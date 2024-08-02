Arbor Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.43 per Share

Company Highlights:

  • GAAP net income of $0.25 and distributable earnings of $0.45, per diluted common share1
  • Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.43 per share
  • Strong liquidity position with ~$725 million in cash and liquidity and ~$215 million of CLO restricted cash2
  • Agency loan originations of $1.15 billion; a servicing portfolio of ~$32.28 billion, up 3%
  • Structured loan originations of $227.2 million, runoff of $629.6 million and a portfolio of ~$11.87 billion
  • Redeemed our 5.75% senior notes at maturity for ~$90.0 million
  • Repurchased $11.4 million of common stock at an average price of $12.19 per share

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $47.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $76.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $91.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, compared to $114.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

  Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)
  Quarter Ended
  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
Fannie Mae $742,724 $458,429
Freddie Mac  346,821  370,102
Private Label  34,714  15,410
SFR-Fixed Rate  24,996  2,318
Total Originations $1,149,255 $846,259
     
Total Loan Sales $1,135,287 $1,085,374
     
Total Loan Commitments $1,099,713 $934,243
 

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Agency Business generated revenues of $76.8 million, compared to $66.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $17.4 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.54%, compared to $16.7 million and 1.54% for the first quarter of 2024. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $14.5 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.32% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $10.2 million and 1.32% (excluding $160.2 million of loan commitments not serviced for a fee) for the first quarter of 2024.

At June 30, 2024, loans held-for-sale was $342.9 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $335.2 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $32.28 billion at June 30, 2024. Servicing revenue, net was $29.9 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $46.8 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $16.9 million.

  Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
  UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee
(bps)		 Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)		 UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee
(bps)		 Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)
Fannie Mae $22,114,193 46.7 7.0 $21,548,221 47.1 7.2
Freddie Mac  5,587,178 22.7 7.4  5,301,291 23.4 7.7
Private Label  2,547,308 18.9 6.0  2,524,013 18.9 6.3
FHA  1,369,507 14.4 18.9  1,365,329 14.4 19.0
Bridge  380,547 10.9 3.4  380,712 10.9 3.6
SFR-Fixed Rate  279,962 20.1 4.9  265,429 20.1 5.0
Total $32,278,695 38.4 7.5 $31,384,995 38.8 7.7
 

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.8 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at June 30, 2024. The Company recorded a $4.4 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the second quarter of 2024. At June 30, 2024, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $41.8 million, representing 0.19% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

  Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)
  Quarter Ended
  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
  UPB %  UPB %
Bridge:        
Multifamily $19,650 9% $39,235 15%
SFR  185,500 82%  171,490 67%
Land  10,350 4%   %
   215,500 95%  210,725 82%
      .  
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity  11,684 5%  45,129 18%
Total Originations $227,184 100% $255,854 100%
         
Number of Loans Originated  45    59  
         
SFR Commitments $277,260   $411,617  
         
Loan Runoff $629,641   $640,018  
 


  Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)
  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
  UPB %  UPB %
Bridge:        
Multifamily $9,679,128 82% $10,254,756 84%
SFR  1,622,269 14%  1,445,028 12%
Other  176,855 1%  166,505 1%
   11,478,252 97%  11,866,289 97%
         
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity  389,981 3%  377,845 3%
SFR Permanent  4,975 <1%  5,728 <1%
Total Portfolio $11,873,208 100% $12,249,862 100%
 

At June 30, 2024, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.87 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.79%, compared to $12.25 billion and 8.07% at March 31, 2024. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average interest rate was 8.60% at June 30, 2024, compared to 8.81% at March 31, 2024. The decrease in rate was primarily due to an increase in non-performing loans and new non-accrual loans in the second quarter of 2024.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the second quarter of 2024, excluding loan loss reserves, was $12.15 billion with a weighted average yield of 8.99%, compared to $12.52 billion and 9.44% for the first quarter of 2024.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $28.9 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At June 30, 2024, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $238.9 million. The Company had 24 non-performing loans with a UPB of $676.2 million, before related loan loss reserves of $28.1 million, compared to twenty-one loans with a UPB of $464.8 million, before loan loss reserves of $32.9 million at March 31, 2024.

