Alcoholic Drinks Market in Hong Kong, China, 2024 - Leading Players to Maintain Positions, But Local Breweries Will Gain Popularity

Alcoholic drinks in Hong Kong continued to record a positive performance in 2023 via both on-trade and off-trade channels, yet the expected pace of recovery lagged compared to the previous year's estimates, impacted by a sluggish local economy. Despite this challenge, sales continued to rise following the removal of travel restrictions and the number of events that Hong Kong hosted during the year, attracting inbound arrivals and local consumers alike.



The report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2019-2023), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product Coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Key Topics Covered



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Alcoholic drinks in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

On-trade vs off-trade split

What next for alcoholic drinks?

MARKET BACKGROUND

Legislation

Drink driving

Advertising

Smoking ban

Opening hours

On-trade establishments

Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2017-2023

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2023

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Contraband/parallel trade

Duty free

Cross-border/private imports

KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Outlook

MARKET INDICATORS

Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2018-2023

MARKET DATA

BEER IN HONG KONG, CHINA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

On-trade beer continues recovery as rising number of public events pushes up totals

Local consumers increasingly prefer craft beer due to familiarity of flavours

Health and wellness awareness and initiatives drive non alcoholic beer's growth

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive outlook for beer as category continues to innovate and expand

Leading players to maintain positions, but local breweries will gain popularity

Health and wellness marks consumer shift towards non alcoholic beer

CATEGORY BACKGROUND

Lager price band methodology

Lager by Price Band 2023

Number of Breweries 2018-2023

CATEGORY DATA

WINE IN HONG KONG, CHINA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Wine sales continue to rise, supported by Hong Kong's economic recovery

Further growth for sake as locals continue to enjoy Japanese products

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Subscription services as effective introduction for newer wine drinkers

Shift from traditionally popular wines predicted as local drinkers look to expand their knowledge

Sustainability, health and wellness will contribute to overall growth of wine

CATEGORY DATA

SPIRITS IN HONG KONG, CHINA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Improving sales of spirits as Hong Kong reopens to mainland tourists

Cocktails and returning tourists key factors influencing sales of spirits

Great penetration of non alcoholic spirits driven by health and wellness trend

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gradual economic recovery will bolster total volume sales

Sustainability will continue to be a major driver as consumer tastes further evolve

Domestic spirits to see increasing demand from both local consumers and tourists

CATEGORY BACKGROUND

Vodka, gin, other blended Scotch whisky, dark rum and white rum price band methodology

Benchmark Brands 2023

CATEGORY DATA

CIDER/PERRY IN HONG KONG, CHINA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Modest growth for cider/perry despite slow economic recovery

Shifting consumer preferences for lower alcohol levels a boon for cider/perry sales

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Cider/perry faces challenges as expanding selection of non/low alcohol gains further momentum in Hong Kong

Craft cider a potential way to differentiate category from other alcoholic drinks

CATEGORY DATA

RTDS IN HONG KONG, CHINA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Strong resumption of events in Hong Kong helps drive growth of RTDs

Local/nostalgic flavours remain popular, while appeal of Japanese brands continues

Evolving consumer tastes push flavours towards more premium positioning

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Evolving consumer tastes to drive future growth of RTDs in Hong Kong

Popularity of pre-mixed cocktails to support further demand

CATEGORY DATA

