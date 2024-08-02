Bay Community Bancorp Earns $2.02 Million in Second Quarter 2024

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.055 Per Share

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Community Bancorp, (OTCPink: CBOBA) (the “Company”), parent company of Community Bank of the Bay, (the “Bank”) a San Francisco Bay Area commercial bank and California’s first certified FDIC-insured Community Development Financial Institution (“CDFI”) with full-service offices in Oakland, Danville, San Jose and San Mateo, and a loan production office in San Francisco, today reported net income of $2.08 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.66 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $1.85 million for the second quarter of 2023. All financial results are unaudited.

On July 24, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share. The dividend is payable September 4, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 23, 2024. This marks the fourteenth consecutive cash dividend payment since the Company initiated quarterly cash dividends on April 30, 2021.

On May 20, 2024, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement the (“Merger Agreement”) with CBC Bancorp, the holding company for Commercial Bank of California. Under the terms of the agreement, CBC Bancorp will acquire Bay Community Bancorp in an all-cash transaction valued at $14.00 per common share, subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement. This acquisition merges institutions from two of California’s largest banking markets, resulting in approximately $3.5 billion in combined assets. The acquisition of Bay Community Bancorp will transition Community Bank of the Bay to a privately held bank owned by a limited number of shareholders, and its shares will no longer be traded on the OTC Pink Sheets. As a privately held bank upon consummation of the merger, Community Bank of the Bay will maintain its name recognition and San Francisco Bay Area branch operations while officially becoming a division of Commercial Bank of California.

“This transaction brings together two complementary institutions with long standing ties to their communities, similar cultures and a relationship-based approach to banking,” said William S. Keller, CEO. “One of the many benefits of this combination is that the combined bank’s greater scale will allow for increased investments in qualified lending through the products and services that will directly benefit our clients and the communities we serve. Both institutions are committed to growth and we’re excited to work together.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024 upon receipt of required regulatory approvals, shareholder approvals from CBC Bancorp and Bay Community Bancorp and the satisfaction of all closing conditions.

“In addition to announcing the definitive agreement with CBC Bancorp, our second quarter was highlighted by continued earnings momentum as earlier investments in core deposit generating capabilities drove a $23.5 million increase in non-interest-bearing deposits that lowered our cost of funds, while revenues increased 12.1% driven by the repricing of $15.8 million of lower yielding securities, modest loan growth, and the recognition of $817 thousand of accrued interest from the successful resolution of a non-performing loan. Non-interest expenses increased $105 thousand including an estimated $589 thousand of merger related expenses,” said William S. Keller, CEO. “Last year’s loss of five Bay Area competitors created an unprecedented market opportunity that allowed us to expand our branch network and attract key talent. Now the pending combination with CBC provides us with the infrastructure needed to support continued growth and the opportunity to make an even greater impact on the communities we serve.”

“In April we successfully resolved our sole non-performing asset that accounted for 93% of our classified assets. Our commercial real estate loan portfolio continues to perform well,” said Mukhtar Ali, President and Chief Credit Officer. “The major price declines and foreclosures in commercial real estate in our markets so far have been centered in the larger downtown office properties where we have no direct exposure, so our loan portfolio remains strong. Commercial real estate loans against office properties totaled $79.0 million at June 30, 2024, and represented 38.4% of capital. The nonowner-occupied office segment consisted of 23 notes totaling $54.6 million and carried a weighted average loan-to-value of 40.6% at quarter end. All relationships in this category are performing as agreed.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (at or for the period ended June 30, 2024)

  • Net income available to common shareholders was $2.02 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.85 million in the second quarter a year ago, and $1.66 million in the preceding quarter. Earnings per common share were $0.24 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.21 in the second quarter a year ago, and $0.19 in the preceding quarter.
  • Total assets decreased $53.2 million, or 5.0%, to $1.007 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.061 billion a year earlier, and increased $25.1 million, or 2.6%, compared to $982.4 million three months earlier. Average assets for the quarter totaled $1.004 billion, a decrease of $26.0 million, or 2.7%, from the second quarter a year ago and an increase of $17.6 million, or 1.7%, compared with $977.9 million the prior quarter.
  • Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 22.9% to $9.59 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.81 million in the second quarter a year ago, and increased 16.2% compared to $8.26 million in the preceding quarter. A loan loss of $2,000 was recorded in the second quarter of 2024. This compared to a $96,000 negative provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, and a $433,000 provision for credit losses recorded for the preceding quarter.
  • Noninterest income was $366,000 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $233,000 in the second quarter of 2023. Noninterest income during the preceding quarter was $946,000, which included $685,000 from a gain on the repayment of the FHLB advance.
  • Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for loan losses plus non-interest income) was $9.96 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 23.9% increase compared to $8.04 million in the second quarter a year ago, and an 8.2% increase compared to $9.20 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest margin was 3.90% in the second quarter, compared to 3.46% in the preceding quarter, and 3.19% in the second quarter a year ago. The 44 basis point increase in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2024 was due to an improved deposit mix and the decrease in deposit costs compared to the linked quarter. The average interest yield on loans in the second quarter of 2024 was 5.72%, compared to 5.03% in the year ago quarter and 5.29% in the prior quarter. The average cost of funds in the second quarter was 2.22%, a 4 basis point increase compared to the second quarter a year ago and a 3 basis point decrease compared to the prior quarter.
  • Noninterest expense was $7.00 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $5.50 million in the second quarter of 2023, and $6.41 million in the first quarter of 2024. Noninterest expense during the current quarter reflected costs associated with the merger, as well as expenses associated with the Company’s market expansion.
  • Loans, net of unearned income, increased $21.3 million, or 3.1%, to $701.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $680.0 million a year ago, and increased $8.7 million, or 1.3%, compared to $692.6 million three months earlier. In addition, at June 30, 2024, the unused portion of credit commitments totaled $133.8 million compared to $140.8 million in the prior quarter and $123.1 million a year ago.
  • Total deposits decreased $15.6 million, or 2.2%, to $704.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $719.9 million a year ago, and increased $33.1 million, or 4.9%, compared to $671.2 million three months earlier. Noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts increased 11.4% compared to a year ago and represented 32.4% of total deposits. Savings, NOW and money market accounts decreased 14.9% compared to a year ago and represented 37.9% of total deposits. CDs increased 3.9% compared to a year ago and comprised 29.7% of the total deposit portfolio, at June 30, 2024. For the quarter, the overall cost of funds was 222 basis points compared to 225 basis points in the prior quarter, and 218 basis points in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Asset quality remains strong with 0.00% nonperforming loans to gross loans at June 30, 2024. This compares to 1.01% of nonperforming loans to gross loans at March 31, 2024, and 1.13% of nonperforming loans to gross loans at June 30, 2023.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans was $6.59 million, or 0.94% of gross loans at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.24 million, or 0.92% of total loans at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses reflects management’s assessment of the current economic environment.
  • Primarily due to retained earnings, total equity increased 3.7% to $195.5 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $188.6 million a year ago. The Bank’s capital levels remained well above FDIC “Well Capitalized” standards with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 25.2%; Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.1%; Total capital ratio of 26.1%; and Leverage ratio of 19.9% as of June 30, 2024.
  • Book value per common share increased 12.1% to $8.89 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $7.93 per common share a year ago.
  • The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share. The dividend is payable September 4, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 23, 2024.

On October 23, 2023, the Company’s board of directors adopted a share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 436,440 shares of the Company’s outstanding shares of Series A common stock. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had repurchased 226,750 outstanding shares of Series A common stock. Although 209,690 shares remain available under the repurchase program ending September 30, 2024, the Board has temporarily suspended repurchases in consideration of the pending transaction with CBC Bancorp.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 authorized the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") to create the Clean Communities Investment Accelerator (“CCIA”) program to “finance clean technology deployment in low-income and disadvantage communities, while simultaneously building the capacity of community lenders that serve those communities.” In March 2024 the EPA awarded $940 million in CCIA program funds to a community coalition led by the Justice Climate Fund. Community Bank of the Bay is a member of the Justice Climate coalition and we are now actively building capacity to help deploy these funds in the communities we serve.

Bay Community Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                
  Three Months Ended
Earnings and dividends:Jun. 30, 2024Mar. 31, 2024Dec. 31, 2023Sep. 30, 2023Jun. 30, 2023
 Interest income$14,047  $12,609  $13,297  $13,268  $12,278 
 Interest expense 4,456   4,353   5,130   5,064   4,473 
 Net interest income 9,591   8,256   8,167   8,204   7,805 
 Provision for credit losses, loans 2   374   (106)  626   (96)
 Noninterest income 366   946   345   3,332   234 
 Noninterest expense 6,999   6,436   6,844   6,464   5,495 
 Provision for income taxes 881   735   462   1,322   786 
 Net income 2,075   1,657   1,312   3,124   1,854 
 Dividends on preferred stock 53   -   -  --  -- 
 Net income available for common shareholders 2,022   1,657   1,312  -3,124  -1,854 
                
Share data:              
 Basic earnings per common share$0.24  $0.19  $0.15  $0.36  $0.21 
 Dividends declared per common share 0.055   0.050   0.050   0.050   0.050 
 Book value per common share 8.89   8.72   8.56   8.14   7.93 
                
 Common shares outstanding, 30,000,000 authorized 8,560,956   8,560,956   8,580,956   8,771,302   8,728,802 
 Average common shares outstanding 8,561,318   8,562,055   8,684,272   8,756,981   8,728,802 
                
Balance sheet - average balances:              
 Loans receivable, net$682,946  $680,589  $668,290  $673,832  $662,989 
 PPP loans 305   354   394   453   500 
 Earning assets 966,639   941,745   1,004,692   1,016,344   980,615 
 Total assets 1,004,000   977,981   1,043,990   1,058,462   1,021,566 
 Deposits 694,422   652,911   704,643   716,450   684,328 
 Borrowings 109,341   124,505   140,000   140,000   139,940 
 Preferred equity (ECIP) 119,369   119,369   119,369   119,369   119,369 
 Shareholders' common equity 73,371   72,369   69,933   68,968   68,129 
                
Ratios:              
 Return on average assets 0.79%  0.68%  0.50%  1.17%  0.73%
 Return on average common equity 10.85%  9.19%  7.45%  17.98%  10.92%
 Yield on earning assets 5.72%  5.29%  5.15%  5.10%  5.03%
 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.79%  2.73%  2.91%  2.86%  2.61%
 Cost of funds 2.22%  2.25%  2.41%  2.35%  2.18%
 Net interest margin 3.90%  3.46%  3.16%  3.15%  3.19%
 Efficiency ratio 70.29%  69.60%  81.03%  76.15%  68.35%
                
Asset quality:              
 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans 0.001%  -0.002%  -0.009%  -0.085%  0.004%
 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.000%  1.011%  1.056%  1.057%  1.131%
 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.000%  0.712%  0.732%  0.677%  0.725%
 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.94%  0.94%  0.92%  0.93%  0.92%
                


Bay Community Bancorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
          
AssetsJun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Jun. 30, 2023
 Cash and due from$120,414  $87,919  $133,547 
 Interest bearing deposits 8,981   9,478   11,200 
 Available-for-sale securities 116,100   131,925   176,669 
 Held-to-maturity securities 31,500   31,500   31,500 
 Allowance for credit losses, investments (95)  (139)  (177)
          
 Commercial Loans 68,123   66,992   73,405 
 PPP 281   330   471 
 CRE (Owner occupied) 147,546   144,406   130,339 
 CRE (Non-owner occupied) 350,027   341,764   343,661 
 Construction and land 83,628   82,640   74,089 
 Consumer and other 53,529   58,242   59,800 
 Unearned fees, net (1,850)  (1,726)  (1,852)
 Allowance for credit losses, loans (6,589)  (6,523)  (6,236)
 Net Loans 694,695   686,125   673,677 
          
 Premises and equipment 1,064   1,154   956 
 Life insurance assets 8,117   8,058   7,890 
 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 26,687   26,367   25,407 
 Total assets$1,007,463  $982,387  $1,060,669 
          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
 Liabilities        
 Deposits        
 Demand$228,444  $204,804  $205,060 
 Saving, NOW and money market 266,920   257,320   313,794 
 Time 208,934   209,047   201,026 
 Total deposits 704,298   671,171   719,880 
 FHLB Advances 100,000   110,000   140,000 
 Interest payable and other liabilities 7,650   7,230   12,231 
 Total liabilities 811,948   788,401   872,111 
          
 Shareholders' Equity        
 Preferred stock, $1,000 par value 119,369   119,369   119,369 
 Common stock, without par value 49,267   49,230   50,401 
 Retained earnings 32,368   30,817   26,028 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) (5,489)  (5,430)  (7,240)
 Total shareholders' equity 195,515   193,986   188,558 
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,007,463  $982,387  $1,060,669 
          


Bay Community Bancorp
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                   
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Interest IncomeJun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Jun. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2023
 Loans$10,960  $9,978  $9,264  $20,938  $18,311 
 Securities 1,415   1,759   1,810   3,174   3,704 
 Federal funds sold and deposits in banks 1,672   871   1,205   2,543   1,702 
 Total interest income 14,047   12,608   12,279   26,655   23,717 
Interest Expense                 
 Deposits 3,345   3,103   3,086   6,448   5,637 
 Borrowings 1,111   1,249   1,387   2,360   2,626 
 Total interest expense 4,456   4,352   4,473   8,808   8,263 
Net Interest Income 9,591   8,256   7,806   17,847   15,454 
Provision for Credit Losses 2   433   (96)  434   (73)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses9,589   7,823   7,902   17,413   15,527 
Noninterest income                 
 Service charges 65   53   59   118   122 
 Other 301   893   174   1,194   364 
 Total noninterest income 366   946   233   1,312   486 
Noninterest Expense                 
 Salaries and employee benefits 4,418   4,134   3,201   8,552   6,832 
 Net occupancy and equipment expense 534   526   319   1,059   732 
 Software and data processing fees 756   719   749   1,475   1,268 
 Professional fees 544   365   295   909   543 
 Marketing and business development 117   126   178   243   241 
 FDIC insurance premiums 132   138   111   271   188 
 Other 498   397   642   895   842 
 Total noninterest expense 6,999   6,405   5,495   13,404   10,646 
Income before Income Tax 2,956   2,364   2,640   5,321   5,367 
Provision for Income Taxes 881   708   786   1,589   1,570 
Net Income$2,075  $1,656  $1,854  $3,732  $3,797 
Dividends on Preferred Stock 53   -   -   53   - 
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders$2,022  $1,656  $1,854  $3,679  $3,797 
                   
Basic Earnings Per Common Share$0.24  $0.19  $0.21  $0.43  $0.43 
                   


Bay Community Bancorp
Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)
       
Asset Quality Ratios and Data:  
  Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Jun. 30, 2023
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $-  $7,000  $7,691 
Nonaccrual restructured loans  -   -   - 
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing  -   -   - 
Total non-performing loans  -   7,000   7,691 
       
OREO and other non-performing assets  -   -   - 
Total non-performing assets $-  $7,000  $7,691 
       
Nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.000%  1.011%  1.131%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.000%  0.713%  0.725%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans  0.94%  0.94%  0.92%
       
Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $118  $119  $121 
       
Net (charge-offs) recoveries quarter ending $5  $(16) $29 
       


