Indonesia Telecoms Market Report 2024: Featuring Shares and Performance Analysis of Telkomsel, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), XL Axiata, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Smartfren Telecom and More

Progress continues on Indonesia's expanding satellite and submarine cable platforms

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the telecommunications market in Indonesia, focusing on key statistics and a comparison with other regional Asian markets. It examines market characteristics, highlighting the roles of market leaders, challengers, and new entrants. The report analyzes the relationship between the telecommunications market and GDP, along with mobile and mobile broadband penetration rates versus fixed-line broadband. It includes a country overview and details the regulatory environment, featuring key institutions such as the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (MoCI) and Badan Regulasi Telekomunikasi Indonesia (BRTI), and discusses relevant laws, including the Telecommunications Laws of 1989 and 2000.

The scope encompasses an analysis of mobile network developments, including spectrum auctions, Mobile Number Portability (MNP), and the status of 4G, LTE, and 5G infrastructures. It assesses the market share and performance of major mobile operators such as Telkomsel, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), XL Axiata, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Smartfren Telecom, Bakrie Telecom, Sampoerna Telekomunikasi Indonesia (STI) / Net1 Indonesia, and Internux (Bolt!).

In the fixed-line broadband sector, the report covers the offerings of major service providers like TelkomNet, Link Net, MNC Kabel Mediacom, Biznet Networks, XL Axiata, and MyRepublic. It also explores the technological landscape, including fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX), the fixed network market, and key players like Telkom Indonesia.

The infrastructure section reviews the national telecom network, fibre networks, international infrastructure including submarine cable and satellite networks, and data centres, highlighting major providers. The report concludes with insights into smart infrastructure initiatives, smart cities, and IoT developments.

Market Insights



Indonesia comprises the world's largest archipelago, and as such the country faces a range of obstacles in terms of enabling widespread access to quality telecom services covering its population. Geographical challenges have been exacerbated by a variety of social, political, and economic problems over the years, which have kept the country's wealth distributed very thinly.



Many islands are sparsely populated, which has rendered the deployment of fixed-line infrastructure on a broad scale largely impractical. What fixed infrastructure does exist remains concentrated around major urban centres. The relatively low broadband penetration rate is partly due to under-investment by the previously state-owned incumbent Telkom, though in recent years more effort has been made to address poor connectivity in outlying areas, where a good proportion of the population resides with limited internet coverage.

There has been renewed activity in laying out fibre cables (though mostly again concentrated in built-up areas, where the return on investment is more secure), but the bundling of fixed-line telephony with TV and internet services will see the country's teledensity stabilise for the near future. For all that, Indonesia's telecom sector is largely focussed on mobile connectivity. In what has become a highly competitive market, mobile penetration reached 140% and is projected to exceed continued to increase at a steady, though slow, rate over the next five years.



With LTE being practically universally available, the major mobile operators have been busy trialling and launching 5G services in selected areas. Telkomsel was the first to go live, in Jakarta in May 2021, followed by IOH launch in Solo shortly afterwards. However, the rollout of 5G is being hampered by the lack of available suitable spectrum. Telkomsel was obliged to launch services using limited spectrum in the 2.3-2.4GHz band, which is only supported by a small number of handsets.

Much of the LTE spectrum had to be re-farmed from broadcasting services. Telkomsel was able to alleviate some of the pressure on its limited spectrum holdings after having secured 20MHz of spectrum in the 2.1GHz band at auction in November 2022. The same refarming process is likely to be considered in order for the operators to expand 5G into its core frequency bands (3.3-4.2GHz).



Key Developments:

Telkomsel and Indosat Ooredoo expand 5G services, signs agreement to merge with IndiHome.

Indonesia preps for the launch of the SATRIA-1 satellite.

Mitratel sets aside IDR1 trillion for new towers in underdeveloped and regional areas of the country.

Progress continues on the Bifrost cable system connecting the US West Coast with Indonesia, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Telkom starts to build its second Hyperscale Data Center (HDC).

Telkomsel secures 20MHz of spectrum in the 2.1GHz band at auction.

Ooredoo and CK Hutchison complete the merger of their respective Indonesian mobile operations, forming Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH).

IOH contracts ZTE to develop a 5G transport network.

Key Topics Covered

Key statistics Regional Asia market comparison Market characteristics Market Leaders Market Challengers Market Entrants TMI vs GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration Country overview Telecommunications market Regulatory environment Regulatory authority Ministry of Communication and Informatics (MoCI) Fixed-line developments Telecommunications Law 1989 Telecommunications Law 2000 Badan Regulasi Telekomunikasi Indonesia (BRTI) Foreign ownership Access Universal Service Obligation (USO) Mobile network developments Spectrum auctions Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Mobile market Mobile statistics Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G / LTE Other infrastructure developments Mobile broadband Major mobile operators Fixed-line broadband technologies Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX) Fixed network market Major network operator Telkom Indonesia Telecommunications infrastructure National telecom network Fibre networks International infrastructure International gateway exchanges Submarine cable networks Satellite networks Data centres Major data centre providers Smart infrastructure Smart cities and IoT Glossary of abbreviations

Companies Featured in the Report

Telkomsel

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH)

XL Axiata

Hutchison 3 Indonesia

Smartfren Telecom

Bakrie Telecom

Sampoerna Telekomunikasi Indonesia (STI) / Net1 Indonesia

Internux (Bolt!)

Fixed-line broadband market

Fixed broadband service providers

TelkomNet

Link Net

MNC Kabel Mediacom

Biznet Networks

XL Axiata

MyRepublic (Indonesia)