In addition, at June 30, 2024, the Company had fourteen loans with a total UPB of $367.9 million (before related loan loss reserves of $15.0 million) that were less than 60 days past due, compared to twelve loans with a total UPB of $489.4 million at March 31, 2024. Interest income on these loans is only being recorded to the extent cash is received.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company modified twenty-eight loans with a total UPB of $733.3 million. Fifteen of these loans with a total UPB of $398.1 million, contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.25% to 5.25%. Under the loan modification terms, borrowers invested additional capital to recapitalize their deals in exchange for temporary rate relief, which we provided through a pay and accrual feature. At June 30, 2024, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 7.18% and a weighted average accrual rate of 2.14%. A portion of these loans totaling $92.7 million were less than 60 days past due and $62.0 million were non-performing at March 31, 2024, and are now current in accordance with their modified terms.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at June 30, 2024 was $10.26 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 7.53%, as compared to $11.11 billion and a rate of 7.44% at March 31, 2024.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the second quarter of 2024 was $10.81 billion, as compared to $11.37 billion for the first quarter of 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the second quarter of 2024 was 7.54%, compared to 7.50% for the first quarter of 2024.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The dividend is payable on August 30, 2024 to common stockholders of record on August 16, 2024.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

  1. During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.
  2. Amounts reflect approximate balances as of July 31, 2024.
  
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
 
  Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
Interest income $297,188  $335,737  $618,480  $663,685 
Interest expense  209,227   227,195   426,903   446,569 
Net interest income  87,961   108,542   191,577   217,116 
Other revenue:        
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net  17,448   22,587   34,114   37,176 
Mortgage servicing rights  14,534   16,201   24,733   34,659 
Servicing revenue, net  29,910   32,347   61,436   61,913 
Property operating income  1,444   1,430   3,014   2,811 
Loss on derivative instruments, net  (275)  (7,384)  (5,533)  (3,161)
Other income, net  2,081   45   4,414   4,923 
Total other revenue  65,142   65,226   122,178   138,321 
Other expenses:        
Employee compensation and benefits  42,836   41,310   90,529   83,708 
Selling and administrative  12,823   12,584   26,756   26,207 
Property operating expenses  1,584   1,365   3,262   2,747 
Depreciation and amortization  2,423   2,387   4,994   5,011 
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)  4,333   7,672   4,607   10,848 
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)  29,564   13,878   48,682   36,395 
Total other expenses  93,563   79,196   178,830   164,916 
Income before extinguishment of debt, sale of real estate, income from equity affiliates and income taxes  59,540   94,572   134,925   190,521 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (412)  (1,247)  (412)  (1,247)
Gain on sale of real estate  3,813      3,813    
Income from equity affiliates  2,793   5,560   4,211   19,886 
Provision for income taxes  (3,901)  (5,553)  (7,493)  (13,582)
Net income  61,833   93,332   135,044   195,578 
Preferred stock dividends  10,342   10,342   20,684   20,684 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  4,094   6,826   9,090   14,411 
Net income attributable to common stockholders $47,397  $76,164  $105,270  $160,483 
         
Basic earnings per common share $0.25  $0.42  $0.56  $0.88 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.25  $0.41  $0.56  $0.87 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic  188,655,801   181,815,469   188,683,095   181,468,002 
Diluted  205,487,711   216,061,876   205,499,619   215,489,604 
         
Dividends declared per common share $0.43  $0.42  $0.86  $0.82 


 
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
 
  June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)  
Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $737,485 $928,974
Restricted cash  218,228  608,233
Loans and investments, net (allowance credit losses of $238,923 and $195,664)  11,603,944  12,377,806
Loans held-for-sale, net  342,870  551,707
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net  380,719  391,254
Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance credit losses of $9,132 and $6,256)  156,080  155,279
Investments in equity affiliates  72,872  79,303
Due from related party  105,097  64,421
Goodwill and other intangible assets  89,032  91,378
Other assets  490,885  490,281
Total assets $14,197,212 $15,738,636
     
Liabilities and Equity:    
Credit and repurchase facilities $3,160,384 $3,237,827
Securitized debt  5,716,513  6,935,010
Senior unsecured notes  1,245,956  1,333,968
Convertible senior unsecured notes  284,473  283,118
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities  144,275  143,896
Due to related party  2,709  13,799
Due to borrowers  75,837  121,707
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations  76,561  71,634
Other liabilities  303,865  343,072
Total liabilities  11,010,573  12,484,031
     
Equity:    
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:    
Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:  633,684  633,684
Special voting preferred shares - 16,293,589 shares    
   6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares    
   6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares    
   6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares    
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 188,548,879 and 188,505,264 shares issued and outstanding  1,885  1,885
Additional paid-in capital  2,361,466  2,367,188
Retained earnings  57,894  115,216
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity  3,054,929  3,117,973
Noncontrolling interest  131,710  136,632
Total equity  3,186,639  3,254,605
Total liabilities and equity $14,197,212 $15,738,636


 
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
  Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
  Structured
Business		 Agency
Business		 Other (1) Consolidated
Interest income $282,077  $15,111  $  $297,188 
Interest expense  203,062   6,165      209,227 
Net interest income  79,015   8,946      87,961 
Other revenue:        
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net     17,448      17,448 
Mortgage servicing rights     14,534      14,534 
Servicing revenue     46,797      46,797 
Amortization of MSRs     (16,887)     (16,887)
Property operating income  1,444         1,444 
Loss on derivative instruments, net     (275)     (275)
Other income, net  1,975   106      2,081 
Total other revenue  3,419   61,723      65,142 
Other expenses:        
Employee compensation and benefits  15,805   27,031      42,836 
Selling and administrative  5,828   6,995      12,823 
Property operating expenses  1,584         1,584 
Depreciation and amortization  1,250   1,173      2,423 
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)     4,333      4,333 
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)  28,030   1,534      29,564 
Total other expenses  52,497   41,066      93,563 
Income before extinguishment of debt, sale of real estate, income from equity affiliates and income taxes  29,937   29,603      59,540 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (412)        (412)
Gain on sale of real estate  3,813         3,813 
Income from equity affiliates  2,793         2,793 
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes  865   (4,766)     (3,901)
Net income  36,996   24,837      61,833 
Preferred stock dividends  10,342         10,342 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest        4,094   4,094 
Net income attributable to common stockholders $26,654  $24,837  $(4,094) $47,397 

(1)  Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.  


 
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
  June 30, 2024
  Structured
Business		 Agency
Business		 Consolidated
Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $272,614 $464,871 $737,485
Restricted cash  203,223  15,005  218,228
Loans and investments, net  11,603,944    11,603,944
Loans held-for-sale, net    342,870  342,870
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net    380,719  380,719
Securities held-to-maturity, net    156,080  156,080
Investments in equity affiliates  72,872    72,872
Goodwill and other intangible assets  12,500  76,532  89,032
Other assets and due from related party  521,039  74,943  595,982
Total assets $12,686,192 $1,511,020 $14,197,212
       
Liabilities:      
Debt obligations $10,216,430 $335,171 $10,551,601
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations    76,561  76,561
Other liabilities and due to related party  305,813  76,598  382,411
Total liabilities $10,522,243 $488,330 $11,010,573


 
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
 
  Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net income attributable to common stockholders $47,397  $76,164  $105,270  $160,483 
         
Adjustments:        
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  4,094   6,826   9,090   14,411 
Income from mortgage servicing rights  (14,534)  (16,201)  (24,733)  (34,659)
Deferred tax benefit  (2,944)  (7,360)  (6,896)  (4,197)
Amortization and write-offs of MSRs  19,518   21,204   37,936   39,927 
Depreciation and amortization  3,044   4,058   6,239   8,353 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  412   1,247   412   1,247 
Provision for credit losses, net  31,457   16,810   46,260   40,515 
Loss on derivative instruments, net  371   8,085   5,894   1,034 
Stock-based compensation  2,750   3,193   8,772   9,094 
         
Distributable earnings (1) $91,565  $114,026  $188,244  $236,208 
         
Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $0.45  $0.57  $0.92  $1.19 
         
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2)  205,487,711   198,791,261   205,499,619   198,239,006 


(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance.

The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.

The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.

The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.

Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.