T-shirt Bra segment, which is expected to reach US$23.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.1%. The Sports Bra segment is also set to grow at 6.3% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.3% CAGR to reach $12.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|276
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$40.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$60 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Bra - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Awareness of Breast Health Drives Demand for Ergonomic Supportive Moulded Bras
- Increasing Popularity of Wireless Bras Enhances Comfort and Appeal
- Body Positivity Movement Spurs Inclusivity in Size and Shape Offerings
- Shift Towards Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Materials in Lingerie Manufacturing
- Technological Innovations in Smart Bras for Health Monitoring
- Expansion of Online Retail Boosts Accessibility and Variety
- Rising Demand for Sports Bras Due to Growing Fitness Trends
- Celebrity Endorsements and Influencer Collaborations Propel Brand Visibility
- Growing Female Participation in Sports and Active Lifestyles Strengthens Market
- Demand for Luxury and Designer Bra Brands Expands Market Niche
- Advances in Fabric Technology and Comfort Features Enhance Product Appeal
- Maternity and Nursing Bras Market Expansion Due to Rising Birth Rates
- Shifts in Consumer Preferences Towards Minimalist and Seamless Designs
- Preference for Beach Vacations Drives Demand for Beachwear Bras
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 36 Featured)
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc
- Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH
- CALIDA Holding AG
- Enamor India
- Fruit of The Loom, Inc.
- Gunze Limited
- Hanesbrands Inc
- Lavinia Lingerie Inc
- Lise Charmel Group
- Page Industries Ltd. (JOCKEY)
- Tommy John Inc
- Triumph Intertrade AG
- Under Armour, Inc
- Wacoal EMEA LTD
- Wolf Lingerie SAS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7jw70
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment