Bay Community Bancorp Earns $2.02 Million in Second Quarter 2024

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Community Bancorp, (OTCPink: CBOBA) (the “Company”), parent company of Community Bank of the Bay, (the “Bank”) a San Francisco Bay Area commercial bank and California’s first certified FDIC-insured Community Development Financial Institution (“CDFI”) with full-service offices in Oakland, Danville, San Jose and San Mateo, and a loan production office in San Francisco, today reported net income of $2.08 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.66 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $1.85 million for the second quarter of 2023. All financial results are unaudited.



On May 20, 2024, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement the (“Merger Agreement”) with CBC Bancorp, the holding company for Commercial Bank of California. Under the terms of the agreement, CBC Bancorp will acquire Bay Community Bancorp in an all-cash transaction valued at $14.00 per common share, subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement. This acquisition merges institutions from two of California’s largest banking markets, resulting in approximately $3.5 billion in combined assets. The acquisition of Bay Community Bancorp will transition Community Bank of the Bay to a privately held bank owned by a limited number of shareholders, and its shares will no longer be traded on the OTC Pink Sheets. As a privately held bank upon consummation of the merger, Community Bank of the Bay will maintain its name recognition and San Francisco Bay Area branch operations while officially becoming a division of Commercial Bank of California.

“This transaction brings together two complementary institutions with long standing ties to their communities, similar cultures and a relationship-based approach to banking,” said William S. Keller, CEO. “One of the many benefits of this combination is that the combined bank’s greater scale will allow for increased investments in qualified lending through the products and services that will directly benefit our clients and the communities we serve. Both institutions are committed to growth and we’re excited to work together.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024 upon receipt of required regulatory approvals, shareholder approvals from CBC Bancorp and Bay Community Bancorp and the satisfaction of all closing conditions.

“In addition to announcing the definitive agreement with CBC Bancorp, our second quarter was highlighted by continued earnings momentum as earlier investments in core deposit generating capabilities drove a $23.5 million increase in non-interest-bearing deposits that lowered our cost of funds, while revenues increased 12.1% driven by the repricing of $15.8 million of lower yielding securities, modest loan growth, and the recognition of $817 thousand of accrued interest from the successful resolution of a non-performing loan. Non-interest expenses increased $105 thousand including an estimated $589 thousand of merger related expenses,” said William S. Keller, CEO. “Last year’s loss of five Bay Area competitors created an unprecedented market opportunity that allowed us to expand our branch network and attract key talent. Now the pending combination with CBC provides us with the infrastructure needed to support continued growth and the opportunity to make an even greater impact on the communities we serve.”

“In April we successfully resolved our sole non-performing asset that accounted for 93% of our classified assets. Our commercial real estate loan portfolio continues to perform well,” said Mukhtar Ali, President and Chief Credit Officer. “The major price declines and foreclosures in commercial real estate in our markets so far have been centered in the larger downtown office properties where we have no direct exposure, so our loan portfolio remains strong. Commercial real estate loans against office properties totaled $79.0 million at June 30, 2024, and represented 38.4% of capital. The nonowner-occupied office segment consisted of 23 notes totaling $54.6 million and carried a weighted average loan-to-value of 40.6% at quarter end. All relationships in this category are performing as agreed.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (at or for the period ended June 30, 2024)

Net income available to common shareholders was $2.02 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.85 million in the second quarter a year ago, and $1.66 million in the preceding quarter. Earnings per common share were $0.24 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.21 in the second quarter a year ago, and $0.19 in the preceding quarter.

Total assets decreased $53.2 million, or 5.0%, to $1.007 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.061 billion a year earlier, and increased $25.1 million, or 2.6%, compared to $982.4 million three months earlier. Average assets for the quarter totaled $1.004 billion, a decrease of $26.0 million, or 2.7%, from the second quarter a year ago and an increase of $17.6 million, or 1.7%, compared with $977.9 million the prior quarter.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 22.9% to $9.59 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.81 million in the second quarter a year ago, and increased 16.2% compared to $8.26 million in the preceding quarter. A loan loss of $2,000 was recorded in the second quarter of 2024. This compared to a $96,000 negative provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, and a $433,000 provision for credit losses recorded for the preceding quarter.

Noninterest income was $366,000 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $233,000 in the second quarter of 2023. Noninterest income during the preceding quarter was $946,000, which included $685,000 from a gain on the repayment of the FHLB advance.

Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for loan losses plus non-interest income) was $9.96 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 23.9% increase compared to $8.04 million in the second quarter a year ago, and an 8.2% increase compared to $9.20 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin was 3.90% in the second quarter, compared to 3.46% in the preceding quarter, and 3.19% in the second quarter a year ago. The 44 basis point increase in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2024 was due to an improved deposit mix and the decrease in deposit costs compared to the linked quarter. The average interest yield on loans in the second quarter of 2024 was 5.72%, compared to 5.03% in the year ago quarter and 5.29% in the prior quarter. The average cost of funds in the second quarter was 2.22%, a 4 basis point increase compared to the second quarter a year ago and a 3 basis point decrease compared to the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense was $7.00 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $5.50 million in the second quarter of 2023, and $6.41 million in the first quarter of 2024. Noninterest expense during the current quarter reflected costs associated with the merger, as well as expenses associated with the Company’s market expansion.

Loans, net of unearned income, increased $21.3 million, or 3.1%, to $701.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $680.0 million a year ago, and increased $8.7 million, or 1.3%, compared to $692.6 million three months earlier. In addition, at June 30, 2024, the unused portion of credit commitments totaled $133.8 million compared to $140.8 million in the prior quarter and $123.1 million a year ago.

Total deposits decreased $15.6 million, or 2.2%, to $704.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $719.9 million a year ago, and increased $33.1 million, or 4.9%, compared to $671.2 million three months earlier. Noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts increased 11.4% compared to a year ago and represented 32.4% of total deposits. Savings, NOW and money market accounts decreased 14.9% compared to a year ago and represented 37.9% of total deposits. CDs increased 3.9% compared to a year ago and comprised 29.7% of the total deposit portfolio, at June 30, 2024. For the quarter, the overall cost of funds was 222 basis points compared to 225 basis points in the prior quarter, and 218 basis points in the second quarter a year ago.

Asset quality remains strong with 0.00% nonperforming loans to gross loans at June 30, 2024. This compares to 1.01% of nonperforming loans to gross loans at March 31, 2024, and 1.13% of nonperforming loans to gross loans at June 30, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $6.59 million, or 0.94% of gross loans at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.24 million, or 0.92% of total loans at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses reflects management’s assessment of the current economic environment.

Primarily due to retained earnings, total equity increased 3.7% to $195.5 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $188.6 million a year ago. The Bank’s capital levels remained well above FDIC “Well Capitalized” standards with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 25.2%; Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.1%; Total capital ratio of 26.1%; and Leverage ratio of 19.9% as of June 30, 2024.

Book value per common share increased 12.1% to $8.89 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $7.93 per common share a year ago.

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share. The dividend is payable September 4, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 23, 2024.

On October 23, 2023, the Company’s board of directors adopted a share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 436,440 shares of the Company’s outstanding shares of Series A common stock. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had repurchased 226,750 outstanding shares of Series A common stock. Although 209,690 shares remain available under the repurchase program ending September 30, 2024, the Board has temporarily suspended repurchases in consideration of the pending transaction with CBC Bancorp.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 authorized the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") to create the Clean Communities Investment Accelerator (“CCIA”) program to “finance clean technology deployment in low-income and disadvantage communities, while simultaneously building the capacity of community lenders that serve those communities.” In March 2024 the EPA awarded $940 million in CCIA program funds to a community coalition led by the Justice Climate Fund. Community Bank of the Bay is a member of the Justice Climate coalition and we are now actively building capacity to help deploy these funds in the communities we serve.

Bay Community Bancorp Quarterly Financial Summary (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Earnings and dividends: Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Interest income $ 14,047 $ 12,609 $ 13,297 $ 13,268 $ 12,278 Interest expense 4,456 4,353 5,130 5,064 4,473 Net interest income 9,591 8,256 8,167 8,204 7,805 Provision for credit losses, loans 2 374 (106 ) 626 (96 ) Noninterest income 366 946 345 3,332 234 Noninterest expense 6,999 6,436 6,844 6,464 5,495 Provision for income taxes 881 735 462 1,322 786 Net income 2,075 1,657 1,312 3,124 1,854 Dividends on preferred stock 53 - - - - - - Net income available for common shareholders 2,022 1,657 1,312 - 3,124 - 1,854 Share data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 0.36 $ 0.21 Dividends declared per common share 0.055 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 Book value per common share 8.89 8.72 8.56 8.14 7.93 Common shares outstanding, 30,000,000 authorized 8,560,956 8,560,956 8,580,956 8,771,302 8,728,802 Average common shares outstanding 8,561,318 8,562,055 8,684,272 8,756,981 8,728,802 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net $ 682,946 $ 680,589 $ 668,290 $ 673,832 $ 662,989 PPP loans 305 354 394 453 500 Earning assets 966,639 941,745 1,004,692 1,016,344 980,615 Total assets 1,004,000 977,981 1,043,990 1,058,462 1,021,566 Deposits 694,422 652,911 704,643 716,450 684,328 Borrowings 109,341 124,505 140,000 140,000 139,940 Preferred equity (ECIP) 119,369 119,369 119,369 119,369 119,369 Shareholders' common equity 73,371 72,369 69,933 68,968 68,129 Ratios: Return on average assets 0.79 % 0.68 % 0.50 % 1.17 % 0.73 % Return on average common equity 10.85 % 9.19 % 7.45 % 17.98 % 10.92 % Yield on earning assets 5.72 % 5.29 % 5.15 % 5.10 % 5.03 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.79 % 2.73 % 2.91 % 2.86 % 2.61 % Cost of funds 2.22 % 2.25 % 2.41 % 2.35 % 2.18 % Net interest margin 3.90 % 3.46 % 3.16 % 3.15 % 3.19 % Efficiency ratio 70.29 % 69.60 % 81.03 % 76.15 % 68.35 % Asset quality: Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans 0.001 % -0.002 % -0.009 % -0.085 % 0.004 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.000 % 1.011 % 1.056 % 1.057 % 1.131 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.000 % 0.712 % 0.732 % 0.677 % 0.725 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.92 %





Bay Community Bancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Assets Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Jun. 30, 2023 Cash and due from $ 120,414 $ 87,919 $ 133,547 Interest bearing deposits 8,981 9,478 11,200 Available-for-sale securities 116,100 131,925 176,669 Held-to-maturity securities 31,500 31,500 31,500 Allowance for credit losses, investments (95 ) (139 ) (177 ) Commercial Loans 68,123 66,992 73,405 PPP 281 330 471 CRE (Owner occupied) 147,546 144,406 130,339 CRE (Non-owner occupied) 350,027 341,764 343,661 Construction and land 83,628 82,640 74,089 Consumer and other 53,529 58,242 59,800 Unearned fees, net (1,850 ) (1,726 ) (1,852 ) Allowance for credit losses, loans (6,589 ) (6,523 ) (6,236 ) Net Loans 694,695 686,125 673,677 Premises and equipment 1,064 1,154 956 Life insurance assets 8,117 8,058 7,890 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 26,687 26,367 25,407 Total assets $ 1,007,463 $ 982,387 $ 1,060,669 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Demand $ 228,444 $ 204,804 $ 205,060 Saving, NOW and money market 266,920 257,320 313,794 Time 208,934 209,047 201,026 Total deposits 704,298 671,171 719,880 FHLB Advances 100,000 110,000 140,000 Interest payable and other liabilities 7,650 7,230 12,231 Total liabilities 811,948 788,401 872,111 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1,000 par value 119,369 119,369 119,369 Common stock, without par value 49,267 49,230 50,401 Retained earnings 32,368 30,817 26,028 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) (5,489 ) (5,430 ) (7,240 ) Total shareholders' equity 195,515 193,986 188,558 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,007,463 $ 982,387 $ 1,060,669





Bay Community Bancorp Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Interest Income Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Jun. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2023 Loans $ 10,960 $ 9,978 $ 9,264 $ 20,938 $ 18,311 Securities 1,415 1,759 1,810 3,174 3,704 Federal funds sold and deposits in banks 1,672 871 1,205 2,543 1,702 Total interest income 14,047 12,608 12,279 26,655 23,717 Interest Expense Deposits 3,345 3,103 3,086 6,448 5,637 Borrowings 1,111 1,249 1,387 2,360 2,626 Total interest expense 4,456 4,352 4,473 8,808 8,263 Net Interest Income 9,591 8,256 7,806 17,847 15,454 Provision for Credit Losses 2 433 (96 ) 434 (73 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 9,589 7,823 7,902 17,413 15,527 Noninterest income Service charges 65 53 59 118 122 Other 301 893 174 1,194 364 Total noninterest income 366 946 233 1,312 486 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,418 4,134 3,201 8,552 6,832 Net occupancy and equipment expense 534 526 319 1,059 732 Software and data processing fees 756 719 749 1,475 1,268 Professional fees 544 365 295 909 543 Marketing and business development 117 126 178 243 241 FDIC insurance premiums 132 138 111 271 188 Other 498 397 642 895 842 Total noninterest expense 6,999 6,405 5,495 13,404 10,646 Income before Income Tax 2,956 2,364 2,640 5,321 5,367 Provision for Income Taxes 881 708 786 1,589 1,570 Net Income $ 2,075 $ 1,656 $ 1,854 $ 3,732 $ 3,797 Dividends on Preferred Stock 53 - - 53 - Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 2,022 $ 1,656 $ 1,854 $ 3,679 $ 3,797 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.43 $ 0.43





Bay Community Bancorp Additional Financial Information (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios and Data: Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Jun. 30, 2023 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ - $ 7,000 $ 7,691 Nonaccrual restructured loans - - - Loans past due 90 days and still accruing - - - Total non-performing loans - 7,000 7,691 OREO and other non-performing assets - - - Total non-performing assets $ - $ 7,000 $ 7,691 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.000 % 1.011 % 1.131 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.000 % 0.713 % 0.725 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.92 % Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $ 118 $ 119 $ 121 Net (charge-offs) recoveries quarter ending $ 5 $ (16 ) $ 29



